Shopping

Wayfair's Black Friday Deals Are Here: Shop The Best Furniture Discounts Available Right Now

By Lauren Gruber‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Wayfair way day sale october 2022
Wayfair

Wayfair is giving holiday shoppers a head start on Black Friday 2022 with up to 70% off all things home. During its Black Friday Sneak Peek event, major deals have started rolling out and it's never too early to start saving — especially on big purchases such as furniture. If you're looking to score some great deals on investment pieces ahead of hectic holiday sales, be sure to check out Wayfair's early Black Friday deals. 

The online destination for everything home is offering early access discounts on everything from cookware to armchairs and even a Dyson vacuum. With thousands of sale items to shop, narrowing down the best deals can be overwhelming. Luckily for you, we've found the best deals to score during Wayfair's early Black Friday sale — before they sell out. 

Shop Wayfair Black Friday Deals

Whether you're looking for some extra seating ahead of Thanksgiving or a bedroom upgrade to help you brave the cold weather, Wayfair is offering up to 70% off furniture, seasonal decor, housewares, and more. Plus, shipping is free on every order over $35.

If you're looking to adorn your home with a Christmas tree and decorative bar cart, or invest in a new couch or kitchen table, now is the time to take advantage of one of the biggest furniture sales ahead of the holiday craze. Below, check out our favorite deals to shop from Wayfair's early Black Friday sale.

Wayfair Black Friday 2022 Home & Kitchen Deals

Tibo Bar Cart
Tibo Bar Cart
Wayfair
Tibo Bar Cart

Give your home a touch of old-world glamour with a gold bar cart, complete with a wine rack and glass hanging rack.

$339$223
Penelope Solid Wood Bar & Counter Stool (Set of 2)
Penelope Solid Wood Bar & Counter Stool (Set of 2)
Wayfair
Penelope Solid Wood Bar & Counter Stool (Set of 2)

Minimal and sleek but far from basic, these wood bar and counter stools have backless saddle-style seats that can be hidden under counters when not in use.

$345$230
Shae 74'' Dining Table
Shae 74'' Dining Table
Wayfair
Shae 74'' Dining Table

Boasting a near-perfect 4.8-star review, this dining table with a herringbone-style tabletop emphasizes the pine wood's natural beauty.

$899$620
47.25'' Wide Rolling Kitchen Island
47.25'' Wide Rolling Kitchen Island
Wayfair
47.25'' Wide Rolling Kitchen Island

A rolling kitchen island adds prep space and storage to your kitchen and doubles as an extra dining nook — just add bar stools.

$233$194
Aminatou 58'' Wide Sideboard
Aminatou 58'' Wide Sideboard
Wayfair
Aminatou 58'' Wide Sideboard

Herringbone-patterned wood and a mid-century design makes this buffet table a stylish storage option.

$675$296
Kingswood Fir Lighted Artificial Fir Christmas Tree
Kingswood Fir Lighted Artificial Fir Christmas Tree
Wayfair
Kingswood Fir Lighted Artificial Fir Christmas Tree

Make decorating for Christmas a breeze with this nine-foot-tall pre-lit faux Kingswood fir Christmas tree.

$252$183

Wayfair Black Friday 2022 Living Room Furniture Deals

Binghamton Upholstered Armchair
Binghamton Upholstered Armchair
Wayfair
Binghamton Upholstered Armchair

Add an artistic touch to your home with this velvet upholstered chair, available seven colors including this trendy emerald green.

$1,240$440
Seylow 81.5'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa
Seylow 81.5'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa
Wayfair
Seylow 81.5'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa

If you've always dreamed of owning a leather couch, now's your chance. This vegan leather option extends into a twin-sized bed for additional sleeping space.

$916$600
Clark 80'' Leather Sofa
Clark 80'' Leather Sofa
Wayfair
Clark 80'' Leather Sofa

Prefer to splurge on genuine leather? This gorgeous couch comes in camel, dark brown, or grey leather upholstery.

$2,713$1,050
Mountview Power Loom Performance Navy/Ivory/Beige Rug
Mountview Power Loom Performance Navy/Ivory/Beige Rug
Wayfair
Mountview Power Loom Performance Navy/Ivory/Beige Rug

Take 45% off this Oriental-style rug, with soothing shades of navy, cream, and peacock blue in a traditional medallion pattern.

$433$240
Groombridge Upholstered Wingback Chair
Groombridge Upholstered Wingback Chair
Wayfair
Groombridge Upholstered Wingback Chair

A glamorous velvet wingback chair adds a pop of color and texture to any room.

$599$290
Geraldton 85'' Upholstered Sofa
Geraldton 85'' Upholstered Sofa
Wayfair
Geraldton 85'' Upholstered Sofa

Available in light gray or this sleek charcoal, Mercury Row's contemporary sofa features a eucalyptus wood frame, tufted cushions, and two cylindrical toss pillows.

$1,185$760

Wayfair Black Friday 2022 Bedroom Furniture Deals

Cain Nightstand
Cain Nightstand
Wayfair
Cain Nightstand

Mirrored furniture is making a comeback, and this nightstand adds visual interest while making your space look bigger.

$495$300
Bowdoin Upholstered Bed
Bowdoin Upholstered Bed
Wayfair
Bowdoin Upholstered Bed

Available in burnt orange, turquoise, yellow, and light and dark grey, this linen-upholstered bed frame is extra cushy with a padded headboard and no-box-spring-needed design.

$355$259
Condy Upholstered Side Chair
Condy Upholstered Side Chair
Wayfair
Condy Upholstered Side Chair

Who said desk chairs have to be boring? This chair is extra fun and comfy with a faux fur-covered seat.

$360$124
Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress
Nora® 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress
Wayfair
Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress

Take over 60% off this ridiculously comfortable hybrid mattress with built-in cooling technology and plenty of joint support.

$1,200$520

RELATED CONTENT:

Save up to 50% on Great Jones' Best-Selling Bakeware for the Holidays

Save Up to $1,600 on Samsung Washers and Dryers Ahead of Black Friday

Roomba Vacuum Are on Sale on at Amazon Ahead Black Friday 2022

The Best Samsung Appliance Deals at Best Buy Ahead of Black Friday

25 Amazon Holiday Gifts for Women at Any Budget

20 Furniture Deals at Prime Early Access Sale to Refresh Your Home

The Best Early Black Friday Deals at the Wayfair 5 Days of Deals Sale

Save Up to 70% on Furniture & Home Decor at This West Elm Sale

The 25 Best Home Deals from Amazon — Fall Decor, Furniture and More