While we love splurging on a luxe fashion find from time to time, we also know the benefit in discovering a truly great lookalike. When it comes to workout clothes, there's something about spending money on activewear that often stands in the way of updating our fitness wardrobe. Amazon, however, has emerged as a hub for finding some of the most affordable alternatives to hot-ticket fashion items trending all over the internet.

Case in point: the $25 high-waisted running short that's proven to be a perfect affordable alternative for Free People's best-selling The Way Home Shorts. The sporty Amazon style — which, mind you, already has dozens of near-perfect reviews on the retailer's site — mirrors the high-rise, relaxed fit flair of Free People's breezy, FP Movement exercise shorts.

One user hailed the style for being a mirror image of Free People's popular running short, saying: "It is actually insane. I put them right next to my Free People ones that I have and [they] look 95% similar — def such a good buy and highly recommend!!!"

Another user described the running shorts as being "stylish and figure flattering," with her review stating: "I had been anxiously awaiting this dupe! It is very similar to some of my favorite higher priced shorts."

The Automet Women's High-Waisted Running Shorts are just one of many fashion matches worth shopping. Be sure to also check out the TikTok-loved Outdoor Voices exercise dress lookalike, and shop six jelly sandal alternatives to those infamous Gucci slides.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Activewear and Athleisure Pieces to Sport This Spring

The Best Amazon Lululemon Lookalikes We've Found on TikTok for Under $40

12 Best Women's Workout Shorts for Every Type of Activity Inside and Outside the Gym

Best Amazon Deals on Biker Shorts To Wear This Spring: Shop Best-Selling Styles For Workouts, Lounging & More

15 Best Running Shorts for Men: Shop Styles From Allbirds, Nike, alo Yoga, lululemon and More

The 23 Best Leggings for Women for Every Activity and Budget

12 Best Biker Shorts for Women to Shop on Amazon

Hailey Bieber's Favorite Levi's Denim Shorts Are 30% Off to Get You Ready for Spring

These Affordable Amazon Leggings Are A Mirror Image of Lululemon Align

The Best Leggings with Pockets for Working Out and Everyday Wear — lululemon, alo Yoga, Aerie & More

The Best Deals on TikTok's Viral Leggings at Amazon

Lululemon's New Tennis Collection Is Serving Up Major Looks for Spring

The 8 Best Exercise Dresses for Spring Workouts