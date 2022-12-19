Shopping

The Reformation Winter Sale Just Got Better: Shop the 15 Best Styles Now Up to 70% Off

By Lauren Gruber
If you've been dying to add a Reformation piece to your closet, the holidays are the best time to splurge on yourself. Reformation's winter sale is now offering up to 70% off best-selling dresses, tops, pants, outerwear and shoes — including some of their most coveted items. You can grab dresses and jeans for under $100, plus trendy matching sets, essential winter cashmere and jeans, and plenty more styles to rock year-round.

Whether you are in search of the perfect holiday party dress or New Year's eve look, a winter wedding guest dress, or a pair of platform loafers to wear all season, tons of styles are marked down. Aside from their adorable designs, the best thing about Reformation is the brand's sustainability efforts. The certified climate-neutral company's ethos revolves around creating slow fashion—crafting high-quality, timeless pieces in small batches that aim to reduce overall consumption and waste.The sustainable fashion brand is a favorite among celebs, from Taylor Swift to Selena Gomez.

To stock your closet with high-quality classics that you'll cherish for years to come, shop Reformation's Winter Sale for the best deals on pieces that look good on you and the planet. Some deals are just as good, if not better, than what we saw on Black Friday.

Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans

A well-fitting pair of jeans is always a good investment, and this straight-leg fit never goes out of style. 

$128$38-89
Reformation Nya Velvet Dress
Nya Velvet Dress
Reformation
Reformation Nya Velvet Dress

Consider your holiday party outfit settled — this elegant velvet cowl neck dress will score you so many compliments this season.

$398$119
Birdie Novelty Cardigan
Birdie Novelty Cardigan
Reformation
Birdie Novelty Cardigan

Freshen up your sweater collection with a fun zebra-printed cardigan in 100% organic cotton.

$178$53
Holland Trench
Holland Trench
Reformation
Holland Trench

A sophisticated trench coat is timeless. This one comes complete with a detachable waist belt.

$368$110
Spritz Silk Top
Spritz Silk Top
Reformation
Spritz Silk Top

The effortlessly chic Spritz silk top has an elasticized neckline to keep it from sliding down.

$128$64
Theo Knit Beanie
Theo Knit Beanie
Reformation
Theo Knit Beanie

Cozy up in a cashmere knit beanie — on sale for 60% off.

$98$39
Aries Cropped Cashmere Sweater
Aries Cropped Cashmere Sweater
Reformation
Aries Cropped Cashmere Sweater

Say hello to your new favorite date night sweater with a sultry sweetheart neckline.

$178$53
Alden Knit Dress
Alden Knit Dress
Reformation
Alden Knit Dress

Throw this mod mini dress on over sheer tights and boots for an easy outfit that packs a stylish punch.

$128$38
Alyssa High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Alyssa High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Alyssa High Rise Wide Leg Jeans

Front patch pockets and a stylish wide leg make these an unconventional alternative to your go-to blue jeans.

$128$77
Harri Velvet Skirt
Harri Velvet Skirt
Reformation
Harri Velvet Skirt

Whether you pair it with a bodysuit or its matching top, this dipped-waist mini skirt is a winter fashion staple.

$148$44
Middlefield Coat
Middlefield Coat
Reformation
Middlefield Coat

Recycled Italian wool makes the Middlefield coat deliciously warm and soft.

$398$119
Devora Silk Dress
Devora Silk Dress
Reformation
Devora Silk Dress

You'll be the belle of any ball in this 100% silk cowl-neck dress.

$348$104
Nyla Velvet Dress
Nyla Velvet Dress
Reformation
Nyla Velvet Dress

The romantic halter-style velvet dress is an unforgettable look for any elegant event. 

$178$89
Corso Cashmere Sweater Vest
Corso Cashmere Sweater Vest
Reformation
Corso Cashmere Sweater Vest

This classic cashmere sweater vest is the perfect layering piece for any season.

$148$74
Frankie Silk Dress
Frankie Silk Dress
Reformation
Frankie Silk Dress

This 100% silk maxi dress is a stunning choice for any tropical vacations on your horizon.

$298$89

