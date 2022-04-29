Kyle Richards Shares Her Affordable Spring Fashion Favorites from Amazon
Kyle Richards is ready for spring, and so are we! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has teamed up with Amazon in another action-packed Amazon Live to share her must-have pieces for the new season — which you can shop straight from Amazon.
Richards took to the screen donning a neon green workout jacket that is among her go-to recommendations, which include everything from the perfect pair of distressed jeans, ASICS sneakers, platform sandals and menswear. The Amazon Live is chock full of stylish spring trends at incredible prices, perfect for the shopper who needs a bit of help in transitioning their wardrobe for the warmer months ahead.
The star explains why she loves each item, while interspersing stories about her castmates, her family and her beauty regime in the hour where she showed off items from recognizable brands like Jessica Simpson, Levi's and Reebok. Her choices also include Amazon Essentials for under $50, so you can put together an unforgettable spring outfit for prices that don't break the bank.
Below, shop Kyle's favorite spring fashion picks from Amazon.
Available in both light and dark green, this lightweight zip up, which Richards calls "super sexy," is the perfect addition to your spring gym regimen.
Distressed jeans are everywhere this Spring, and we love this cropped pair curated by Richards which have enough stretch to flatter any bodytype.
Add a bold pop of color to your wardrobe with these ultra-chic retro-inspired sunnies, only for $13.
Richards recommends this floral two-piece set, which reminds her of her daughter Alexia, for an easy, cute outfit.
A long blazer is an easy to wear addition to any spring outfit, and this one comes in several colors, including bright pink and light sage for spring.
This white blouse with some extra fabric, "hides everything," says Richards. She suggests pairing it with jeans or skirts for a classic spring and summer style that can't go wrong.
These "dainty, feminine" layering necklaces come in a pack and are super easy to wear, as shown by Richards who wore them as an understated accessory during the livestream.
Richards introduces these classic court-inspired sneakers as the perfect Father's Day gift. "This is it," she says, holding them up and explaining how your stylish dad or husband has most-likely been coveting a pair of the plain white shoes. Grab them now on sale while supplies last.
Richards recollects the days of old when she used to get these men's jeans altered for her at LA hotspot Fred Segal, but now they are available with just a click of a button on Amazon. The classic fit looks great on men and women, and they're currently 15% off.
For only $20 we might have to buy one of each of the flirty spring colors this crossbody bag comes in.
A basic leather jacket is an essential to any wardrobe, and we love this classic fit from Levi that comes in standard and plus sizes.
The star, known for her fitness regime, talks about her new love for Peleton as she shows off these comfortable Asics running shoes, perfect for anyone looking to get more active this spring.
This lightweight gym tee from Nike is extremely flattering, according to the star, who wished she could show a picture of her husband modeling it for her livestream. Available in over ten bold colors, she says it's a must-have.
These espadrille wedges are just as perfect for spring and summer weddings as they are at a casual bbq. Grab a pair while they're still in stock.
Step up your pattern game this spring with this breezy button down, available in several bold striped options.
These slim-fit tanks make the perfect base layer for every outfit. At only $15 for a pack of two, we'll be stocking up for spring, summer and beyond.
Richard jokes that this lip-shaped acrylic bag was "inspired by Lisa Rinna," laughing as she shows off the kitschy purse, which she says has a surprising amount of room in it. Wear it with its gold chain or carry it as a clutch for an eye-catching accessory you'll love.
Emulate Kyle Richards' enviable figure with this retro waist-cinching thick belt that helps tuck you in all the right places.
Richards recommends another take on the distressed jeans trend with this ultra-flared retro pair, currently available for $41.
The petite mogul recommends these platform slides from Jessica Simpson to get some stylish height this spring.
