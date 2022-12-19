The Reformation Winter Sale Just Got Better: Shop the 15 Best Styles Now Up to 70% Off
If you've been dying to add a Reformation piece to your closet, the holidays are the best time to splurge on yourself. Reformation's winter sale is now offering up to 70% off best-selling dresses, tops, pants, outerwear and shoes — including some of their most coveted items. You can grab dresses and jeans for under $100, plus trendy matching sets, essential winter cashmere and jeans, and plenty more styles to rock year-round.
Whether you are in search of the perfect holiday party dress or New Year's eve look, a winter wedding guest dress, or a pair of platform loafers to wear all season, tons of styles are marked down. Aside from their adorable designs, the best thing about Reformation is the brand's sustainability efforts. The certified climate-neutral company's ethos revolves around creating slow fashion—crafting high-quality, timeless pieces in small batches that aim to reduce overall consumption and waste.The sustainable fashion brand is a favorite among celebs, from Taylor Swift to Selena Gomez.
To stock your closet with high-quality classics that you'll cherish for years to come, shop Reformation's Winter Sale for the best deals on pieces that look good on you and the planet. Some deals are just as good, if not better, than what we saw on Black Friday.
A well-fitting pair of jeans is always a good investment, and this straight-leg fit never goes out of style.
Consider your holiday party outfit settled — this elegant velvet cowl neck dress will score you so many compliments this season.
Freshen up your sweater collection with a fun zebra-printed cardigan in 100% organic cotton.
A sophisticated trench coat is timeless. This one comes complete with a detachable waist belt.
The effortlessly chic Spritz silk top has an elasticized neckline to keep it from sliding down.
Cozy up in a cashmere knit beanie — on sale for 60% off.
Say hello to your new favorite date night sweater with a sultry sweetheart neckline.
Throw this mod mini dress on over sheer tights and boots for an easy outfit that packs a stylish punch.
Front patch pockets and a stylish wide leg make these an unconventional alternative to your go-to blue jeans.
Whether you pair it with a bodysuit or its matching top, this dipped-waist mini skirt is a winter fashion staple.
Recycled Italian wool makes the Middlefield coat deliciously warm and soft.
You'll be the belle of any ball in this 100% silk cowl-neck dress.
The romantic halter-style velvet dress is an unforgettable look for any elegant event.
This classic cashmere sweater vest is the perfect layering piece for any season.
This 100% silk maxi dress is a stunning choice for any tropical vacations on your horizon.
