Free People's 'Daisy Jones & The Six' Collection Is a Match Made in Heaven: Shop Bohemian Pieces for Spring

By Lauren Gruber
Whether it's the popularity of the books or the magic within the star-studded cast, Amazon Prime Video's Daisy Jones and the Sixseries has quickly become one of the most popular shows to stream this month. And just in time for the start of spring, Free People just launched a Daisy Jones and the Six capsule collection.

Given Free People's bohemian aesthetic, a Daisy Jones collab feels like a match made in heaven. With plenty of '70s-inspired pieces modeled by the magnetic Riley Keough — think flare pants, Western-style boots and studded bralettes — the collection captures Daisy Jones' carefree essence and rockstar attitude.

"Daisy is definitely a free spirit, with a totally eclectic look," said Daisy Jones and the Six costume designer Denise Wingate. "She's someone who lives life and dresses herself entirely on her own terms."

Below, we've rounded up 15 of our favorite pieces to add to your wardrobe this season. From edgy moto jackets to sky-high denim shorts, this Daisy Jones and the Six collab is perfect for warmer days ahead.

Poppy Tube Top
Poppy Tube Top
Free People
Poppy Tube Top

Pair this floral-printed tube top with jeans or a skirt for a laid-back spring and summer look.

$38
Jayde Flare Jeans
Jayde Flare Jeans
Free People
Jayde Flare Jeans

Flare pants are a staple for creating '70s-inspired outfits.

$98
Jealousy Leather Moto Jacket
Jealousy Leather Moto Jacket
Free People
Jealousy Leather Moto Jacket

A genuine leather jacket is well worth the investment.

$698
On The Rise Mini Slip
On The Rise Mini Slip
Free People
On The Rise Mini Slip

Channel Daisy's carefree style with a slip-style dress that's perfect for spring.

$98
Gretchen Studded Square Toe Boots
Gretchen Studded Square Toe Boots
Free People
Gretchen Studded Square Toe Boots

These western-inspired leather boots feature a harness detail, square toe and chunky heel.

$308
Daisy Jones And The Six Tee
Daisy Jones And The Six Tee
Free People
Daisy Jones And The Six Tee

Show your love for series with this adorable band tee.

$68
Jayde High-Rise Shorts
Jayde High-Rise Shorts
Free People
Jayde High-Rise Shorts

With double buttons and a high-waisted silhouette, a good pair of jean shorts is a must for '70s-inspired style.

$78
Remi Maxi Tee
Remi Maxi Tee
Free People
Remi Maxi Tee

This sheer maxi is one of the most popular styles for spring.

$248
FP x EastNWestLabel Disco Bra
FP x EastNWestLabel Disco Bra
Free People
FP x EastNWestLabel Disco Bra

Rock the sheer layering trend by wearing this studded bralette beneath a mesh top or dress.

$70
Buckle Up Baby Moto Boots
Buckle Up Baby Moto Boots
Free People
Buckle Up Baby Moto Boots

Channel your inner rockstar with an edgy pair of moto boots.

$398
Hard Rain Gaucho Pants
Hard Rain Gaucho Pants
Free People
Hard Rain Gaucho Pants

The relaxed fit of these gaucho pants makes them a comfortable choice for warmer days ahead.

$128
Cross My Heart Top
Cross My Heart Top
Free People
Cross My Heart Top

Embellishments and a boat neckline give this sheer top an elegant feel.

$148
We The Free Lockhart Belt
We The Free Lockhart Belt
Free People
We The Free Lockhart Belt

Add flair to any outfit with this vintage-inspired belt.

$58
Highway Tank
Highway Tank
Free People
Highway Tank

This tank's sequin and stud details paired with its sheer fabric make it perfect for nights out.

$128
Big Blooms Parachute Pants
Big Blooms Parachute Pants
Free People
Big Blooms Parachute Pants

An adjustable corded waist belt allows you to customize the fit of these baggy pants.

$138

