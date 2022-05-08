Shopping

Ayesha Curry Shares Her Favorite Kitchen Essentials on Amazon — Shop Her Picks

By Kyley Warren‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Ayesha Curry Amazon Mother's Day picks
Steve Jennings/GC Images

Among her already impressive list of accomplishments — including chef, entrepreneur, best-selling author and restauranteur, among many others — Ayesha Curry can now officially add Amazon influencer to her resume. The woman really does it all, folks!

ICYMI: Everyone's favorite foodie queen recently teamed up with Amazon to share her favorite kitchen essentials from the retailer — which features major home inspiration, perfect for revamping your kitchen ahead of the busy summer season and beyond.

"...I teamed up with @amazon to create a gift-guide where you can shop and discover all of my favorite products I love and use all the time, available on Amazon," Curry captioned in an Instagram post

Curry's Amazon shopping guide has no shortage of must-have products, including everything from a sleek KitchenAid Stand Mixer and Steel Pasta Maker to colorful terracotta bowls, an indoor hydroponic garden, nonstick pots, and even a rustic salt cellar from Ayesha's own kitchenware collection.

Whether you're looking to tap into Ayesha's inimitable taste (honestly, we don't blame you) or you simply want an excuse to invest in some updated kitchen appliances, you'll find so much product inspiration from her Amazon shopping guide.

Ahead, browse Ayesha Curry's picks for the best kitchen essentials to shop from Amazon. While you're here, be sure to check out Meghan Markle's cult-favorite linen dress, and shop the top appliances from Drew Barrymore's kitchenware line.

KitchenAid Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Stand Mixer
Amazon
KitchenAid Stand Mixer

If you love baking, you can't go wrong with investing in a KitchenAid stand mixer – especially if it's in this decadent red color.

$460$399
'Jubilee' Recipe Cookbook
'Jubilee' Recipe Cookbook
Amazon
'Jubilee' Recipe Cookbook

Stock up on dinner inspiration with this top-rated cookbook — filled with African American-inspired recipes that will help bring more flavorful, comfort food cooking into your home.

$20
Hiware Glass Teapot
Hiware Glass Teapot
Amazon
Hiware Glass Teapot

Take your afternoon tea antics to new heights with this glossy and elegant teapot.

$30$23
Terracotta Pinch Bowls
Terracotta Pinch Bowls
Amazon
Terracotta Pinch Bowls

Brighten up your kitchen cabinet essentials with these colorful, terracotta bowls from Now Designs.

$18
AeroGarden White Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden
AeroGarden White Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden
Amazon
AeroGarden White Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden

Make gardening a breeze with this AeroGarden White Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden — perfect for those in hotter climates looking to easily grow some herbs and elevate their home cooking.

$150$100
Ayesha Curry Nonstick Bakeware Toaster Oven Set
Ayesha Curry Nonstick Bakeware Toaster Oven Set
Amazon
Ayesha Curry Nonstick Bakeware Toaster Oven Set

If it's Ayesha Curry-approved, then you know it's good.

$28
Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt, Ice Cream and Sorbet Maker
Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt, Ice Cream and Sorbet Maker
Amazon
Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt, Ice Cream and Sorbet Maker

With the summer season ahead, you can't go wrong with having an ice cream maker in your back pocket to help your fam cool off on even the hottest days.

$70$52
Ayesha Curry Cast Iron Enamel Casserole Dish
Ayesha Curry Cast Iron Enamel Casserole Dish
Amazon
Ayesha Curry Cast Iron Enamel Casserole Dish

Tackle your next family brunch in style with enameled cast iron casserole dish.

$120
Steel Pasta Maker
Steel Pasta Maker
Amazon
Steel Pasta Maker

Treat the pasta lover in your life to a homemade Italian dish — made possible by this best-selling Steel Pasta Maker.

$40
Napoli Tabletop Fire Pit
Napoli Tabletop Fire Pit
Amazon
Napoli Tabletop Fire Pit

Sure, outdoor campfires are fun. But if the summer temps get too hot, you can always take your s'more-cooking antics inside with this Napoli Tabletop Fire Pit.

$35
Ayesha Curry Nonstick Cookware Pots
Ayesha Curry Nonstick Cookware Pots
Amazon
Ayesha Curry Nonstick Cookware Pots

These charcoal-colored cookware pots and pans set feature a nonstick essence for "effortless food release and easy cleanup," according to the retailer.

$250
Bamboo Cheese Board Charcuterie Board Set
Bamboo Cheese Board Charcuterie Board Set
Amazon
Bamboo Cheese Board Charcuterie Board Set

Make your next girl's wine night your own with this Bamboo Cheese Board Charcuterie Board Set.

$35
Ayesha Collection Cast Iron Square Grill Pan
Ayesha Collection Cast Iron Square Grill Pan
Amazon
Ayesha Collection Cast Iron Square Grill Pan

Freshen up your kitchen essential stock with this french vanilla-colored grill pan from Ayesha Curry's own collection.

$36
Ayesha Curry Japanese Cutlery Set
Ayesha Curry Japanese Cutlery Set
Amazon
Ayesha Curry Japanese Cutlery Set

Simplify your meal prep process with this sleek knife set.

$40
Ayesha Curry Pantryware Parawood Salt Cellar
Ayesha Curry Pantryware Parawood Salt Cellar
Amazon
Ayesha Curry Pantryware Parawood Salt Cellar

Spice up your kitchenware with this rustic salt cellar. 

$20
Trufflin Sriracha & Ranch VIP Set
Trufflin Sriracha & Ranch VIP Set
Amazon
Trufflin Sriracha & Ranch VIP Set

Add some kick to your next meal with a spicy Trufflin Sriracha & Ranch VIP Set.

$55
Kitchenware Pantryware Rolling Pin and Pie Board
Kitchenware Pantryware Rolling Pin and Pie Board
Amazon
Kitchenware Pantryware Rolling Pin and Pie Board

Let the summer pie making festivities begin with this distressed rolling pin and pie board duo.

$70

RELATED CONTENT:

This Jennifer Lopez-Approved Coach Bag Is Perfect for Mother's Day

Reese Witherspoon Just Nailed This Spring Sandal Trend — Get the Look

Drew Barrymore's Kitchenware Line Adds a New Mixer Collection

Sunday Riley's Oprah-Approved Anti-Aging Serum Is 30% Off

Meghan Markle's Oprah Interview Dress Is Back In Stock

 