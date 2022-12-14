Whether the Star Wars fan on your list is a Rebel, a member of the Resistance, or on the Dark Side, we've found a range of intergalactic gifts they'll love. Just in time for the holidays next week, we've rounded up some of the best Star Wars gifts for your force-loving friends and family.

It doesn't matter if they're original movie purists, Kylo Ren defenders, or just super into Obi-Wan Kenobi, there's Star Wars merch for every type of fan out there. And to help you find the best way to wish them Happy Holidays, we've rounded up our favorite collectibles, clothing, and home decor so you can give them the gift of The Force.

Who doesn't want to stream their fave movies and shows on Disney Plus, while wearing a new pair of Sith Lord socks or cozy Boba Fett pajamas and eating a dessert shaped like Darth Vader’s head? Or better yet, gift them with some new Lego Star Wars sets they can put on display for everyone to see. If you’re not sure what to gift the Star Wars-obsessed people in your life, here are our 24 favorite Star Wars gifts you can shop now to arrive in time for the holidays.

The Republic of Tea Star Wars Teas The Republic of Tea The Republic of Tea Star Wars Teas Whether they prefer The Mandalorian or The Book of Boba Fett, the Star Wars fan in your life will appreciate cozying up this winter with these limited-edition green, black, and herb teas. A two-in-one gift, the tin packaging can be kept and reused as storage containers throughout the year. $16 AND UP Shop Now

Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder Lego Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder It's all about the details when it comes to Lego building kits, and we love the attention to detail in this Star Wars Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder. Grab this building set that includes a detailed cockpit (including a driving stick) and a Luke Skywalker and C-3PO minifigure. $240 Buy Now

Homesick Death Star Candle Homesick Homesick Death Star Candle Burn this candle to have your home smell like the Death Star, which according to Homesick smells like notes of leather, forged steel, and smoked amber. Once you burn it, you'll reveal a secret message on the back of the candle. $44 $37 Buy Now

Darth Vader Cooking Aprons Williams Sonoma Darth Vader Cooking Aprons Grab matching aprons for you and your padawan, and take control of the kitchen (and the galaxy!) with this cotton twill Darth Vader apron from Williams Sonoma that comes in both adult and kid’s sizes. It features adjustable neck straps for comfort and two pockets for holding tools. It's also available in a white Stormtrooper design. $40 Buy Now

LED Lightsaber Chopsticks Amazon LED Lightsaber Chopsticks For the fan who's still a kid at heart, they'll adore this set of lightsaber chopsticks. The chopsticks actually light up in red, blue, green, and purple (and batteries are already included), so you can start dueling immediately. $20 Buy Now

Dueling Light Saber Amazon Dueling Light Saber Splurge this year and get your loved one their very own lightsaber for the holidays. This lightsaber has 12 different changeable colors and 4 sound modes, so they can be a Jedi (or Sith Lord, if that's where their allegiance lays). $80 $67 Buy Now

Subscription to Disney+ Lucasfilm Ltd./Disney+ Subscription to Disney+ If you don’t have a subscription to Disney+ yet... what galaxy have you been living in? The premium streaming service is home to every Star Wars theatrical release, the binge-worthy shows The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi, and a number of great animated titles including Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. It's a must for any Star Wars fan. $8/MONTH Sign Up

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year's best gifts for everyone on your list.

