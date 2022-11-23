SKIMS’ Bi-Annual Sale Is on Just in Time for Black Friday: 10 Styles to Shop Before They Sell Out
You're not going to want to miss this Black Friday sale. Kim Kardashian's beloved loungewear brand is hosting a major (and notably rare) sale on some of their most popular body-hugging styles — and these pieces are sure to become your unofficial WFH uniform all season long.
The SKIMS Bi-Annual sale has officially dropped just in time for Black Friday, with dozens of styles marked down right now — including everything from bodysuits and crop tops to shaping shorts, satin bras, lounge boxers and more.
Kim's shapewear brand has evolved into a hub for cozy, size-inclusive styles that are as breathable as they are sexy. And whether you're looking to restock on some updated loungewear essentials, invest in a few waist-snatching bodysuits or simply want to add some Kardashian-approved fashion pieces to your closet, you'll find the chicest styles through SKIMS — and now on sale, too.
To understand just how great the deals really are, you also have to understand how much of a rarity the SKIMS sale actually is (trust us: these pieces are rarely discounted). Below, we've gathered our ten favorite styles to snag during the sale — while they're still in stock!
There's nothing like a pair of velour track pants to make you feel luxurious while lounging at home.
Dress this bodysuit up or down for a cozy, at-home 'fit or a stylish daytime look.
Keep it cozy in this soft sweatshirt that's perfect for gifting.
This bubbly triangle top is on sale for just $34 — and it's available in five fresh colors.
Accentuate your figure with these curve-smoothing biker shorts.
Slip into something sexy and breathable — like this caramel-colored Essential Mock Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit.
Get cheeky with these saffron red-colored boy shorts from SKIMS.
Treat yourself or a loved one to a cozy new bathrobe in a boucle knit.
Smooth, sexy satin takes this classic underwire bra up a notch.
Tap into the color palette of the season with this cerulean blue-hued crop tee.
Whether worn as pajamas, underwear or loungewear, these boxer shorts are always a comfy choice.
You can never have too many oversized long-sleeve, especially during the colder months.
Slip into something more comfortable: This ultra-flattering mini dress to wear as a slip or on its own.
This shaping thong lets you enjoy all the benefits of shapewear with minimal coverage.
Update your pajama collection for the colder months ahead with a pair of breathable modal sleep pants and sleep shirt.
For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.
