Kim Kardashian Shares Her Favorite Fashion Finds on Revolve: Shop Her Picks Under $200
Kim Kardashian is sharing her favorite pieces from trendy fashion retailer, Revolve. The reality TV star has handpicked tops, dresses, bodysuits, jeans and more from hot brands like her sister Khloe's Good American, Norma Kamali, Danielle Guizio, Lamarque and more.
Kim shared the inspiration behind her picks at Revolve Festival.
"Simple. Sexy. I didn't do a lot of color because I wanted my picks to be classic pieces that everyone would look good in," Kardashian said. "Things that are easy to put together with other outfits. So some of these really cute tops that I picked, you can wear it with jeans or leather pants or a skirt. I made sure everything was just really versatile."
From corset tops to a cut-out catsuit, shop Kim's favorite pieces from Revolve, for under $200, below.
Add this comfy ribbed bralette to your loungewear collection.
This essential black bodysuit from Khloe Kardashian's Good American is a bestseller.
A long-sleeve top with contrast lettuce edging that can be dressed up or down.
These Good American skinny jeans are a wardrobe staple.
Pair this sexy underwire leather bra top with high-waist jeans for a night out.
Corset tops are a must-have right now.
This going-out top is made from material upcycled and sourced from vintage stock.
We can totally see Kim rocking this show-stopping cut-out catsuit.
These cut-out joggers embody the resurgence of early 2000s fashion.
Make a statement in this faux leather one-shoulder mini dress with an edgy chain detail.
RELATED CONTENT:
Olivia Rodrigo's Corset Worn On Her 'Sour Tour' Is On Sale for $59
The Best Spring Mattress Sales and Mother's Day Deals to Shop
TikTok and Amazon Shoppers Alike Love These $24 Running Shorts
The Best Mother's Day Sales and Deals On Gifts to Shop Now