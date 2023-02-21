Forget Groundhog Day — the real proof that spring is coming soon is when our favorite brands start to drop their new swimwear collections. Case in point: SKIMS.

After Kim Kardashian introduced swimwear to her shapewear and loungewear brand in 2022, SKIMS is coming in hot this season with another out-of-this-world swim collection. Not only are 10 new silhouettes making their debut, but SKIMS is also releasing cover-ups for the first time.

Shop SKIMS Swim 2023

Made with fabrics that can be worn in and out of the water, there are 25 pool and beach-ready styles in the new SKIMS Swim 2023 line. Each piece is available in seven different colors and sizes XXS-4X to fit a wide range of body types. In typical SKIMS fashion, the collection includes varying shades of neutrals as well as punchy lime green and turquoise. From trendy mesh dresses and cargo pants to classic 80's-inspired one pieces and itsy-bitsy bikinis, this drop has us counting down the days to swimsuit weather.

As with all SKIMS launches, this collection is bound to sell out quickly. You'll want to act fast to secure your new spring break uniform. Below, shop some of our favorite pieces from the SKIMS swim drop — while they're still in stock.

Swim T-Shirt SKIMS Swim T-Shirt Throw this crew-neck tee over your favorite bathing suit top as a cover-up, or pair it with jeans for post-beach dinners. $52 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

TikToker Shows SKIMS Bikini Cups Are Smaller Than a Tortilla Chip

SKIMS Brings the Valentine’s Day Heat With Limited-Edition Collection

The 15 Best Shapewear Solutions for Every Style, Size and Budget

SKIMS New Year's Eve Launch: Shop Sleek Lingerie and Loungewear Looks

Save on Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS for Black Friday at the Bi-Annual Sale

SKIMS Drops Holiday Gift Shop with New Styles for the Whole Family

SKIMS Launches Incredibly Soft and Comfortable Bra Collection