20 Best Loafers for Women to Wear This Fall — From Chunky Lug Soles to Classic Penny Styles
This season, loafers are having a moment. The effortless and practical shoe style is the latest Y2K-inspired trend to see a resurgence with classic penny loafers to styles with neon lug soles. Loafers have always been a favored transitional shoe— their slip-on fit, sartorial style, and structured lug sole loafers boast a particular versatility that makes them ideal for just about any season, occasion, or even day-to-night look. But, as with most great styles, they've also undergone a more modern and—er—chunkier revamp in recent years.
While once lauded for its polished, preppy vibe, the shoe has found new life in the form of a chunky loafer frame. From polished finishes with square toes to suede-wrapped pairs with fringe, you can take your shoe game to new heights with the right pair of loafers. The sophisticated shoe can be found at Madewell, Amazon, Nordstrom, and even designers like Michael Kors and Karl Lagerfeld with styles seen on Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Bieber.
Keep scrolling to shop our picks of the best loafers for fall 2022. shoes to shop for this season. Plus, check out our official Y2K shopping guide, and browse through the best fall jackets to pair with your new shoes.
Madewell's newest leather loafers have a cute puffed keeper strap and superchunky lug soles to strut right into fall. The MWL Cloudlift Lite padding makes us want to wear these comfortable slip-ons all day.
Equal parts stylish and practical, loafers have earned a worthy place in our everyday closets. Loafers pair well with just about every piece of clothing, from jeans to mini and maxi dresses.
It's never too early to get your fall wardrobe together — these lug-sole leather loafers are channeling some serious schoolgirl vibes in a sexy, refreshing way.
Step your loafer game up with these studded Karl Lagerfeld loafers.
A classic penny loafer with a '90s-inspired chunky lug sole is a great alternative to booties to go with your midi skirts and wide-leg pants.
The Sam Edelman loafers are a great pair to have for your in-office outfits, and are a staple of true preppy style.
Michael Kors' Parker loafer is a modern-day take on the timeless favorite. The tiger print makes these loafers a stylish option for the office but they will look just as chic on days off.
Kick this Y2K fad up a notch with these patent leather-wrapped, platform loafers from Steve Madden.
Tap into the chunky loafer trend with a rich brown pair for perfect daytime wear.
Keep it pretty in pink with these bubblegum-colored loafers that are elevated by an edgy, gold chain accessory.
With these heeled chunky loafers from H&M, you can (quite literally) elevate the trend with a more structured, block frame,
The chunky loafer trend is alive and well with this platform, block heel style — complete with a lug sole base.
Lean into the leather loafer look with this polished, navy-colored pair from Amazon.
Add a fun pop of color to your look with these lavender loafers, complete with a wrap buckle strap detail.
Pair these sandy wedge loafers with an airy dress for the perfect spring outfit.
With a leather sole and sleek, white wrapped material, these unisex Dr. Martens are effortlessly cool and modern — atypical to the traditional chunky loafer style.
Featuring polished vamp decor, take on a retro-inspired style wearing these faux-leather loafers by Sam Edelman.
This classic style gets a more refined update with its knit-like fabric and chunky shoe frame.
You can never go wrong with a classic pair of chunky loafers — especially if they're wrapped in this patent leather material.
These classically black loafer shoes offer added comfort and breathability thanks to their flex, laced-up style.
RELATED CONTENT:
15 Best Fall Wedding Guest Dresses Under $100 for Every Dress Code
Shop Michael Kors' Fall Sale for 25% Off New Handbags, Coats and More
TikTok's Favorite Abercrombie Jeans Are On Sale
The 36 Best Home Deals from Amazon — Fall Decor, Furniture and More
Our 25 Favorite Maxi Dresses on Amazon You Can Wear Into The Fall
The 19 Best Walking Shoes for Women — Summer 2022
Step Up Your Shoe Game With Jennifer Lawrence’s Favorite ’90s Trend
The Ultimate Y2K Fashion Shopping Guide Inspired by Celebs