Kim Kardashian is sharing her favorite pieces from trendy fashion retailer, Revolve. The reality TV star has handpicked tops, dresses, bodysuits, jeans and more from hot brands like her sister Khloe's Good American, Norma Kamali, Danielle Guizio, Lamarque and more.

Shop Kim's Revolve Edit

Kim shared the inspiration behind her picks at Revolve Festival.

"Simple. Sexy. I didn't do a lot of color because I wanted my picks to be classic pieces that everyone would look good in," Kardashian said. "Things that are easy to put together with other outfits. So some of these really cute tops that I picked, you can wear it with jeans or leather pants or a skirt. I made sure everything was just really versatile."

From corset tops to a cut-out catsuit, shop Kim's favorite pieces from Revolve, for under $200, below.

