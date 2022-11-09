Wayfair's Black Friday Deals Are Here: Shop The Best Furniture Discounts Available Right Now
Wayfair is giving holiday shoppers a head start on Black Friday 2022 with up to 70% off all things home. During its Black Friday Sneak Peek event, major deals have started rolling out and it's never too early to start saving — especially on big purchases such as furniture. If you're looking to score some great deals on investment pieces ahead of hectic holiday sales, be sure to check out Wayfair's early Black Friday deals.
The online destination for everything home is offering early access discounts on everything from cookware to armchairs and even a Dyson vacuum. With thousands of sale items to shop, narrowing down the best deals can be overwhelming. Luckily for you, we've found the best deals to score during Wayfair's early Black Friday sale — before they sell out.
Shop Wayfair Black Friday Deals
Whether you're looking for some extra seating ahead of Thanksgiving or a bedroom upgrade to help you brave the cold weather, Wayfair is offering up to 70% off furniture, seasonal decor, housewares, and more. Plus, shipping is free on every order over $35.
If you're looking to adorn your home with a Christmas tree and decorative bar cart, or invest in a new couch or kitchen table, now is the time to take advantage of one of the biggest furniture sales ahead of the holiday craze. Below, check out our favorite deals to shop from Wayfair's early Black Friday sale.
Wayfair Black Friday 2022 Home & Kitchen Deals
Give your home a touch of old-world glamour with a gold bar cart, complete with a wine rack and glass hanging rack.
Minimal and sleek but far from basic, these wood bar and counter stools have backless saddle-style seats that can be hidden under counters when not in use.
Boasting a near-perfect 4.8-star review, this dining table with a herringbone-style tabletop emphasizes the pine wood's natural beauty.
A rolling kitchen island adds prep space and storage to your kitchen and doubles as an extra dining nook — just add bar stools.
Herringbone-patterned wood and a mid-century design makes this buffet table a stylish storage option.
Make decorating for Christmas a breeze with this nine-foot-tall pre-lit faux Kingswood fir Christmas tree.
Wayfair Black Friday 2022 Living Room Furniture Deals
Add an artistic touch to your home with this velvet upholstered chair, available seven colors including this trendy emerald green.
If you've always dreamed of owning a leather couch, now's your chance. This vegan leather option extends into a twin-sized bed for additional sleeping space.
Prefer to splurge on genuine leather? This gorgeous couch comes in camel, dark brown, or grey leather upholstery.
Take 45% off this Oriental-style rug, with soothing shades of navy, cream, and peacock blue in a traditional medallion pattern.
A glamorous velvet wingback chair adds a pop of color and texture to any room.
Available in light gray or this sleek charcoal, Mercury Row's contemporary sofa features a eucalyptus wood frame, tufted cushions, and two cylindrical toss pillows.
Wayfair Black Friday 2022 Bedroom Furniture Deals
Mirrored furniture is making a comeback, and this nightstand adds visual interest while making your space look bigger.
Available in burnt orange, turquoise, yellow, and light and dark grey, this linen-upholstered bed frame is extra cushy with a padded headboard and no-box-spring-needed design.
Who said desk chairs have to be boring? This chair is extra fun and comfy with a faux fur-covered seat.
Take over 60% off this ridiculously comfortable hybrid mattress with built-in cooling technology and plenty of joint support.
