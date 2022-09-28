Shopping

20 Best Loafers for Women to Wear This Fall — From Chunky Lug Soles to Classic Penny Styles

By Lauren Gruber‍
Amazon

This season, loafers are having a moment. The effortless and practical shoe style is the latest Y2K-inspired trend to see a resurgence with classic penny loafers to styles with neon lug soles. Loafers have always been a favored transitional shoe— their slip-on fit, sartorial style, and structured lug sole loafers boast a particular versatility that makes them ideal for just about any season, occasion, or even day-to-night look. But, as with most great styles, they've also undergone a more modern and—er—chunkier revamp in recent years. 

While once lauded for its polished, preppy vibe, the shoe has found new life in the form of a chunky loafer frame. From polished finishes with square toes to suede-wrapped pairs with fringe, you can take your shoe game to new heights with the right pair of loafers. The sophisticated shoe can be found at Madewell, Amazon, Nordstrom, and even designers like Michael Kors and Karl Lagerfeld with styles seen on Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Bieber

Keep scrolling to shop our picks of the best loafers for fall 2022. shoes to shop for this season. Plus, check out our official Y2K shopping guide, and browse through the best fall jackets to pair with your new shoes. 

Madewell The Bradley Lugsole Loafer
The Bradley Lugsole Loafer
Madewell
Madewell The Bradley Lugsole Loafer

Madewell's newest leather loafers have a cute puffed keeper strap and superchunky lug soles to strut right into fall. The MWL Cloudlift Lite padding makes us want to wear these comfortable slip-ons all day.

 

$158
Michael Kors Parker Leather Loafer
Parker Leather Loafer
Michael Kors
Michael Kors Parker Leather Loafer

Equal parts stylish and practical, loafers have earned a worthy place in our everyday closets. Loafers pair well with just about every piece of clothing, from jeans to mini and maxi dresses. 

$165$124
Naturalizer Dylan Lug Loafer
Naturalizer Dylan Lug Loafer
Nordstrom
Naturalizer Dylan Lug Loafer

It's never too early to get your fall wardrobe together — these lug-sole leather loafers are channeling some serious schoolgirl vibes in a sexy, refreshing way. 

$130
Karl Lagerfeld Avah Studded Loafer
Karl Lagerfeld Avah Studded Loafer
Nordstrom
Karl Lagerfeld Avah Studded Loafer

Step your loafer game up with these studded Karl Lagerfeld loafers.

$159
Madewell The Corinne Lugsole Loafer
The Corinne Lugsole Loafer
Madewell
Madewell The Corinne Lugsole Loafer

A classic penny loafer with a '90s-inspired chunky lug sole is a great alternative to booties to go with your midi skirts and wide-leg pants.  

$158
Sam Edelman Lior Loafer
Sam Edelman Lior Loafer
Nordstrom
Sam Edelman Lior Loafer

The Sam Edelman loafers are a great pair to have for your in-office outfits, and are a staple of true preppy style.

$150$110
Michael Kors Parker Tiger Print Calf Hair and Leather Loafer
Parker Tiger Print Calf Hair and Leather Loafer
Michael Kors
Michael Kors Parker Tiger Print Calf Hair and Leather Loafer

Michael Kors' Parker loafer is a modern-day take on the timeless favorite. The tiger print makes these loafers a stylish option for the office but they will look just as chic on days off.

$185$139
Steve Madden Trifecta Platform Loafer
Steve Madden Loafer
Nordstrom
Steve Madden Trifecta Platform Loafer

Kick this Y2K fad up a notch with these patent leather-wrapped, platform loafers from Steve Madden.

$100
Sam Edelman Laurs Chunky Loafer Shoes
Sam Edelman Laurs Chunky Loafer Shoes
Zappos
Sam Edelman Laurs Chunky Loafer Shoes

Tap into the chunky loafer trend with a rich brown pair for perfect daytime wear.

$150
Nasty Gal Faux Leather Thick Chain Chunky Loafers
Nasty Gal Faux Leather Thick Chain Chunky Loafers
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal Faux Leather Thick Chain Chunky Loafers

Keep it pretty in pink with these bubblegum-colored loafers that are elevated by an edgy, gold chain accessory.

$69$26
H&M Block-Heeled Loafers
H&M Block-Heeled Loafers
H&M
H&M Block-Heeled Loafers

With these heeled chunky loafers from H&M, you can (quite literally) elevate the trend with a more structured, block frame,

$50
Marc Fisher Morris Chunky Loafer
Marc Fisher Morris Chunky Loafer
Nordstrom Rack
Marc Fisher Morris Chunky Loafer

The chunky loafer trend is alive and well with this platform, block heel style — complete with a lug sole base.

$170$90
Franco Sarto Women's Carolynn Chunky Loafer Flat
Franco Sarto Women's Carolynn Chunky Loafer Flat
Amazon
Franco Sarto Women's Carolynn Chunky Loafer Flat

Lean into the leather loafer look with this polished, navy-colored pair from Amazon.

$133$80
Seychelles Catch Me Loafer
Seychelles Catch Me Loafer
Urban Outfitters
Seychelles Catch Me Loafer

Add a fun pop of color to your look with these lavender loafers, complete with a wrap buckle strap detail.

$159
Dolce Vita Henri Wedge Loafer
Dolce Vita Henri Wedge Loafer
DSW
Dolce Vita Henri Wedge Loafer

Pair these sandy wedge loafers with an airy dress for the perfect spring outfit.

$80$65
Dr. Martens Unisex Bex Smooth Oxford Loafer Shoe
Dr. Martens Unisex Bex Smooth Oxford Loafer Shoe
Amazon
Dr. Martens Unisex Bex Smooth Oxford Loafer Shoe

With a leather sole and sleek, white wrapped material, these unisex Dr. Martens are effortlessly cool and modern — atypical to the traditional chunky loafer style.

$140
Circus by Sam Edelman Deana Loafers
Circus by Sam Edelman Deana Loafers
Zappos
Circus by Sam Edelman Deana Loafers

Featuring polished vamp decor, take on a retro-inspired style wearing these faux-leather loafers by Sam Edelman. 

$90$89
Franco Sarto Balin Lug Sole Loafers
Franco Sarto Balin Lug Sole Loafers
Macy's
Franco Sarto Balin Lug Sole Loafers

This classic style gets a more refined update with its knit-like fabric and chunky shoe frame.

$99$75
Rusauise Women's Patent Leather Tassel Chunky Loafer
Rusauise Women's Patent Leather Tassel Chunky Loafer
Amazon
Rusauise Women's Patent Leather Tassel Chunky Loafer

You can never go wrong with a classic pair of chunky loafers — especially if they're wrapped in this patent leather material.

$58
Vagabond Cosmo 2.0 Chunky Lace-Up Loafer
Vagabond Cosmo 2.0 Chunky Lace-Up Loafer
Nordstrom
Vagabond Cosmo 2.0 Chunky Lace-Up Loafer

These classically black loafer shoes offer added comfort and breathability thanks to their flex, laced-up style.

$160

