Kyle Richards is ready for spring, and so are we! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has teamed up with Amazon in another action-packed Amazon Live to share her must-have pieces for the new season — which you can shop straight from Amazon.

Richards took to the screen donning a neon green workout jacket that is among her go-to recommendations, which include everything from the perfect pair of distressed jeans, ASICS sneakers, platform sandals and menswear. The Amazon Live is chock full of stylish spring trends at incredible prices, perfect for the shopper who needs a bit of help in transitioning their wardrobe for the warmer months ahead.

The star explains why she loves each item, while interspersing stories about her castmates, her family and her beauty regime in the hour where she showed off items from recognizable brands like Jessica Simpson, Levi's and Reebok. Her choices also include Amazon Essentials for under $50, so you can put together an unforgettable spring outfit for prices that don't break the bank.

Below, shop Kyle's favorite spring fashion picks from Amazon.

Casual Open Front Blazer Amazon Casual Open Front Blazer A long blazer is an easy to wear addition to any spring outfit, and this one comes in several colors, including bright pink and light sage for spring. $46 Buy Now

Reebok Men's Workout Plus Sneaker Amazon Reebok Men's Workout Plus Sneaker Richards introduces these classic court-inspired sneakers as the perfect Father's Day gift. "This is it," she says, holding them up and explaining how your stylish dad or husband has most-likely been coveting a pair of the plain white shoes. Grab them now on sale while supplies last. $80 $65 Buy Now

Levi's Men's 501 Original Fit Jeans Amazon Levi's Men's 501 Original Fit Jeans Richards recollects the days of old when she used to get these men's jeans altered for her at LA hotspot Fred Segal, but now they are available with just a click of a button on Amazon. The classic fit looks great on men and women, and they're currently 15% off. $70 $60 Buy Now

Small Crossbody Bag Amazon Small Crossbody Bag For only $20 we might have to buy one of each of the flirty spring colors this crossbody bag comes in. $20 Buy Now

Platform Sandals Espadrille Wedges Amazon Platform Sandals Espadrille Wedges These espadrille wedges are just as perfect for spring and summer weddings as they are at a casual bbq. Grab a pair while they're still in stock. $35 Buy Now

Acrylic Lip Shaped Evening Bag Amazon Acrylic Lip Shaped Evening Bag Richard jokes that this lip-shaped acrylic bag was "inspired by Lisa Rinna," laughing as she shows off the kitschy purse, which she says has a surprising amount of room in it. Wear it with its gold chain or carry it as a clutch for an eye-catching accessory you'll love. $25 Buy Now

