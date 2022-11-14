Thanksgiving is just two weeks away, and stuffing ourselves with turkey isn't the only thing we're looking forward to during the long weekend. Black Friday is arguably the biggest savings event of the year, giving you plenty of opportunities to score deep discounts on holiday gifts, home upgrades, tech, and more.

Black Friday can get a little hectic, but many of the best early Black Friday deals are just as good as the deals released on the big day. We've found the best deals to take advantage of this year and get a head start on the holiday shopping. Beloved department stores Macy's and Nordstrom are tried and true destinations for fashion and beauty sales, while Amazon and Samsung are our go-to's for all things tech. And if you're looking to update your home ahead of the holidays, Wayfair, Walmart, and Our Place are offering discounts on furniture, cookware, and decor.

With so many sales going on, there's no better time to treat yourself or save on holiday gifts for all of your loved ones before it's too late. Below, we've gathered everything you need to know in order to score the best Black Friday deals of the season.

When is Black Friday 2022?

As always, Black Friday falls the day after Thanksgiving. This year, that happens to be Friday, November 25.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is one of the biggest savings events of the year, with nearly every retailer under the sun offering massive deals in anticipation of the upcoming holidays. Along with in-person and online sales on Black Friday, many retailers also offer Cyber Monday deals for online shoppers. This year, Cyber Monday falls on Monday, November 28.

The Best Early Black Friday 2022 Sales to Shop Now

Ahead of Amazon's 48-hour Black Friday Deal Event on Thursday, November 24, you can shop major savings during their early Black Friday sale. Discounts can be found site wide, but some of their best savings per Amazon will be on YETI, Samsung, adidas, and Peloton.

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max If you love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, then the AirPods Max were practically made for you. You can activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while you're enjoying your music. Otherwise, you can activate the Transparency mode, which allows you to hear when someone is trying to get your attention. $549 $450 Buy Now

Samsung

Get exclusive early access to Samsung's Black Friday deals on their impressive lineup of phones, tablets, and Galaxy Watches. The Samsung Black Friday sale officially goes live on Friday, November 18, but by clicking on the links below, you can take advantage of exclusive deals on best-selling products.

Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The main reason to choose the S22 Ultra is the phone's 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, making it the best of Samsung's phones at capturing photos in low light—and now you can get an extra $50 off, a free memory upgrade, and up to $800 enhanced trade-in credit. $1,200 $400 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Buy Now

Galaxy Tab S8 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Made for multitaskers on the go, the Galaxy Tab S8 helps you do more with the 2-in-1 capabilities of a tablet and a PC. Samsung DeX creates a desktop experience right there on your tablet, mirroring the display and navigation on a laptop to let you work on multiple windows. $700 $100 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Buy Now

Galaxy Z Flip4 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 The Galaxy Z Flip4 features a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset with 8GB of RAM for fast performance. Complete with an upgraded battery and new adaptive refresh rate display, the new phone also has camera improvements for better lighting and image stabilization. Even without trade-in credit, you can still score $200 off through our exclusive links. $1,060 $210 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Buy Now

The Black Friday sale has already arrived at Our Place, offering savings up to 30% on their best selling products. In addition to their most popular items, you can shop cookware, tableware, and bundles. The Oven Pan, which Drew Barrymore personally recommends, is now over $30 off and the cult-favorite, 8-in-1 Always Pan, is discounted by $50.

Always Pan Our Place Always Pan Designed to replace your fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. This perfect-sized essential pan is sure to have you cook up just about anything in one pan. $145 $95 Buy Now

The Perfect Pot Our Place The Perfect Pot Another game-changer from Our Place, the Perfect Pot does everything from boiling to baking and crisping to steaming. $165 $115 Buy Now

Macy's has been offering Early Black Friday Access since November 7, but each week they add newly discounted items. The savings span all their departments from clothing, home, jewelry, tech, and beauty. All their Black Friday specials will be dropped on November 20, with incredible deals like 60% off premium luggage, up to 70% off designer suits, and up to 50% off beauty and fragrances.

Black Friday Deals launch November 18 at Nordstrom. They're discounting your favorite clothing brands like The North Face and Nike, as well as offering discounts on top shoe brands like UGG, Tory Burch, and Hunter. In the meantime, you can take an extra 25% off Nordstrom's Holiday Deals for double discounts until Monday, November 21.

Walmart is also getting in on the early Black Friday action, offering new deals at 7:00 p.m. EST each Monday in the month of November. Walmart+ Members get to start shopping these deals 7 hours earlier at 12:00 p.m. EST to get access to the sales before they run out. Whatever is on your list, it's likely Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days will have it on sale with Black Friday Savings.

Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Walmart Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum For those with furry friends, you'll love this stick vacuum that easily sucks up pet hair and dander. It even has brush roll cleaning technology so it won't get clogged up with hair. $259 $144 Buy Now

You can start shopping Early Black Friday Doorbuster Deals for up to 80% off at Wayfair right now. With seasonal decoration, furniture, and home appliances all marked down, you can get your home ready for the holidays by taking advantage of these Wayfair steals. Start shopping these incredible deals here.

Thousands of Black Friday Deals drop on Sunday, November 20th at Best Buy. If you're a Best Buy TotalTech Member you can start shopping early on November 17 and My Best Buy Members can begin shopping on November 18. You can also get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping now with significant savings during Best Buy's early Black Friday sale.

LG 48" A2 Series OLED 4K UHD TV Best Buy LG 48" A2 Series OLED 4K UHD TV Experience a lifelike picture with more depth and rich colors on this LG TV. The advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you an elevated viewing experience no matter what you’re watching. LG's TV comes with built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max and over 300 free LG channels with everything from comedy to movies to sports. $1,300 $999 Buy Now

Samsung 55" The Frame TV Best Buy Samsung 55" The Frame TV Right now, Best Buy is offering deals on six sizes of the stylish Frame TV, from 32- to 85-inch. With its customizable TV bezel and Art Mode function, the Frame TV transforms into a beautiful work of art when you’re not watching TV. $1,500 $1,000 Buy Now

Coach Outlet is having a Black Friday sale on actual Black Friday, but they're also offering early discounts now. The early event offers amazing discounts, like 70% on the designer totes, wallets, watches, and sunglasses. If they're already offering deals this good, we can't wait to see what they release on Black Friday.

Georgie Saddle Bag In Colorblock Coach Outlet Georgie Saddle Bag In Colorblock This colorblock bag is ideal for both Fall and Winter and the detachable strap allows it to be worn over the shoulder or as a crossbody. Carry the matching Georgie wallet with horse and carriage logo on the front. $350 $105 Buy Now

Lillie Carryall In Signature Canvas Coach Outlet Lillie Carryall In Signature Canvas This stunner of a carryall is one of our favorite purses from Coach. Both spacious and elegant, the Lillie has side pockets and inside ones to make organizing your essentials easier. $450 $180 Buy Now

Ulta is offering weeklong Black Friday deals from November 20 to November 26. They haven't yet announced the specific discounts, but they've said their biggest brands like ColourPop, IT Cosmetics, Yves Saint Laurent Fragrance, NUDESTIX, and Anastasia Beverly Hills will be part of the savings event. You can shop their Hello Holidays Sale now for early savings.

The Best Black Friday Mattress Sales to Shop Now

Save 35% off site-wide at Bear with code BF35. Every Bear mattress comes with a 120-night risk-free trial and has a lifetime warranty. This Black Friday mattress sale is Bear's biggest sale ever.

At Birch's Fall into Bed sale, you can take $400 off all of the brand's eco-friendly mattress designs and get two free pillows with code BLACKFRIDAY400.

Casper's Black Friday deals have come early. Save up to $800 on Casper mattresses. Plus, save 25% on all full-price sheets.

Kick off the cozy season with 35% off any size Cocoon Chill or Chill Hybrid mattress as well as free pillows and a free sheet set.

DreamCloud's Black Friday sale is taking 25% off everything and including $599 worth of cooling pillows, a Bamboo Rayon Blend sheet set, and mattress protector.

Layla's Black Friday Sale is taking up to $200 off mattresses including the Hybrid Mattress and the Memory Foam Mattress and giving you 2 free pillows. Plus, you can save up to 65% on cooling products like a memory foam topper and bamboo sheets.

Take up to $700 off Leesa mattresses like the Original, Hybrid, and Legend with early access to their Black Friday sale. You'll also get two free pillows worth $120 with your mattress with this Fall Sale exclusive.

The Mattress Firm Black Friday Sale is offering up to 50% off mattresses from top brands like Serta, Beautyrest, and Sealy. Save up to $700 on your mattress with King beds at Queen prices and a free adjustable base.

During the Nolah Early Black Friday Sale, take up to $700 off all Nolah mattresses and get two free pillows for a total savings of nearly $900.

Use code SAVE750 to take $750 off any Puffy mattress. Every Puffy mattress also includes free pillows, a mattress protector, and sheet set.

Score up to $300 off Purple mattresses, plus $500 off an adjustable base.

Shop Saatva's Black Friday sale to save up to $525 and even more when you bundle. Check out the Solaire Adjustable Firmness Mattress, with over 50 options to customize firmness just the way you like it.

