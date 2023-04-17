Shopping

The Best Fashion Finds from Shopbop's Biggest Sale of the Year — Save On Dresses, Jeans, Sandals and More

By Sydney Sweetwood
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Shopbop Spring Forward Sale
Shopbop

If you've been counting down the days until warmer weather and have been looking to revamp your spring wardrobe, now is the perfect time to swap out your bulky sweaters and shop spring fashion essentials at Shopbop. From floral dresses to satin midi skirts, Shopbop's Biggest Sale of the Year has tons of options to get you ready and looking stylish for the spring season. 

Shop Shopbop Sale

Now through Thursday, April 20, Shopbop is offering up to 25% off select new-season styles  — including sale items with the code STYLE. The more you spend, the more you save: get 15% off when you spend $200, 20% off $500, and 25% off $800. Whether you're searching for a chic spring wedding dress to pair with block-heel sandals or the perfect spring vacation outfit to match your favorite sunglasses, the trendy retailer has everything you could possibly need to stay fashionable. 

During Shopbop's The Style Event Sale, you can forget about dreary cold days and finally create the spring wardrobe of your dreams. The sale includes incredible deals from popular brands like Cult Gaia, Free People, Good American, Staud, Marni, Tibi and more that you won't want to miss. 

Shop everything including spring dresses, heeled sandals, beach cover-ups, floral tops, handbags and other spring fashion must-haves. Below, ET has compiled a few of our favorite items from the Shopbop The Style Event Sale to score before it's too late. 

GANNI Stretch Seersucker Maxi Smock Dress
Stretch Seersucker Maxi Smock Dress
Shopbop
GANNI Stretch Seersucker Maxi Smock Dress

A versatile checkered gingham dress from GANNI that you can wear all sorts of shoe styles with and look effortlessly stylish.

$295$251
WITH CODE STYLE
Balenciaga Tip Cat Eye Sunglasses
Balenciaga Tip Cat Eye Sunglasses
Shopbop
Balenciaga Tip Cat Eye Sunglasses

Dip your toes into Barbie-core with these fuchsia Balenciaga cat eye sunglasses.

$380$323
WITH CODE STYLE
AGOLDE Parker Long Loose Vintage Shorts
AGOLDE Parker Long Loose Vintage Shorts
Shopbop
AGOLDE Parker Long Loose Vintage Shorts

Upgrade your spring and summer shorts with this vintage AGOLDE pair.

$138
Cult Gaia Dina Dress
Cult Gaia Dina Dress
Shopbop
Cult Gaia Dina Dress

With a sweetheart neckline and cutout bodice with a ring accent, this trendy Cult Gaia dress be your favorite this season. 

$658$526
WITH CODE STYLE
KAANAS Palma Boho Strap Heels
KAANAS Palma Boho Strap Heels
Shopbop
KAANAS Palma Boho Strap Heels

Block-heel sandals are one of this spring's hottest shoe trends and these Palma Boho Strap Heels are the perfect pair to wear with a floral dress or denim this season. 

$119
English Factory Ruffle Sleeve Maxi Dress
English Factory Ruffle Sleeve Maxi Dress
Shopbop
English Factory Ruffle Sleeve Maxi Dress

This charming ruffle sleeve maxi dress can be dressed up or down for any spring occasion. Plus, it comes in three more colors to match any look. 

$95
Levi's Wedgie Icon Fit Jeans
Levi's Wedgie Icon Fit Jeans
Shopbop
Levi's Wedgie Icon Fit Jeans

Featuring a high-rise and just the right amount of stretch, this classic pair of Levi's will never go out of style. 

$90
ASTR The Label Leigh Top
ASTR The Label Leigh Top
Shopbop
ASTR The Label Leigh Top

Pair this lightweight floral top with light-wash denim and strappy sandals for a simple but stylish look. 

$88
STAUD Raffia Mini Moon Bag
STAUD Raffia Mini Moon Bag
Shopbop
STAUD Raffia Mini Moon Bag

The STAUD Raffia Mini Moon Bag in sleek brown leather and woven raffia will be at the top of your spring vacation packing list. 

$250$213
WITH CODE STYLE
Free People Dakota Satin Midi Skirt
Free People Dakota Satin Midi Skirt
Shopbop
Free People Dakota Satin Midi Skirt

Embrace this season's midi skirt trend in this navy shimmery satin midi skirt with a thigh-high slit. 

$128$69
Marni Sneakers
Marni Sneakers
Shopbop
Marni Sneakers

Step into spring with a fresh new pair of white sneakers. These Marni sneakers add a unique twist to your classic white sneakers with a rubber toe cap and peach-colored rubber sole. 

$595$476
WITH CODE STYLE
STAUD Cropped Hampton Sweater
STAUD Cropped Hampton Sweater
Shopbop
STAUD Cropped Hampton Sweater

Lightweight sweaters are a must-have piece for spring. This colorful STAUD cropped sweater can be paired with shorts or jeans to stay comfortable as the temperatures change. 

$275$234
WITH CODE STYLE
TIARE HAWAII Heatwave Cover Up Set
TIARE HAWAII Heatwave Cover Up Set
Shopbop
TIARE HAWAII Heatwave Cover Up Set

Get spring break-ready with the TIARE HAWAII cover up set in a hazy tie-dye print. Style it with your favorite pair of sunglasses and beach bag and you'll be ready to take on the warmth. 

$95
o.p.t Calypso Dress
o.p.t Calypso Dress
Shopbop
o.p.t Calypso Dress

OPT's floral-print Calypso dress features a smocked bodice and ruffly shoulders, making it the perfect lightweight dress to wear from spring into summer. 

$160
Good American Modern Tank Bodysuit
Good American Modern Tank Bodysuit
Shopbop
Good American Modern Tank Bodysuit

If you're searching for a basic bodysuit to add to your wardrobe, Good American's Modern Tank bodysuit is a versatile, layering option to style with any spring outfit. 

$65
En Saison Lana Trousers
En Saison Lana Trousers
Shopbop
En Saison Lana Trousers

Elevate any look with these light-hued faux leather trousers that feature a classic straight-leg silhouette. 

$102$61
Tibi Heavy Satin Midi Bias Dress
Tibi Heavy Satin Midi Bias Dress
Shopbop
Tibi Heavy Satin Midi Bias Dress

If you're in search for the perfect spring wedding dress, Tibi's Heavy Satin Midi Bias dress offers a casual chic look. 

$875$656
WITH CODE STYLE
ASTR The Label Gaia Dress
ASTR The Label Gaia Dress
Shopbop
ASTR The Label Gaia Dress

Make a statement with this silky lightweight ASTR The Label Gaia Dress. Available in a variety of bring colors, this spring dress is a must-have. 

$98

RELATED CONTENT:

The 16 Best Jumpsuits and Rompers for Spring 2023

The Top 5 Shoe Styles to Add to Your Spring Wardrobe ASAP

Abercrombie Spring Sale: Save on Jeans, Dresses, Shorts & More

The Best Spring Luggage Sales to Shop Ahead of Your Next Trip

Shop Colorful Sandals from Amazon That Are Perfect for Spring

The 12 Best Spring Dresses With Pockets to Shop on Amazon

Amazon Just Launched a Big Spring Home Deals Event Ahead of Prime Day

Save Up to 60% On Everlane's Spring-Ready Wardrobe Essentials

Sephora’s Spring Sale Just Started — Here's Everything We're Shopping

Save Up to 50% On Sydney Sweeney's Platform UGG Slides for Spring