With the spring season here, it's never a bad idea to sort through last year's spring dresses for a wardrobe update. It helps to take stock of what items you need to swap out for the warmer weather that's ahead of us. Right now, there are several stylish Amazon dresses priced under $50 to shop for spring.

Amazon has curated an entire section of customer-approved dresses, and it's filled with hundreds of different styles of spring dresses you can even wear well past summer. From off-the-shoulder maxi dresses to flowy skater dresses and wrap dresses, there are all kinds of styles starting at just $25.

Shop Spring Dresses

With so many different spring dresses to choose from, you can nab a dress for nearly any occasion. If you're attending a wedding soon, then we've found the perfect wedding guest dress or two that might grab your attention. Or if you're just looking for a cute dress that matches your new pair of sandals or trendy sunglasses to wear to brunch.

ET has picked out several spring dresses most-loved by Amazon shoppers to add to your spring wardrobe. Shop our favorites all under $50.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

