SKIMS’ Bi-Annual Sale Is on Just in Time for Black Friday: 10 Styles to Shop Before They Sell Out

By ETonline Staff
Skims bi-annual sale
Skims

You're not going to want to miss this Black Friday sale. Kim Kardashian's beloved loungewear brand is hosting a major (and notably rare) sale on some of their most popular body-hugging styles — and these pieces are sure to become your unofficial WFH uniform all season long.

The SKIMS Bi-Annual sale has officially dropped just in time for Black Friday, with dozens of styles marked down right now — including everything from bodysuits and crop tops to shaping shorts, satin bras, lounge boxers and more.

Shop the SKIMS Sale

Kim's shapewear brand has evolved into a hub for cozy, size-inclusive styles that are as breathable as they are sexy. And whether you're looking to restock on some updated loungewear essentials, invest in a few waist-snatching bodysuits or simply want to add some Kardashian-approved fashion pieces to your closet, you'll find the chicest styles through SKIMS — and now on sale, too.

To understand just how great the deals really are, you also have to understand how much of a rarity the SKIMS sale actually is (trust us: these pieces are rarely discounted). Below, we've gathered our ten favorite styles to snag during the sale — while they're still in stock!

Velour Track Pants
Velour Track Pants
Skims
Velour Track Pants

There's nothing like a pair of velour track pants to make you feel luxurious while lounging at home.

$78$44
Soft Smoothing Thong Bodysuit
Soft Smoothing Thong Bodysuit
Skims
Soft Smoothing Thong Bodysuit

Dress this bodysuit up or down for a cozy, at-home 'fit or a stylish daytime look.

$68$52
Teddy Zip-Up Hoodie
Teddy Zip-Up Hoodie
Skims
Teddy Zip-Up Hoodie

Keep it cozy in this soft sweatshirt that's perfect for gifting.

$88$50
Micro Cording String Triangle Bra
Micro Cording String Triangle Bra
Skims
Micro Cording String Triangle Bra

This bubbly triangle top is on sale for just $34 — and it's available in five fresh colors.

$42$34
Sculpting Short
Sculpting Short
Skims
Sculpting Short

Accentuate your figure with these curve-smoothing biker shorts.

$36$24
Essential Mock Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit
Essential Mock Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit
Skims
Essential Mock Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit

Slip into something sexy and breathable — like this caramel-colored Essential Mock Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit.

$78$52
Free Cut Mid-Waist Boy Short
Free Cut Mid-Waist Boy Short
Skims
Free Cut Mid-Waist Boy Short

Get cheeky with these saffron red-colored boy shorts from SKIMS.

$203 FOR $36
Cozy Knit Short Robe
Cozy Knit Short Robe
Skims
Cozy Knit Short Robe

Treat yourself or a loved one to a cozy new bathrobe in a boucle knit.

$108$66
Stretch Satin Underwire Scoop Bra
Stretch Satin Underwire Scoop Bra
Skims
Stretch Satin Underwire Scoop Bra

Smooth, sexy satin takes this classic underwire bra up a notch.

$58$36
Fits Everybody Super Cropped T-Shirt
Fits Everybody Super-Cropped T Shirt
Skims
Fits Everybody Super Cropped T-Shirt

Tap into the color palette of the season with this cerulean blue-hued crop tee.

$42$34
Boyfriend Boxer
Boyfriend Boxer
Skims
Boyfriend Boxer

Whether worn as pajamas, underwear or loungewear, these boxer shorts are always a comfy choice.

$28$20
Boyfriend Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Boyfriend Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Skims
Boyfriend Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

You can never have too many oversized long-sleeve, especially during the colder months.

$48$34
Fits Everybody Slip Dress
Fits Everybody Slip Dress
Skims
Fits Everybody Slip Dress

Slip into something more comfortable: This ultra-flattering mini dress to wear as a slip or on its own.

$62$48
Core Control Thong
Core Control Thong
Skims
Core Control Thong

This shaping thong lets you enjoy all the benefits of shapewear with minimal coverage.

$34$22
Soft Lounge Sleep Set
Soft Lounge Sleep Set
Skims
Soft Lounge Sleep Set

Update your pajama collection for the colder months ahead with a pair of breathable modal sleep pants and sleep shirt.

$118$90

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

