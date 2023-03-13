Whether it's the popularity of the books or the magic within the star-studded cast, Amazon Prime Video's Daisy Jones and the Sixseries has quickly become one of the most popular shows to stream this month. And just in time for the start of spring, Free People just launched a Daisy Jones and the Six capsule collection.

Given Free People's bohemian aesthetic, a Daisy Jones collab feels like a match made in heaven. With plenty of '70s-inspired pieces modeled by the magnetic Riley Keough — think flare pants, Western-style boots and studded bralettes — the collection captures Daisy Jones' carefree essence and rockstar attitude.

"Daisy is definitely a free spirit, with a totally eclectic look," said Daisy Jones and the Six costume designer Denise Wingate. "She's someone who lives life and dresses herself entirely on her own terms."

Below, we've rounded up 15 of our favorite pieces to add to your wardrobe this season. From edgy moto jackets to sky-high denim shorts, this Daisy Jones and the Six collab is perfect for warmer days ahead.

Highway Tank Free People Highway Tank This tank's sequin and stud details paired with its sheer fabric make it perfect for nights out. $128 Shop Now

