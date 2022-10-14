UGG slippers and boots are a cozy autumn and winter staple, and have countless celebrity fans from Keke Palmer to Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya. While the shoes have been spotted on A-listers, you don't need to be a celeb to add the stylish footwear to your wardrobe for the cooler months ahead, especially with Amazon's UGG deals.

Whether you're in need of new boots or getting started on holiday gifting, shoppers can save up to 60% on some of UGG's most popular slippers and boots at Amazon. UGG boots have a shearling lining to help keep you warm and once you own a pair, you'll want to wear them with everything from leggings to jeans to pajamas. While UGG boots are some of the most iconic cozy shoes, the slippers are similarly too comfortable to resist wearing year-round.

A standout from the UGG sale is UGG's Oh Fluffita slipper, which is the even cozier version of the Fluff Yeahs worn by Megan Fox, Gigi Hadid, and Selena Gomez. Merging the Oh Yeah and Fluffita, UGG Oh Fluffitas offer the best of both worlds with a strappy silhouette, curly sheepskin, and cushioned platform sole. Right now, these UGG slippers are 38% off at Amazon.

From fuzzy slip-ons to cozy boots, now is the time to embrace sweater weather and shop the best UGG deals below.