The Best Fashion Finds from Shopbop's Biggest Sale of the Year — Save On Dresses, Jeans, Sandals and More
If you've been counting down the days until warmer weather and have been looking to revamp your spring wardrobe, now is the perfect time to swap out your bulky sweaters and shop spring fashion essentials at Shopbop. From floral dresses to satin midi skirts, Shopbop's Biggest Sale of the Year has tons of options to get you ready and looking stylish for the spring season.
Now through Thursday, April 20, Shopbop is offering up to 25% off select new-season styles — including sale items with the code STYLE. The more you spend, the more you save: get 15% off when you spend $200, 20% off $500, and 25% off $800. Whether you're searching for a chic spring wedding dress to pair with block-heel sandals or the perfect spring vacation outfit to match your favorite sunglasses, the trendy retailer has everything you could possibly need to stay fashionable.
During Shopbop's The Style Event Sale, you can forget about dreary cold days and finally create the spring wardrobe of your dreams. The sale includes incredible deals from popular brands like Cult Gaia, Free People, Good American, Staud, Marni, Tibi and more that you won't want to miss.
Shop everything including spring dresses, heeled sandals, beach cover-ups, floral tops, handbags and other spring fashion must-haves. Below, ET has compiled a few of our favorite items from the Shopbop The Style Event Sale to score before it's too late.
A versatile checkered gingham dress from GANNI that you can wear all sorts of shoe styles with and look effortlessly stylish.
Dip your toes into Barbie-core with these fuchsia Balenciaga cat eye sunglasses.
Upgrade your spring and summer shorts with this vintage AGOLDE pair.
With a sweetheart neckline and cutout bodice with a ring accent, this trendy Cult Gaia dress be your favorite this season.
Block-heel sandals are one of this spring's hottest shoe trends and these Palma Boho Strap Heels are the perfect pair to wear with a floral dress or denim this season.
This charming ruffle sleeve maxi dress can be dressed up or down for any spring occasion. Plus, it comes in three more colors to match any look.
Featuring a high-rise and just the right amount of stretch, this classic pair of Levi's will never go out of style.
Pair this lightweight floral top with light-wash denim and strappy sandals for a simple but stylish look.
The STAUD Raffia Mini Moon Bag in sleek brown leather and woven raffia will be at the top of your spring vacation packing list.
Embrace this season's midi skirt trend in this navy shimmery satin midi skirt with a thigh-high slit.
Step into spring with a fresh new pair of white sneakers. These Marni sneakers add a unique twist to your classic white sneakers with a rubber toe cap and peach-colored rubber sole.
Lightweight sweaters are a must-have piece for spring. This colorful STAUD cropped sweater can be paired with shorts or jeans to stay comfortable as the temperatures change.
Get spring break-ready with the TIARE HAWAII cover up set in a hazy tie-dye print. Style it with your favorite pair of sunglasses and beach bag and you'll be ready to take on the warmth.
OPT's floral-print Calypso dress features a smocked bodice and ruffly shoulders, making it the perfect lightweight dress to wear from spring into summer.
If you're searching for a basic bodysuit to add to your wardrobe, Good American's Modern Tank bodysuit is a versatile, layering option to style with any spring outfit.
Elevate any look with these light-hued faux leather trousers that feature a classic straight-leg silhouette.
If you're in search for the perfect spring wedding dress, Tibi's Heavy Satin Midi Bias dress offers a casual chic look.
Make a statement with this silky lightweight ASTR The Label Gaia Dress. Available in a variety of bring colors, this spring dress is a must-have.
