If you've been dying to add a Reformation piece to your closet, the holidays are the best time to splurge on yourself. Reformation's winter sale is now offering up to 70% off best-selling dresses, tops, pants, outerwear and shoes — including some of their most coveted items. You can grab dresses and jeans for under $100, plus trendy matching sets, essential winter cashmere and jeans, and plenty more styles to rock year-round.

Shop the Reformation Sale

Whether you are in search of the perfect holiday party dress or New Year's eve look, a winter wedding guest dress, or a pair of platform loafers to wear all season, tons of styles are marked down. Aside from their adorable designs, the best thing about Reformation is the brand's sustainability efforts. The certified climate-neutral company's ethos revolves around creating slow fashion—crafting high-quality, timeless pieces in small batches that aim to reduce overall consumption and waste.The sustainable fashion brand is a favorite among celebs, from Taylor Swift to Selena Gomez.

To stock your closet with high-quality classics that you'll cherish for years to come, shop Reformation's Winter Sale for the best deals on pieces that look good on you and the planet. Some deals are just as good, if not better, than what we saw on Black Friday.

Holland Trench Reformation Holland Trench A sophisticated trench coat is timeless. This one comes complete with a detachable waist belt. $368 $110 Shop Now

Alden Knit Dress Reformation Alden Knit Dress Throw this mod mini dress on over sheer tights and boots for an easy outfit that packs a stylish punch. $128 $38 Shop Now

Middlefield Coat Reformation Middlefield Coat Recycled Italian wool makes the Middlefield coat deliciously warm and soft. $398 $119 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Middleton’s Go-To Sneakers Are On Sale for $36 Right Now

Wayfair End-of-Year Sale 2022: The Best Furniture Deals to Shop Now

What We’re Shopping From REN Clean Skincare’s Holiday Sale

Save Up to 60% On Kate Spade Handbags That Make Great Gifts

Away Luggage Sale: Save Up to 40% on Suitcases and Travel Bags

Take 30% Off Hundreds of Boots & Espadrilles During TOMS' Holiday Sale

Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Augustinus Bader Moisturizer Is on Sale