As much as we love summertime, we do not love dry, sun-damaged skin. Thanks to REN Clean Skincare, you can enjoy all the sunshine without fear of wrinkled, sensitive skin with huge sitewide savings during their Friends & Family Event. Now through Tuesday, August 15, REN Skincare is offering 25% off every one of its sustainable and cruelty-free formulas and up to 50% off select products while supplies last.

Shop the REN Skincare Sale

If you are looking for intensely hydrating, wrinkle-reducing, and brightening skincare products to fight the scaly, summer skin that laying out often causes, look no further than REN Skincare. One of our favorites is the Radiance Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream. According to REN, this powerhouse brightening eye cream is proven to instantly bring tired eyes back to life, lift, even skin tone and visibly reduce dark circles with the help of antioxidant rich Elderberry Flower Extract after just seven days.

REN Skincare is committed to creating high-quality clean skincare products for sensitive skin with a Zero Waste pledge, as well as being vegan and cruelty-free. Beauty with a side of environmental service makes skincare feel that much better upon application. From new arrivals to anti-aging essentials, all of REN Skincare's fan-favorites are discounted during the Friends & Family Sale.

These amazing REN savings only happen twice a year, so hurry and stock up on all of your daily skincare must-haves while the discounts are here. Ahead, shop all of our favorite REN Skincare products on sale now.

Evercalm Barrier Support Elixir REN Clean Skincare Evercalm Barrier Support Elixir Created to combat dryness and signs of sensitivity, the lightweight facial oil gives your skin a non-greasy barrier between it and the elements. This helps your skin feel less dry and irritated at the end of the day. $60 $42 Shop Now

