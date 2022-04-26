Shopping

Kim Kardashian Shares Her Favorite Fashion Finds on Revolve: Shop Her Picks Under $200

By ETonline Staff
Kim Kardashian is sharing her favorite pieces from trendy fashion retailer, Revolve. The reality TV star has handpicked tops, dresses, bodysuits, jeans and more from hot brands like her sister Khloe's Good American, Norma Kamali, Danielle Guizio, Lamarque and more.

Shop Kim's Revolve Edit

Kim shared the inspiration behind her picks at Revolve Festival. 

"Simple. Sexy. I didn't do a lot of color because I wanted my picks to be classic pieces that everyone would look good in," Kardashian said. "Things that are easy to put together with other outfits. So some of these really cute tops that I picked, you can wear it with jeans or leather pants or a skirt. I made sure everything was just really versatile." 

From corset tops to a cut-out catsuit, shop Kim's favorite pieces from Revolve, for under $200, below. 

Re Ona Ribbed Modal Bralette
Add this comfy ribbed bralette to your loungewear collection. 

$48
Good American Scuba Contour Bodysuit
This essential black bodysuit from Khloe Kardashian's Good American is a bestseller. 

$95
Good American Lettuce Edge Cropped Mock Long Sleeve
A long-sleeve top with contrast lettuce edging that can be dressed up or down. 

$65
Good American Good Waist
These Good American skinny jeans are a wardrobe staple. 

$145
Lamarque Yara Top
Pair this sexy underwire leather bra top with high-waist jeans for a night out. 

$195
h:ours Azaria Top
Corset tops are a must-have right now. 

$158
Sami Miro Vintage V Cut Tank
This going-out top is made from material upcycled and sourced from vintage stock. 

$110
Norma Kamali Long Sleeve Aztec Catsuit
We can totally see Kim rocking this show-stopping cut-out catsuit. 

$155
h:ours Suki Cutout Jogger
These cut-out joggers embody the resurgence of early 2000s fashion. 

$198
NBD Darby Mini Dress
Make a statement in this faux leather one-shoulder mini dress with an edgy chain detail. 

$198

