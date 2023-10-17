The Dallas Cowboys' annual Thanksgiving game will have some epic halftime entertainment from a music legend!

The NFL announced on Tuesday that Dolly Parton will headline The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, at halftime during the Cowboys' game against the Washington Commanders on Nov. 23.

The show marks the start of a 27-year Cowboys tradition of raising awareness and donations for The Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle Campaign, which began in 1981. Parton's performance will include some of her biggest hits, as well as new songs from her upcoming Rockstar album, out Nov. 17.

"Wow! What an honor to get to kick off The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign with the halftime show during the Dallas Cowboys game this Thanksgiving," Parton said in a press release. "Those Red Kettles have long been a symbol of hope for our friends and neighbors who are facing hard times. My goal is to encourage everyone who can to donate and support their neighbors in need. Every small act of generosity helps, and together, we can all love our neighbors this holiday season and beyond."

"Dolly's contagious energy and positive spirit are just what we need to support The Salvation Army’s enormous effort to make this holiday bright for millions of individuals and families in need," said Charlotte Jones, executive vice president and chief brand officer for the Dallas Cowboys and former national advisory board chairperson for The Salvation Army. "Dolly’s music has a way of inspiring hope, and we’re thrilled to have her on our national stage to spotlight the campaign this year."

The Salvation Army's presence at the Cowboys' games is such a well-established tradition that even the players get in on the fun. In 2016, quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott both jumped into the giant red donation bucket in the endzone after scoring in their Dec. 18 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott climbs into a Salvation Army kettle after a touchdown run. - Richard W. Rodriguez/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

"The Dallas Cowboys and the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation have kept the mission of The Salvation Army as a focal point of giving for nearly 30 years, working with The Salvation Army to keep hope alive and care for our most vulnerable neighbors," added Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, national commander of The Salvation Army in the United States. "It takes an army of partners and supporters to do what we do 365 days of the year, and we are so grateful to count on the Cowboys’ continued devotion as a trusted partner each and every year."

Those wishing to donate can do so with cash or checks or digitally, volunteer their time, or provide holiday gifts for those in need via The Salvation Army Angel Tree. Visit www.SalvationArmyUSA.org to learn more about donating.

The Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving game against the Washington Commanders airs Thursday, Nov. 23, at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET.

