Shopping

Zendaya’s Favorite UGGs Are at Nordstrom: Shop the Comfy Slippers and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
zendaya 1280
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

If you've seen Zendaya stun on the red carpet, you already know she's a trendsetter, but the Euphoria star also makes waves off the red carpet, even in her UGGs. Right now, you can find the same cozy UGG Genuine Shearling Slippers at Nordstrom. 

The Euphoria actress has been spotted casually strutting in the comfy slip-on shoes. UGGs are a favorite brand among so many celebs on their off-duty days. Stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Selena Gomez and Irina Shayk have also been seen wearing UGG slippers, boots and slides. 

UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper
UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper
Nordstrom
UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper
$100

The UGG slipper has a foam-cushioned footbed, textured rubber sole and moisture-wicking lining. Be sure to check out additional UGG styles from Nordstrom, including more shoes, bedding, towels and loungewear. 

Below, ET rounds up all our favorite UGG styles from Nordstrom.  

UGG Cozette Genuine Shearling Slipper
UGG Cozette Genuine Shearling Slipper
Nordstrom
UGG Cozette Genuine Shearling Slipper
$90$45
UGG Ultra Mini Classic Boot
UGG Ultra Mini Classic Boot
Nordstrom
UGG Ultra Mini Classic Boot
$140$100
UGG Laton Genuine Shearling Sandal
UGG Laton Genuine Shearling Sandal
Nordstrom
UGG Laton Genuine Shearling Sandal

Score 50% off these UGG sandals which can double as slippers to wear around the house. Also available in black, these slides are a must-buy.

$100$50
UGG Scuffita Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper
UGG Scuffita Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper
Nordstrom
UGG Scuffita Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper
$90
UGG Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
UGG Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
Nordstrom
UGG Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
$100
UGG Classic Mini II Boot
UGG Classic Mini II Boot
Nordstrom
UGG Classic Mini II Boot
$150
UGG Kids Cozy II Scuff Slipper
UGG Cozy II Scuff Slipper
Nordstrom
UGG Kids Cozy II Scuff Slipper
$60
UGG Whistler Throw Blanket
UGG Whistler Throw Blanket
Nordstrom
UGG Whistler Throw Blanket
$98
UGG Hank Joggers
UGG Hank Joggers
Nordstrom
UGG Hank Joggers
$88
UGG Cecilia V-Neck Sweater
UGG Cecilia V-Neck Sweater
Nordstrom
UGG Cecilia V-Neck Sweater
$88

RELATED CONTENT:

Celebrity-Favorite UGG Boots and Slippers Are Up to 70% Off at Amazon: Shop Fall Fashion Must-Have Styles

Nordstrom Sale: Save Up to 60% on Fall Fashion from Free People, UGG, Zella and More

10 Must-Have Fall Pieces from Express Under $100

Nordstrom Rack Sale: The Best Deals on Fall Fashion 2022

Tory Burch’s Summer Sale Offers Discounts on Timeless Fall Staples

The 8 Best Deals from the Nordstrom Secret Designer Sale

Zendaya Scores Three Emmy Nominations for ‘Euphoria’ Season 2

Save Up to 73% on Sandals at Nordstrom Rack's Sale

Zendaya Gets Stitches After Kitchen Accident: 'Never Cooking Again'

Zendaya Visits Tom Holland on Set in New York!

Sarah Jessica Parker's Favorite Sneaker is Now Available at Nordstrom

 