Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Swim Collection Is Back With 10 New Styles and Fan-Favorites Available Now

By Lauren Gruber
Forget Groundhog Day — the real proof that spring is coming soon is when our favorite brands start to drop their new swimwear collections. Case in point: SKIMS

After Kim Kardashian introduced swimwear to her shapewear and loungewear brand in 2022, SKIMS is coming in hot this season with another out-of-this-world swim collection. Not only are 10 new silhouettes making their debut, but SKIMS is also releasing cover-ups for the first time. 

Shop SKIMS Swim 2023

Made with fabrics that can be worn in and out of the water, there are 25 pool and beach-ready styles in the new SKIMS Swim 2023 line. Each piece is available in seven different colors and sizes XXS-4X to fit a wide range of body types. In typical SKIMS fashion, the collection includes varying shades of neutrals as well as punchy lime green and turquoise. From trendy mesh dresses and cargo pants to classic 80's-inspired one pieces and itsy-bitsy bikinis, this drop has us counting down the days to swimsuit weather.

As with all SKIMS launches, this collection is bound to sell out quickly. You'll want to act fast to secure your new spring break uniform. Below, shop some of our favorite pieces from the SKIMS swim drop — while they're still in stock.

Swim Micro Scoop Bikini Top
Swim Micro Scoop Bikini Top
SKIMS
Swim Micro Scoop Bikini Top

Show some skin in this micro-coverage scoop top, complete with adjustable back ties.

$36
Swim Micro Tanga Bikini Bottoms
Swim Micro Tanga Bikini Bottoms
SKIMS
Swim Micro Tanga Bikini Bottoms

SKIMS' micro tanga bottoms offer the least coverage of the collection with a dipped front and ultra-cheeky back.

$36
Mesh Long Sarong
Mesh Long Sarong
SKIMS
Mesh Long Sarong

Tie your whole look together with a matching sarong.

$78
Swim Scoop Neck One Piece
Swim Scoop Neck One Piece
SKIMS
Swim Scoop Neck One Piece

If you're looking for the ultimate 80's bombshell-style bikini, you'll love this high-cut, open-back one piece with adjustable straps.

$88
Swim Plunge Bikini Top
Swim Plunge Bikini Top
SKIMS
Swim Plunge Bikini Top

For more support, opt for the plunge bikini top with a bralette-like fit, adjustable straps and rubberized underband for extra structure.

$38
Swim Mid Waist Tanga Bottoms
Swim Mid Waist Tanga Bottoms
SKIMS
Swim Mid Waist Tanga Bottoms

These swim bottoms offer moderate back coverage and a mid-rise fit with a high cut to show off your legs.

$38
Swim Long Sleeve Bikini Top
Swim Long Sleeve Bikini Top
SKIMS
Swim Long Sleeve Bikini Top

An off-the-shoulder silhouette and sweetheart neckline makes this long-sleeved bikini top extra flattering.

$54
Terry Towel
Terry Towel
SKIMS
Terry Towel

Dry off in style with this logo-printed terry towel.

$48
Swim Zip Front Sleeveless One Piece
Swim Zip Front Sleeveless One Piece
SKIMS
Swim Zip Front Sleeveless One Piece

This sporty-chic one piece offers medium coverage and a fully functional front zipper.

$92
Swim T-Shirt
Swim T-Shirt
SKIMS
Swim T-Shirt

Throw this crew-neck tee over your favorite bathing suit top as a cover-up, or pair it with jeans for post-beach dinners.

$52
Cover Up Cargo Pant
Cover Up Cargo Pant
SKIMS
Cover Up Cargo Pant

Cargo pants are majorly trending for spring, and their loose fit allows them to function easily as a cover-up.

$78
Mesh Long Tank Dress
Mesh Long Tank Dress
SKIMS
Mesh Long Tank Dress

Sheer dresses are another major trend we're seeing for spring, and this high-neck mesh option embodies the style perfectly.

$88
Swim Triangle Top
Swim Triangle Top
SKIMS
Swim Triangle Top

A classic triangle top is a must-have for every swim wardrobe.

$38
Swim Dipped Tie Bottoms
Swim Dipped Tie Bottoms
SKIMS
Swim Dipped Tie Bottoms

Side ties make these dipped-front bottoms easily adjustable.

$36

