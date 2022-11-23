You're not going to want to miss this Black Friday sale. Kim Kardashian's beloved loungewear brand is hosting a major (and notably rare) sale on some of their most popular body-hugging styles — and these pieces are sure to become your unofficial WFH uniform all season long.

The SKIMS Bi-Annual sale has officially dropped just in time for Black Friday, with dozens of styles marked down right now — including everything from bodysuits and crop tops to shaping shorts, satin bras, lounge boxers and more.

Shop the SKIMS Sale

Kim's shapewear brand has evolved into a hub for cozy, size-inclusive styles that are as breathable as they are sexy. And whether you're looking to restock on some updated loungewear essentials, invest in a few waist-snatching bodysuits or simply want to add some Kardashian-approved fashion pieces to your closet, you'll find the chicest styles through SKIMS — and now on sale, too.

To understand just how great the deals really are, you also have to understand how much of a rarity the SKIMS sale actually is (trust us: these pieces are rarely discounted). Below, we've gathered our ten favorite styles to snag during the sale — while they're still in stock!

Velour Track Pants Skims Velour Track Pants There's nothing like a pair of velour track pants to make you feel luxurious while lounging at home. $78 $44 Buy Now

Boyfriend Boxer Skims Boyfriend Boxer Whether worn as pajamas, underwear or loungewear, these boxer shorts are always a comfy choice. $28 $20 Shop Now

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

