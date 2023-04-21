The 17 Most Popular Spring Dresses at Amazon Under $50 — Shop Affordable Styles to Wear All Season Long
With the spring season here, it's never a bad idea to sort through last year's spring dresses for a wardrobe update. It helps to take stock of what items you need to swap out for the warmer weather that's ahead of us. Right now, there are several stylish Amazon dresses priced under $50 to shop for spring.
Amazon has curated an entire section of customer-approved dresses, and it's filled with hundreds of different styles of spring dresses you can even wear well past summer. From off-the-shoulder maxi dresses to flowy skater dresses and wrap dresses, there are all kinds of styles starting at just $25.
With so many different spring dresses to choose from, you can nab a dress for nearly any occasion. If you're attending a wedding soon, then we've found the perfect wedding guest dress or two that might grab your attention. Or if you're just looking for a cute dress that matches your new pair of sandals or trendy sunglasses to wear to brunch.
ET has picked out several spring dresses most-loved by Amazon shoppers to add to your spring wardrobe. Shop our favorites all under $50.
A sundress to stand out in the sun. Throw a denim jacket or cardigan over this dress for extra coverage.
This lovely midi dress has puff sleeves and a flattering crew neckline.
Spring dresses are all about fun patterns and floral designs, and this Amazon dress is no different. This elegant tiered boho dress is a must-have for your spring wardrobe.
This Deep V Neck Ruffle Floral Print Mini Dress is the perfect flowy dress for this spring. Available in 30 different colors and prints.
This breezy midi dress features short cap sleeves edged with playful frills at shoulder with a flowy tiered midi skirt to give you a classy look this season.
This puff sleeve mini dress is designed with soft stretchy fabric for all day comfort.
A classic t-shirt dress is the perfect dress for casual spring days. And this one comes with pockets and a tie waist.
This flowy mini skater dress is perfect to pair with strappy sandals or a block heel for warmer weather.
This boho-style ruffle dress with tie-up ribbon straps can be dressed up or down for any occasion.
This stunning shift dress is available in bold colors and patterns for spring.
Available in over 20 different colors and prints, this maxi dress is highly-rated with over 11,000 reviews.
We are obsessed with this flowy tie-back dress for Spring 2023. Wear the sleeves up or pull them down for a cute off-shoulder look.
This casual short sleeve dress will keep you comfortable on warm spring days. Plus, it is the perfect dress to pack with you for your next spring getaway.
If you're searching for a casual spring dress, this lightweight tank dress is a great option. Plus, it comes in a variety of bright colors to choose from.
With various different colors to choose from, you can dress up and accessorize this piece as a wedding guest dress, especially if you're attending a beach wedding.
Pair this wrap sundress with sunglasses and a sun hat for an easy and casual everyday look.
This ruched one shoulder wrap midi dress makes the perfect wedding guest dress for a spring wedding.
