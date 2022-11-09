Wayfair is giving holiday shoppers a head start on Black Friday 2022 with up to 70% off all things home. During its Black Friday Sneak Peek event, major deals have started rolling out and it's never too early to start saving — especially on big purchases such as furniture. If you're looking to score some great deals on investment pieces ahead of hectic holiday sales, be sure to check out Wayfair's early Black Friday deals.

The online destination for everything home is offering early access discounts on everything from cookware to armchairs and even a Dyson vacuum. With thousands of sale items to shop, narrowing down the best deals can be overwhelming. Luckily for you, we've found the best deals to score during Wayfair's early Black Friday sale — before they sell out.

Shop Wayfair Black Friday Deals

Whether you're looking for some extra seating ahead of Thanksgiving or a bedroom upgrade to help you brave the cold weather, Wayfair is offering up to 70% off furniture, seasonal decor, housewares, and more. Plus, shipping is free on every order over $35.

If you're looking to adorn your home with a Christmas tree and decorative bar cart, or invest in a new couch or kitchen table, now is the time to take advantage of one of the biggest furniture sales ahead of the holiday craze. Below, check out our favorite deals to shop from Wayfair's early Black Friday sale.

Wayfair Black Friday 2022 Home & Kitchen Deals

Tibo Bar Cart Wayfair Tibo Bar Cart Give your home a touch of old-world glamour with a gold bar cart, complete with a wine rack and glass hanging rack. $339 $223 Buy Now

Wayfair Black Friday 2022 Living Room Furniture Deals

Binghamton Upholstered Armchair Wayfair Binghamton Upholstered Armchair Add an artistic touch to your home with this velvet upholstered chair, available seven colors including this trendy emerald green. $1,240 $440 Buy Now

Wayfair Black Friday 2022 Bedroom Furniture Deals

Cain Nightstand Wayfair Cain Nightstand Mirrored furniture is making a comeback, and this nightstand adds visual interest while making your space look bigger. $495 $300 Buy Now

Bowdoin Upholstered Bed Wayfair Bowdoin Upholstered Bed Available in burnt orange, turquoise, yellow, and light and dark grey, this linen-upholstered bed frame is extra cushy with a padded headboard and no-box-spring-needed design. $355 $259 Buy Now

