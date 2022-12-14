We'll never turn down an opportunity to shoe shop, and with all of the holiday gift sales going on right now, there's no better time to treat yourself to a new pair. Sustainable footwear and apparel brand TOMS is getting in the holiday spirit, offering 30% off sitewide with the code NOW30. Through December 20, you can save on everything from the brand's iconic espadrilles to cozy holiday slippers and durable winter boots.

Get 30% Off TOMS

Not only is the TOMS holiday sale good for our wallets, but it is good for the planet, too. TOMS is committed to sustainability efforts such as using recycled and organic cotton in shoe production and at least 80% recycled materials in its packaging. Additionally, TOMS donates one third of its profits to grassroots organizations and pioneered the One for One model: for every shoe sold, TOMS gives away a pair of shoes to a person in need.

When you buy TOMS, you help fund access to mental health resources for the millions of people who need them. For savings and gifts you can feel good about, be sure to take advantage of the TOMS Holiday Sale. With hundreds of styles to shop for 30% off, we've rounded up our favorite shoes for women and men to add to their wardrobes below.

Women's TOMS Shoe Deals

Resident TOMS Resident Inspired by their day one shoe, TOMS created a new sneaker-slipper hybrid. It’s perfect for both indoor and outdoor use because it’s designed with an on-trend two tone felt upper, a custom outsole with added traction and, of course, all the comfort of their signature style. $65 $46 WITH CODE NOW30 Shop Now

Marina Boot TOMS Marina Boot Whether you are heading to the office or out for the night, this casual block heel bootie is as versatile as it is comfortable. $140 $98 WITH CODE NOW30 Shop Now

Dakota Boot TOMS Dakota Boot A Chelsea boot style with added traction, the Dakota has water resistant uppers for the unpredictable weather that winter days bring. $140 $98 WITH CODE NOW30 Shop Now

Alpargata Plaid TOMS Alpargata Plaid With a faux fur lining for extra coziness, these plaid shoes are an immediate winter staple. $60 $42 WITH CODE NOW30 Shop Now

Ezra Slipper TOMS Ezra Slipper Upgrade your at home outfits with TOMS' cozy Ezra Slipper. They'll keep your feet warm all winter with fluffy linings and a convertible slip on style. $65 $46 WITH CODE NOW30 Shop Now

Men's TOMS Shoe Deals

Chukka Boot TOMS Chukka Boot The ever-versatile chukka boot should be a staple of your fall footwear rotation. Chukkas, especially water-resistant ones like these, transcend their functional origins while still blending style and utility. $140 $63 WITH CODE NOW30 Shop Now

Alpargata Corduroy TOMS Alpargata Corduroy Corduroy is the ultimate fall must-have. Embrace the colder weather in TOMS' slim cord espadrilles that are even more comfortable now thanks to the CloudBound sole. $60 $42 WITH CODE NOW30 Shop Now

Hillside Boot TOMS Hillside Boot Fall adventures call for a boot with traction and flexibility. These TOMS boots are made from a water-resistant leather and have a chic and modern design that will surely complement your wardrobe. $140 $98 WITH CODE NOW30 Shop Now

Ezra Slipper TOMS Ezra Slipper Cozy slippers with a convertible heel that allows you to turn them into slip-ons? Yes please. $65 $46 WITH CODE NOW30 Shop Now

TOMS X KROST Ezra Slipper TOMS TOMS X KROST Ezra Slipper Aside from being functional and comfy shoes for inside and outside the house, this collaboration helps support organizations who support young people around the world to lead social change in their communities by providing digital tools, community support, and start-up funding. $65 $46 WITH CODE NOW30 Shop Now

