Shopping

Kyle Richards Shares Her Affordable Spring Fashion Favorites from Amazon

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
kyle richards spring fashion
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Kyle Richards is ready for spring, and so are we! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has teamed up with Amazon in another action-packed Amazon Live to share her must-have pieces for the new season — which you can shop straight from Amazon. 

Richards took to the screen donning a neon green workout jacket that is among her go-to recommendations, which include everything from the perfect pair of distressed jeans, ASICS sneakers, platform sandals and menswear. The Amazon Live is chock full of stylish spring trends at incredible prices, perfect for the shopper who needs a bit of help in transitioning their wardrobe for the warmer months ahead.

The star explains why she loves each item, while interspersing stories about her castmates, her family and her beauty regime in the hour where she showed off items from recognizable brands like Jessica Simpson, Levi's and Reebok. Her choices also include Amazon Essentials for under $50, so you can put together an unforgettable spring outfit for prices that don't break the bank. 

Below, shop Kyle's favorite spring fashion picks from Amazon. 

Athletic Full Zip Lightweight Workout Jacket with Thumb Holes
Athletic Full Zip Lightweight Workout Jacket with Thumb Holes
Amazon
Athletic Full Zip Lightweight Workout Jacket with Thumb Holes

Available in both light and dark green, this lightweight zip up, which Richards calls "super sexy," is the perfect addition to your spring gym regimen.

$24
High Waist Stretch Distressed Jeans
High Waist Stretch Distressed Jeans
Amazon
High Waist Stretch Distressed Jeans

Distressed jeans are everywhere this Spring, and we love this cropped pair curated by Richards which have enough stretch to flatter any bodytype.

$39
Oversized Square Sunglasses
Oversized Square Sunglasses
Amazon
Oversized Square Sunglasses

Add a bold pop of color to your wardrobe with these ultra-chic retro-inspired sunnies, only for $13.

$15$13
2-Piece Floral Self Tie Knot Crop Top and Midi Skirt Set
Floral Self Tie Knot Crop Top and Midi Skirt Set
Amazon
2-Piece Floral Self Tie Knot Crop Top and Midi Skirt Set

Richards recommends this floral two-piece set, which reminds her of her daughter Alexia, for an easy, cute outfit. 

$36
Casual Open Front Blazer
Casual Open Front Blazer
Amazon
Casual Open Front Blazer

A long blazer is an easy to wear addition to any spring outfit, and this one comes in several colors, including bright pink and light sage for spring.

$46
Button Down V Neck Tie Knot Front Top
Button Down V Neck Tie Knot Front Top
Amazon
Button Down V Neck Tie Knot Front Top

This white blouse with some extra fabric, "hides everything," says Richards. She suggests pairing it with jeans or skirts for a classic spring and summer style that can't go wrong.

$30$26
18K Gold Layering Long Necklace
18K Gold Layering Long Necklace
Amazon
18K Gold Layering Long Necklace

These "dainty, feminine" layering necklaces come in a pack and are super easy to wear, as shown by Richards who wore them as an understated accessory during the livestream.

$13
Reebok Men's Workout Plus Sneaker
Reebok Men's Workout Plus Sneaker
Amazon
Reebok Men's Workout Plus Sneaker

Richards introduces these classic court-inspired sneakers as the perfect Father's Day gift. "This is it," she says, holding them up and explaining how your stylish dad or husband has most-likely been coveting a pair of the plain white shoes. Grab them now on sale while supplies last.

$80$65
Levi's Men's 501 Original Fit Jeans
Levi's Men's 501 Original Fit Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Men's 501 Original Fit Jeans

Richards recollects the days of old when she used to get these men's jeans altered for her at LA hotspot Fred Segal, but now they are available with just a click of a button on Amazon. The classic fit looks great on men and women, and they're currently 15% off.

$70$60
Small Crossbody Bag
Small Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Small Crossbody Bag

For only $20 we might have to buy one of each of the flirty spring colors this crossbody bag comes in.

$20
Levi's Women's Faux Leather Belted Motorcycle Jacket
Levi's Women's Faux Leather Belted Motorcycle Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Women's Faux Leather Belted Motorcycle Jacket

A basic leather jacket is an essential to any wardrobe, and we love this classic fit from Levi that comes in standard and plus sizes.

$80
ASICS Women's Gel-Venture 7 Running Shoes
ASICS Women's Gel-Venture 7 Running Shoes
Amazon
ASICS Women's Gel-Venture 7 Running Shoes

The star, known for her fitness regime, talks about her new love for Peleton as she shows off these comfortable Asics running shoes, perfect for anyone looking to get more active this spring.

$70
Nike Mens Legend Short Sleeve Tee
NIKE Mens Legend Short Sleeve Tee
Amazon
Nike Mens Legend Short Sleeve Tee

This lightweight gym tee from Nike is extremely flattering, according to the star, who wished she could show a picture of her husband modeling it for her livestream. Available in over ten bold colors, she says it's a must-have.

$26
Platform Sandals Espadrille Wedges
Platform Sandals Espadrille Wedge
Amazon
Platform Sandals Espadrille Wedges

These espadrille wedges are just as perfect for spring and summer weddings as they are at a casual bbq. Grab a pair while they're still in stock.

$35
Striped Roll Up Sleeve Button Down
Striped Roll up Sleeve Button Down
Amazon
Striped Roll Up Sleeve Button Down

Step up your pattern game this spring with this breezy button down, available in several bold striped options.

$27
Amazon Essentials Women's Slim-Fit Tank
Amazon Essentials Women's Slim-Fit Tank
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Women's Slim-Fit Tank

These slim-fit tanks make the perfect base layer for every outfit. At only $15 for a pack of two, we'll be stocking up for spring, summer and beyond.

$15 (PACK OF 2)
Acrylic Lip Shaped Evening Bag
Acrylic Lip Shaped Evening Bag
Amazon
Acrylic Lip Shaped Evening Bag

Richard jokes that this lip-shaped acrylic bag was "inspired by Lisa Rinna," laughing as she shows off the kitschy purse, which she says has a surprising amount of room in it. Wear it with its gold chain or carry it as a clutch for an eye-catching accessory you'll love. 

$25
Wide Stretchy Cinch Belts
Wide Stretchy Cinch Belts
Amazon
Wide Stretchy Cinch Belts

Emulate Kyle Richards' enviable figure with this retro waist-cinching thick belt that helps tuck you in all the right places.

$20
Ripped Flare Bell Bottom Jeans
Ripped Flare Bell Bottom Jeans
Amazon
Ripped Flare Bell Bottom Jeans

Richards recommends another take on the distressed jeans trend with this ultra-flared retro pair, currently available for $41. 

$41
Jessica Simpson Women's Shelbie High Heel Sandal
Jessica Simpson Women's Shelbie High Heel Sandal
Amazon
Jessica Simpson Women's Shelbie High Heel Sandal

The petite mogul recommends these platform slides from Jessica Simpson to get some stylish height this spring.

$89$62

RELATED CONTENT:

Kyle Richards' 24K Gold Eye Patches Are on Sale at Amazon

The Best Apple Deals On Amazon Ahead of Prime Day 2022: Save $100 on the New iPad Air and iPad Pro

Amazon Gift Card Deal: Score Free Amazon Money Ahead of Prime Day 2022

Reese Witherspoon Just Nailed This Spring Sandal Trend — Get the Look

The 16 Most Popular Spring Dresses Under $50 at Amazon

These Affordable Amazon Leggings Are A Mirror Image of Lululemon Align

The 30 Best Mother's Day Gifts on Amazon to Shop Now

The Best Amazon Lululemon Lookalikes We've Found on TikTok

All of Amazon's Best Devices Are Up to 60% Off Right Now

30 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping Ahead of Prime Day 2022

 