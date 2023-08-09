Save Up to 50% On REN Clean Skincare Bestsellers During the Friends and Family Sale
As much as we love summertime, we do not love dry, sun-damaged skin. Thanks to REN Clean Skincare, you can enjoy all the sunshine without fear of wrinkled, sensitive skin with huge sitewide savings during their Friends & Family Event. Now through Tuesday, August 15, REN Skincare is offering 25% off every one of its sustainable and cruelty-free formulas and up to 50% off select products while supplies last.
If you are looking for intensely hydrating, wrinkle-reducing, and brightening skincare products to fight the scaly, summer skin that laying out often causes, look no further than REN Skincare. One of our favorites is the Radiance Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream. According to REN, this powerhouse brightening eye cream is proven to instantly bring tired eyes back to life, lift, even skin tone and visibly reduce dark circles with the help of antioxidant rich Elderberry Flower Extract after just seven days.
Lightweight and hydrating, just a swipe of this eye cream helps minimize the appearance of puffiness, dark circles and other signs of irritation to keep your eyes looking bright.
REN Skincare is committed to creating high-quality clean skincare products for sensitive skin with a Zero Waste pledge, as well as being vegan and cruelty-free. Beauty with a side of environmental service makes skincare feel that much better upon application. From new arrivals to anti-aging essentials, all of REN Skincare's fan-favorites are discounted during the Friends & Family Sale.
These amazing REN savings only happen twice a year, so hurry and stock up on all of your daily skincare must-haves while the discounts are here. Ahead, shop all of our favorite REN Skincare products on sale now.
A fan-favorite toner to help leave complexions bright and energized. By eliminating dulling dead skin cells and exfoliating away excess sebum, this leave on skin-refining toner helps to reveal a brighter, clarified, hydrated, smoother and more even-looking complexion.
Created to combat dryness and signs of sensitivity, the lightweight facial oil gives your skin a non-greasy barrier between it and the elements. This helps your skin feel less dry and irritated at the end of the day.
REN's award-winning Glow Daily Vitamin C Gel Cream is a lightweight moisturizer for instant and daily brightening. This formula is especially good for sensitive skin as it boosts brightness without exfoliation.
Intensively hydrating skin overnight, shoppers love this multi-action cream for reducing the appearance of fine lines and evening skin tone.
Revive and brighten the delicate eye-area while minimizing the appearance of fine line with this cooling, hydrating gel.
Keep your entire body nourished after your daily shower with a luxurious rose-infused body lotion that soothes the skin and the senses.
This exfoliating body balm helps get rid of dead skin cells, leaving you with soft smooth skin.
