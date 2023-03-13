Free People's 'Daisy Jones & The Six' Collection Is a Match Made in Heaven: Shop Bohemian Pieces for Spring
Whether it's the popularity of the books or the magic within the star-studded cast, Amazon Prime Video's Daisy Jones and the Sixseries has quickly become one of the most popular shows to stream this month. And just in time for the start of spring, Free People just launched a Daisy Jones and the Six capsule collection.
Given Free People's bohemian aesthetic, a Daisy Jones collab feels like a match made in heaven. With plenty of '70s-inspired pieces modeled by the magnetic Riley Keough — think flare pants, Western-style boots and studded bralettes — the collection captures Daisy Jones' carefree essence and rockstar attitude.
"Daisy is definitely a free spirit, with a totally eclectic look," said Daisy Jones and the Six costume designer Denise Wingate. "She's someone who lives life and dresses herself entirely on her own terms."
Below, we've rounded up 15 of our favorite pieces to add to your wardrobe this season. From edgy moto jackets to sky-high denim shorts, this Daisy Jones and the Six collab is perfect for warmer days ahead.
Pair this floral-printed tube top with jeans or a skirt for a laid-back spring and summer look.
Flare pants are a staple for creating '70s-inspired outfits.
A genuine leather jacket is well worth the investment.
Channel Daisy's carefree style with a slip-style dress that's perfect for spring.
These western-inspired leather boots feature a harness detail, square toe and chunky heel.
Show your love for series with this adorable band tee.
With double buttons and a high-waisted silhouette, a good pair of jean shorts is a must for '70s-inspired style.
This sheer maxi is one of the most popular styles for spring.
Rock the sheer layering trend by wearing this studded bralette beneath a mesh top or dress.
Channel your inner rockstar with an edgy pair of moto boots.
The relaxed fit of these gaucho pants makes them a comfortable choice for warmer days ahead.
Embellishments and a boat neckline give this sheer top an elegant feel.
Add flair to any outfit with this vintage-inspired belt.
This tank's sequin and stud details paired with its sheer fabric make it perfect for nights out.
An adjustable corded waist belt allows you to customize the fit of these baggy pants.
