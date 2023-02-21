Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Swim Collection Is Back With 10 New Styles and Fan-Favorites Available Now
Forget Groundhog Day — the real proof that spring is coming soon is when our favorite brands start to drop their new swimwear collections. Case in point: SKIMS.
After Kim Kardashian introduced swimwear to her shapewear and loungewear brand in 2022, SKIMS is coming in hot this season with another out-of-this-world swim collection. Not only are 10 new silhouettes making their debut, but SKIMS is also releasing cover-ups for the first time.
Made with fabrics that can be worn in and out of the water, there are 25 pool and beach-ready styles in the new SKIMS Swim 2023 line. Each piece is available in seven different colors and sizes XXS-4X to fit a wide range of body types. In typical SKIMS fashion, the collection includes varying shades of neutrals as well as punchy lime green and turquoise. From trendy mesh dresses and cargo pants to classic 80's-inspired one pieces and itsy-bitsy bikinis, this drop has us counting down the days to swimsuit weather.
As with all SKIMS launches, this collection is bound to sell out quickly. You'll want to act fast to secure your new spring break uniform. Below, shop some of our favorite pieces from the SKIMS swim drop — while they're still in stock.
Show some skin in this micro-coverage scoop top, complete with adjustable back ties.
SKIMS' micro tanga bottoms offer the least coverage of the collection with a dipped front and ultra-cheeky back.
Tie your whole look together with a matching sarong.
If you're looking for the ultimate 80's bombshell-style bikini, you'll love this high-cut, open-back one piece with adjustable straps.
For more support, opt for the plunge bikini top with a bralette-like fit, adjustable straps and rubberized underband for extra structure.
These swim bottoms offer moderate back coverage and a mid-rise fit with a high cut to show off your legs.
An off-the-shoulder silhouette and sweetheart neckline makes this long-sleeved bikini top extra flattering.
Dry off in style with this logo-printed terry towel.
This sporty-chic one piece offers medium coverage and a fully functional front zipper.
Throw this crew-neck tee over your favorite bathing suit top as a cover-up, or pair it with jeans for post-beach dinners.
Cargo pants are majorly trending for spring, and their loose fit allows them to function easily as a cover-up.
Sheer dresses are another major trend we're seeing for spring, and this high-neck mesh option embodies the style perfectly.
A classic triangle top is a must-have for every swim wardrobe.
Side ties make these dipped-front bottoms easily adjustable.
RELATED CONTENT:
TikToker Shows SKIMS Bikini Cups Are Smaller Than a Tortilla Chip
SKIMS Brings the Valentine’s Day Heat With Limited-Edition Collection
The 15 Best Shapewear Solutions for Every Style, Size and Budget
SKIMS New Year's Eve Launch: Shop Sleek Lingerie and Loungewear Looks
Save on Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS for Black Friday at the Bi-Annual Sale
SKIMS Drops Holiday Gift Shop with New Styles for the Whole Family
SKIMS Launches Incredibly Soft and Comfortable Bra Collection