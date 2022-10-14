Shopping

Celebrity-Loved UGG Boots and Slippers Are Up to 60% Off at Amazon to Keep You Cozy All Fall and Winter

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
UGG Deals
UGG

UGG slippers and boots are a cozy autumn and winter staple, and have countless celebrity fans from Keke Palmer to Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya. While the shoes have been spotted on A-listers, you don't need to be a celeb to add the stylish footwear to your wardrobe for the cooler months ahead, especially with Amazon's UGG deals. 

Whether you're in need of new boots or getting started on holiday gifting, shoppers can save up to 60% on some of UGG's most popular slippers and boots at Amazon. UGG boots have a shearling lining to help keep you warm and once you own a pair, you'll want to wear them with everything from leggings to jeans to pajamas. While UGG boots are some of the most iconic cozy shoes, the slippers are similarly too comfortable to resist wearing year-round. 

A standout from the UGG sale is UGG's Oh Fluffita slipper, which is the even cozier version of the Fluff Yeahs worn by Megan Fox, Gigi Hadid, and Selena Gomez. Merging the Oh Yeah and Fluffita, UGG Oh Fluffitas offer the best of both worlds with a strappy silhouette, curly sheepskin, and cushioned platform sole. Right now, these UGG slippers are 38% off at Amazon. 

UGG Oh Fluffita Slipper
UGG Women's Oh Fluffita Slipper
Amazon
UGG Oh Fluffita Slipper

Slip into something a little more stylish (and fuzzy) with these UGG Oh Fluffita slippers. UGGs are totally having a moment — as demonstrated by Hailey Bieber and Megan Fox, no less.

$110$68

From fuzzy slip-ons to cozy boots, now is the time to embrace sweater weather and shop the best UGG deals below. 

The Best UGG Boot Deals to Shop Now

UGG Classic Mini II Winter Boot
UGG Classic Mini II Winter Boot
Amazon
UGG Classic Mini II Winter Boot

Go classic this winter with the UGG mini boot. UGG slippers and boots are a universal sign of coziness.

$150$119
UGG Classic Ultra Mini Boot
UGG Women's Classic Ultra Mini Boot
Amazon
UGG Classic Ultra Mini Boot

With its signature UGG sheepskin and flexible, lightweight sole, the Classic Ultra Mini captures the essence of the original. There are endless styling options for this piece. 

$140$95
UGG Classic Mini Side Logo Boot
UGG Classic Mini Side Logo Boot
Amazon
UGG Classic Mini Side Logo Boot

Hit the streets in comfy, modern style with these UGG sheepskin boots, crafted with fluffy UGGplush lining and a grippy, flexible Treadlite outsole.

$150$102
UGG Classic Mini Snow Leopard Ankle Boot
UGG Classic Mini Snow Leopard Ankle Boot
Amazon
UGG Classic Mini Snow Leopard Ankle Boot

The snow leopard mini boot is just right for unexpected chilly nights. 

$160$96
UGG Mini Bailey Button Ii Boot
UGG Women's Mini Bailey Button Ii Boot
Amazon
UGG Mini Bailey Button Ii Boot

These slippers are cozy to wear for chilly mornings.

$155$100
UGG Mckay Winter Boot
UGG Women's Mckay Winter Boot
Amazon
UGG Mckay Winter Boot

In place of UGG's signature look, these boots have a cow suede strap and whipstitch detailing. 

$150$128
UGG Rianne Fashion Boot
UGG Rianne Fashion Boot
Amazon
UGG Rianne Fashion Boot

With its rich suede upper and braided trim, the Rianne adds boho-chic style to your wardrobe. 

$130$90
UGG Women's Koolaburra Zip Fashion Boot
UGG Women's Koolaburra Zip Fashion Boot
Amazon
UGG Women's Koolaburra Zip Fashion Boot

No matter the weather, the Tynlee offers cozy comfort in an Insta-worthy silhouette.

$110$91

The Best UGG Slipper Deals to Shop Now

UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
Amazon
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper

Gigi Hadid, Megan Fox, and Hailey Bieber have stepped out in these slides. 

$110$68
UGG Disco Slide Slipper
UGG Disco Slide Slipper
Amazon
UGG Disco Slide Slipper

Fuzzy platform slippers? Yes, please! 

$100$47
UGG Super Fluff Slipper
UGG Women's Super Fluff Slipper
Amazon
UGG Super Fluff Slipper

You'll never want to take it off. The Super Fluff Slipper combines premium sheepskin with an easy slip-on design and enhances any outfit from jeans to shorts to dresses.

$120$65
UGG Oh Yeah Marble Slipper
UGG Oh Yeah Marble Slipper
Amazon
UGG Oh Yeah Marble Slipper

Let this be the fall of fluffy slippers. This updated take on the Oh Yeah is crafted from fluffy, marble-print sheepskin, adding a colorful statement to any outfit.

$110$66
UGG Oh Yeah Spots Slipper
UGG Oh Yeah Spots Slipper
Amazon
UGG Oh Yeah Spots Slipper

If furry feet is what you want, furry feet is what you get with the UGG Oh Yeah Spots Slippers.

$110$48
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Lezly Slipper
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Lezly Slipper
Amazon
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Lezly Slipper

Cozy up with these amazingly warm slip-on style slippers.

$60$45

RELATED CONTENT:

Gigi Hadid and Keke Palmer's Platform UGGs Are Perfect Boots for Fall

45 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Today: Save on Apple, UGG, Keurig & More

17 Internet-Famous Fashion Finds on Amazon That Will Rule Fall 2022

14 Fall Boots Under $100 We Can't Wait to Wear

Shop Cozy Deals on Barefoot Dreams Blankets and Pajamas

Your Fall Wardrobe Needs This Style Staple: Shop Black Turtlenecks

10 Cowboy Boots for Fall Under $200 From Amazon, Nordstrom, and ASOS

Amazon Deals on Tory Burch Bags, Shoes & More for Fall 2022

 