You're A Wizard At Gift Giving, Harry: 24 Magical Gifts for Potterheads of All Ages
It's not a (magic) trick, it's been 25 years since the first Harry Potter novel was released allowing us to explore a magical world of wonders with iconic characters who have timeless appeal. One such character was Hagrid, played by the late Robbie Coltrain in the film adaptations, which brought the beloved character to life. With such memorable figures and heart-warming life lessons, it's no wonder that this classic franchise has stood the test of time.
Ranking with the fandom levels of Marvel and Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter has a passionate fan-base uniquely filled with adults, teenagers, and children alike. With the holiday season around the corner, you know what these "Potterheads" want: Wizarding World-themed collectibles and merch. Ranging across categories of apparel, home decor, kitchenware, accessories and sweet treats, we've found Harry Potter gifts every fan will get excited about.
If you know a loved one who is a Potterphile or you're a Potterhead yourself, look ahead to find the coolest Harry Potter-inspired holiday gift ideas to give (or keep) this season. Ahead, shop ET's favorite picks for Harry Potter gifts.
For friends that are both plant lovers and Harry Pottery fans, this terrarium shaped like the Hogwarts Great Hall is a satisfying mix of both worlds. It's handcrafted with panels of glass and gilded metals making an environment where succulents and moss will thrive.
Here is a beautiful golden necklace for every day wear, but with a time traveling twist. It's less ornate than the one we see Hermione use in the movies, but extremely elegant making it wearable keepsake.
Score points with Harry Potter fans by gifting them these two rocks glasses etched with a golden snitch graphic. It also includes an ice mold that makes an exact snitch replica.
If you really want to wow, gift this gold Fossil watch featuring the four Hogwarts houses. Flip the watch over for a beautiful depiction of the Hogwarts emblem.
Inspired by the Wizarding World, this eyeshadow palette from ColourPop has vibrant, beautiful shades with enchanting names like Patronus and Gillyweed. With highly pigmented shades that stay on all day, even non-fans will want this as a gift.
You'd never realize this gorgeous and silky soft scarf from Vera Bradley was Harry Potter themed at first glance. However, upon a closer inspection you'll find the Hogwarts emblem, Hedwig, and a flying pegasus throughout the pattern.
Not only is this Golden Snitch Clock a collectible, it's a charming piece of home decor that would look good in any household, Harry Potter fan or otherwise.
If the previous Fossil watch was out of your budget, this one is a little more wallet friendly and features one of the best Hogwarts houses: Gryffindor. It also comes with a limited-edition case with all four of the houses represented on it.
These fluted pilsner glasses are engraved with the deathly hallows symbol and come in a beautiful case with a sliding door. Along with the glasses and case you'll receive two coasters and a bottle opener.
Do your holiday cooking in these Hogwarts house aprons from Williams Sonoma featuring all four houses: Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, and Slytherin. Personalize this gift even further with a customized monogram.
Upgrade your book collection with this complete set of Harry Potter novels that come in a Hogwarts-inspired trunk.
Every time you hear the jingling of this bracelet, you'll look down to see Harry Potter-inspired charms. It makes a perfect friendship bracelet, so get one for yourself and another friend who loves the franchise.
Cosplay as Harry Potter while protecting your eyes in these blue light glasses from DIFF Eyewear.
While you can't get them enrolled into the magical school, you can send them a personalized admissions letter that looks like it is straight from Hogwarts. Just add their name and address for an unforgettable present.
Made for Quidditch fans, use this nightlight as a desk lamp or put it on your nightstand. The glow of the light is simply magical.
You won't be one of the pawns, but you can go head-to-head in the ultimate duel with this highly detailed Wizard Chess Set from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.
The 24 drawers are filled with individually wrapped confections like fizzy Lemon Sherbets, Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans, sour balls, and gummies. Fans of all ages will love this early-Christmas gift.
Gift this cozy sweatshirt with cute Harry Potter designs to any fans who love comfy clothing. It comes in a variety of colors with hoodie options as well.
Whether you're a member of the Slytherin, Ravenclaw, Gryffindor or Hufflepuff house, you can feel represented with this colorful Hogwarts Houses Potholder.
You'll have an enjoyable activity and a scene from the books when you put together this LEGO set of Hagrid's Hut. Containing almost 500 pieces it provides hours of fun.
Why buy one individual Harry Potter Funko POP! when you can get all three main characters in this collector's set? Including Harry, Ron, and Hermoine, this trio is sure to delight any fan.
Add a touch of magic to your next "Harry Potter" binge with this mystery wand that's perfect for kiddos. Unwrap the package to see which of the 9 mystery wands you've selected (or that's selected you).
Drink your butterbeer out of these whimsical cups inspired by Harry Potter. When you finish your drink a magical message will appear at the bottom.
Have your cake and eat it too, with this magically exploding Harry Potter-themed box that plays music and spins while revealing a delicious cake. Each house is represented on the four sides of the inner box.
