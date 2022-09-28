This season, loafers are having a moment. The effortless and practical shoe style is the latest Y2K-inspired trend to see a resurgence with classic penny loafers to styles with neon lug soles. Loafers have always been a favored transitional shoe— their slip-on fit, sartorial style, and structured lug sole loafers boast a particular versatility that makes them ideal for just about any season, occasion, or even day-to-night look. But, as with most great styles, they've also undergone a more modern and—er—chunkier revamp in recent years.

While once lauded for its polished, preppy vibe, the shoe has found new life in the form of a chunky loafer frame. From polished finishes with square toes to suede-wrapped pairs with fringe, you can take your shoe game to new heights with the right pair of loafers. The sophisticated shoe can be found at Madewell, Amazon, Nordstrom, and even designers like Michael Kors and Karl Lagerfeld with styles seen on Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Bieber.

Keep scrolling to shop our picks of the best loafers for fall 2022. shoes to shop for this season. Plus, check out our official Y2K shopping guide, and browse through the best fall jackets to pair with your new shoes.

Madewell The Bradley Lugsole Loafer Madewell Madewell The Bradley Lugsole Loafer Madewell's newest leather loafers have a cute puffed keeper strap and superchunky lug soles to strut right into fall. The MWL Cloudlift Lite padding makes us want to wear these comfortable slip-ons all day. $158 Buy Now

Michael Kors Parker Leather Loafer Michael Kors Michael Kors Parker Leather Loafer Equal parts stylish and practical, loafers have earned a worthy place in our everyday closets. Loafers pair well with just about every piece of clothing, from jeans to mini and maxi dresses. $165 $124 Buy Now

