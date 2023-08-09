Beauty & Wellness

Save Up to 50% On REN Clean Skincare Bestsellers During the Friends and Family Sale

By Dania Nasib
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
REN Skincare
REN Skincare

As much as we love summertime, we do not love dry, sun-damaged skin. Thanks to REN Clean Skincare, you can enjoy all the sunshine without fear of wrinkled, sensitive skin with huge sitewide savings during their Friends & Family Event. Now through Tuesday, August 15, REN Skincare is offering 25% off every one of its sustainable and cruelty-free formulas and up to 50% off select products while supplies last.

Shop the REN Skincare Sale

If you are looking for intensely hydrating, wrinkle-reducing, and brightening skincare products to fight the scaly, summer skin that laying out often causes, look no further than REN Skincare. One of our favorites is the Radiance Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream. According to REN, this powerhouse brightening eye cream is proven to instantly bring tired eyes back to life, lift, even skin tone and visibly reduce dark circles with the help of antioxidant rich Elderberry Flower Extract after just seven days.

Radiance Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream
Radiance Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream
REN Clean Skincare
Radiance Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream

Lightweight and hydrating, just a swipe of this eye cream helps minimize the appearance of puffiness, dark circles and other signs of irritation to keep your eyes looking bright.

$51$38

REN Skincare is committed to creating high-quality clean skincare products for sensitive skin with a Zero Waste pledge, as well as being vegan and cruelty-free. Beauty with a side of environmental service makes skincare feel that much better upon application. From new arrivals to anti-aging essentials, all of REN Skincare's fan-favorites are discounted during the Friends & Family Sale

These amazing REN savings only happen twice a year, so hurry and stock up on all of your daily skincare must-haves while the discounts are here. Ahead, shop all of our favorite REN Skincare products on sale now.

Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic
Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic
REN Clean Skincare
Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic

A fan-favorite toner to help leave complexions bright and energized. By eliminating dulling dead skin cells and exfoliating away excess sebum, this leave on skin-refining toner helps to reveal a brighter, clarified, hydrated, smoother and more even-looking complexion.

$40$26
Evercalm Barrier Support Elixir
REN Skincare Evercalm Barrier Support Elixir
REN Clean Skincare
Evercalm Barrier Support Elixir

Created to combat dryness and signs of sensitivity, the lightweight facial oil gives your skin a non-greasy barrier between it and the elements. This helps your skin feel less dry and irritated at the end of the day. 

$60$42
Glow Daily Vitamin C Gel Cream
Glow Daily Vitamin C Gel Cream Moisturizer
REN Clean Skincare
Glow Daily Vitamin C Gel Cream

REN's award-winning Glow Daily Vitamin C Gel Cream is a lightweight moisturizer for instant and daily brightening. This formula is especially good for sensitive skin as it boosts brightness without exfoliation. 

$54$40
V-Cense Revitalising Night Cream
V-Cense Revitalising Night Cream
REN Clean Skincare
V-Cense Revitalising Night Cream

Intensively hydrating skin overnight, shoppers love this multi-action cream for reducing the appearance of fine lines and evening skin tone.

$58$29
Vita Mineral Active 7 Eye Gel
Vita Mineral Active 7 Eye Gel
REN Clean Skincare
Vita Mineral Active 7 Eye Gel

Revive and brighten the delicate eye-area while minimizing the appearance of fine line with this cooling, hydrating gel. 

$36$18
Moroccan Rose Otto Body Lotion
REN Skincare Moroccan Rose Otto Body Lotion
REN Clean Skincare
Moroccan Rose Otto Body Lotion

Keep your entire body nourished after your daily shower with a luxurious rose-infused body lotion that soothes the skin and the senses.

$46$35
Guerande Salt Exfoliating Body Balm
REN Skincare Guerande Salt Exfoliating Body Balm
REN Clean Skincare
Guerande Salt Exfoliating Body Balm

This exfoliating body balm helps get rid of dead skin cells, leaving you with soft smooth skin.

$42$21

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Anti-Aging Eye Creams — ILIA, Supergoop!, Sunday Riley & More

Save 25% On Celeb-Loved NuFace Devices During This Rare Sale

Get Up to 25% Off Top Skincare Brands at Dermstore's Anniversary Sale

Save 25% On All of Sunday Riley's Best-Selling Skincare

Tata Harper’s Birthday Sale Is Here: Save 25% On Celeb-Loved Skincare

Foreo's Celeb-Loved Skincare Tools Are 30% Off at Amazon Right Now

The Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now

The Best Anti-Aging Serums to Upgrade Your Skincare Routine