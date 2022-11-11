Shopping

Samsung Black Friday 2022: Exclusive Early Access to the Best Deals on Galaxy S22 Ultra, Z Fold 4, and More

By Lauren Gruber‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Samsung black friday early access
Samsung

The sheer amount of holiday sales this year can get overwhelming, so why not get your shopping out of the way early? Instead of waiting until after Thanksgiving to score Black Friday deals, you can start saving now thanks to Samsung's early access sale — exclusive to our readers today through November 17. By clicking on the links below, you can take advantage of exclusive deals on best-selling products such as Galaxy phones, tablets, accessories, and more.

Just a few of the incredible discounts you can score by shopping our exclusive early access links include $225 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra plus up to $600 enhanced trade in credit, a Galaxy Tab 8 starting at just $100 with trade-in, and plenty of accessories and wearables for gifting this year. Even without trade-in credit, our readers can take $450 off the sleek, ultra bright Galaxy Z Fold4.

With deals like this, there's no need to wait until Black Friday to start shopping. Below, shop our exclusive deals on all things Samsung, from smartphones and tablets to headphones and smart watches.

Galaxy S22 Ultra
Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung
Galaxy S22 Ultra

The main reason to choose the S22 Ultra is the phone's 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, making it the best of Samsung's phones at capturing photos in low light. Plus, you can get $150 instant Samsung Credit with your Galaxy S22 Ultra.

$1,200$375
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN
Galaxy S22+
Samsung Galaxy S22+
Samsung
Galaxy S22+

The S22+ has a 6.6-inch screen and was released in four colors: white, pink, black and green. The display features a 240Hz refresh rate in gaming mode, 120Hz in regular usage. This model also has a larger 4,500 mAh battery, which should be enough for more than 24 hours of use. 

$1,000$350
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN
Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung
Galaxy S22

The Galaxy S22's Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is crafted specifically for high outdoor visibility, keeping your view clear in bright daylight. During the sale, you can get  $75 off and up to $400 enhanced trade-in credit.

$850$325
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Cell Phone
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has a 120Hz screen display, so you can continue scrolling or playing your favorite mobile video games without dealing with any lag.

$700$250
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN
Galaxy Z Flip4
Galaxy Z Flip4
Samsung
Galaxy Z Flip4

The Galaxy Z Flip4 features a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset with 8GB of RAM for fast performance. Complete with an upgraded battery and new adaptive refresh rate display, the new phone also has camera improvements for better lighting and image stabilization. Even without trade-in credit, you can still score $200 off through our exclusive links.

$1,060$210
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN
Galaxy Z Fold4
Galaxy Z Fold4
Samsung
Galaxy Z Fold4

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 makes multitasking easier and delivers better cameras, a wider front display and a brighter main screen in a sleeker package. Even without eligible trade-in, you can still score $450 off by using our exclusive links.

$1,920$570
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN
Galaxy Tab S8
Galaxy Tab S8
Samsung
Galaxy Tab S8

Made for multitaskers on the go, the Galaxy Tab S8 helps you do more with the 2-in-1 capabilities of a tablet and a PC. Samsung DeX creates a desktop experience right there on your tablet, mirroring the display and navigation on a laptop to let you work on multiple windows. 

$700$100
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN
Galaxy Buds2 Pro
Galaxy Buds2 Pro
Samsung
Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Available in white, grey or Bora purple, these wireless earbuds deliver high-quality sound with immersive noise cancellation and 360-degree audio. Plus, get a free wireless charger with your purchase.

$230$150
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN
Galaxy Watch5
Galaxy Watch5
Samsung
Galaxy Watch5

An improved battery, new heart rate software functions, Advanced Sleep Coaching, and Auto Workout Tracking, the new Galaxy Watch5 is a smarter wearable. Stay connected on your adventures when you sync Galaxy Watch5 to your other Galaxy mobile devices. 

$280$85
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN

RELATED CONTENT:

Save $200 on Oprah's Favorite Portable Projector for The Holidays

Save Up to $1,600 on Samsung Washers and Dryers Ahead of Black Friday

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale Brings Huge Deals on Samsung Devices

Samsung's New Frame TV Is On Sale for $1,000 Off Ahead of Black Friday

Save Big During Samsung's Week-Long Early Black Friday Sale

Get $500 Off Samsung's 55-Inch Gaming Monitor Ahead of Black Friday

Save Hundreds on Samsung Appliances at Best Buy Ahead of Black Friday

The Best Early Black Friday Deals on Samsung Galaxy Phones

Holiday Savings Are Here With Best Buy's Early Black Friday Deals