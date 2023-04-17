If you've been counting down the days until warmer weather and have been looking to revamp your spring wardrobe, now is the perfect time to swap out your bulky sweaters and shop spring fashion essentials at Shopbop. From floral dresses to satin midi skirts, Shopbop's Biggest Sale of the Year has tons of options to get you ready and looking stylish for the spring season.

Shop Shopbop Sale

Now through Thursday, April 20, Shopbop is offering up to 25% off select new-season styles — including sale items with the code STYLE. The more you spend, the more you save: get 15% off when you spend $200, 20% off $500, and 25% off $800. Whether you're searching for a chic spring wedding dress to pair with block-heel sandals or the perfect spring vacation outfit to match your favorite sunglasses, the trendy retailer has everything you could possibly need to stay fashionable.

During Shopbop's The Style Event Sale, you can forget about dreary cold days and finally create the spring wardrobe of your dreams. The sale includes incredible deals from popular brands like Cult Gaia, Free People, Good American, Staud, Marni, Tibi and more that you won't want to miss.

Shop everything including spring dresses, heeled sandals, beach cover-ups, floral tops, handbags and other spring fashion must-haves. Below, ET has compiled a few of our favorite items from the Shopbop The Style Event Sale to score before it's too late.

Cult Gaia Dina Dress Shopbop Cult Gaia Dina Dress With a sweetheart neckline and cutout bodice with a ring accent, this trendy Cult Gaia dress be your favorite this season. $658 $526 WITH CODE STYLE Shop Now

Marni Sneakers Shopbop Marni Sneakers Step into spring with a fresh new pair of white sneakers. These Marni sneakers add a unique twist to your classic white sneakers with a rubber toe cap and peach-colored rubber sole. $595 $476 WITH CODE STYLE Shop Now

STAUD Cropped Hampton Sweater Shopbop STAUD Cropped Hampton Sweater Lightweight sweaters are a must-have piece for spring. This colorful STAUD cropped sweater can be paired with shorts or jeans to stay comfortable as the temperatures change. $275 $234 WITH CODE STYLE Shop Now

o.p.t Calypso Dress Shopbop o.p.t Calypso Dress OPT's floral-print Calypso dress features a smocked bodice and ruffly shoulders, making it the perfect lightweight dress to wear from spring into summer. $160 Shop Now

