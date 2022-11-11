The sheer amount of holiday sales this year can get overwhelming, so why not get your shopping out of the way early? Instead of waiting until after Thanksgiving to score Black Friday deals, you can start saving now thanks to Samsung's early access sale — exclusive to our readers today through November 17. By clicking on the links below, you can take advantage of exclusive deals on best-selling products such as Galaxy phones, tablets, accessories, and more.

Just a few of the incredible discounts you can score by shopping our exclusive early access links include $225 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra plus up to $600 enhanced trade in credit, a Galaxy Tab 8 starting at just $100 with trade-in, and plenty of accessories and wearables for gifting this year. Even without trade-in credit, our readers can take $450 off the sleek, ultra bright Galaxy Z Fold4.

With deals like this, there's no need to wait until Black Friday to start shopping. Below, shop our exclusive deals on all things Samsung, from smartphones and tablets to headphones and smart watches.

Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The main reason to choose the S22 Ultra is the phone's 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, making it the best of Samsung's phones at capturing photos in low light. Plus, you can get $150 instant Samsung Credit with your Galaxy S22 Ultra. $1,200 $375 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Buy Now

Galaxy S22+ Samsung Galaxy S22+ The S22+ has a 6.6-inch screen and was released in four colors: white, pink, black and green. The display features a 240Hz refresh rate in gaming mode, 120Hz in regular usage. This model also has a larger 4,500 mAh battery, which should be enough for more than 24 hours of use. $1,000 $350 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Buy Now

Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S22 The Galaxy S22's Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is crafted specifically for high outdoor visibility, keeping your view clear in bright daylight. During the sale, you can get $75 off and up to $400 enhanced trade-in credit. $850 $325 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Buy Now

Galaxy Z Flip4 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 The Galaxy Z Flip4 features a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset with 8GB of RAM for fast performance. Complete with an upgraded battery and new adaptive refresh rate display, the new phone also has camera improvements for better lighting and image stabilization. Even without trade-in credit, you can still score $200 off through our exclusive links. $1,060 $210 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Buy Now

Galaxy Z Fold4 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 The Galaxy Z Fold 4 makes multitasking easier and delivers better cameras, a wider front display and a brighter main screen in a sleeker package. Even without eligible trade-in, you can still score $450 off by using our exclusive links. $1,920 $570 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Buy Now

Galaxy Tab S8 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Made for multitaskers on the go, the Galaxy Tab S8 helps you do more with the 2-in-1 capabilities of a tablet and a PC. Samsung DeX creates a desktop experience right there on your tablet, mirroring the display and navigation on a laptop to let you work on multiple windows. $700 $100 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Buy Now

Galaxy Buds2 Pro Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Available in white, grey or Bora purple, these wireless earbuds deliver high-quality sound with immersive noise cancellation and 360-degree audio. Plus, get a free wireless charger with your purchase. $230 $150 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Buy Now

Galaxy Watch5 Samsung Galaxy Watch5 An improved battery, new heart rate software functions, Advanced Sleep Coaching, and Auto Workout Tracking, the new Galaxy Watch5 is a smarter wearable. Stay connected on your adventures when you sync Galaxy Watch5 to your other Galaxy mobile devices. $280 $85 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Buy Now

