The Best Turkey Fryers for A Crispy and Tasty Thanksgiving Feast — Shop Indoor and Outdoor Fryers
A beautifully cooked turkey on Thanksgiving is the centerpiece for the whole table. But when it comes to cooking the perfect turkey, it can easily be hit or miss. Sitting in the oven all day while the Macy's Day Parade plays on television, a turkey can dry out quickly — meaning your guests will need extra gravy to get it down. However, there is one technique that never fails to deliver a juicy and delicious turkey: frying it.
Putting a giant turkey into scorching hot oil can seem scary, and you've probably seen the videos of some outdoor turkey frying mishaps, but in reality, it's one of the easiest ways to prepare your poultry. To prevent any hosting disasters, all you have to do is ensure your turkey is entirely thawed before putting it in the fryer. According to Alton Brown's Food Network recipe, once your turkey is ready to fry, it only takes 45 minutes to cook, which is significantly less time compared to the hours it takes to cook a turkey in the oven. So not only will you be saving time on food preparation this Thanksgiving, but you'll also be serving one of your best turkeys yet.
If you want to take the plunge into deep frying your turkey this Thanksgiving, all you have to do is find the right fryer. Ahead, check out the best turkey fryers on the market that will help make an unforgettable holiday dinner.
You easily fry up a turkey with this setup from King Kooker. But it's not only good for Thanksgiving dinner, you can also use it to serve up a seafood boil at your next party.
If you're not too sure about using oil, this oil-less fryer from Char-Broil uses propane instead. With a state-of-the-art cooking technology, your turkey will be moist on the inside and crispy on the outside.
Fry up to a 20 lbs. turkey in this extra-large electric fryer that also works as a boiler and steamer. The hinged lid is removable for easy clean-up afterward.
This turkey fryer set from Viviohome comes with everything you'll need to fry your turkey to perfection. It also comes with an injector to add even more flavor.
This fryer and boiler set from Creole Feast not only has all the items you'll need to fry up your fowl, but it also comes with safety gloves to keep your hands protected from any hot oil splashes.
If you don't want to deal with propane, the electric fryer from Presto is a great solution. It can hold up to a 15 lbs. turkey and takes less than an hour to finish.
This isn't your traditional turkey fryer, but if you've ever wanted a commercial-sized fryer in your home, this would fit your holiday bird.
Frying your turkey at three and a half minutes per pound, you'll have a fully cooked meal in no time with this option. It comes with smart temperature technology, so you won't have to worry about your oil overheating.
RELATED CONTENT:
Save Up to 35% On Instant Pot Pressure Cookers, Dutch Ovens and More
23 Best Amazon Prime Day Cookware Deals: Save on Ninja, Lodge and More
Save Up to 40% on Dutch Ovens and Gifts During Le Creuset's Sale
Save $140 on Great Jones' Best-Selling Cast-Iron Cookware Collection
See the Moment Jimmy Kimmel Lit His Hair on Fire on Thanksgiving
Save Up to 50% on Kitchen Gifts at Sur La Table's Anniversary Sale
Guy Fieri Joins Country's Biggest Stars at Stagecoach Smokehouse