The Best Tech Gifts for Everyone On Your Holiday Shopping List — From Gadget Lovers to Grandparents
We all have that friend or family member who is a tech wizard, always getting the latest gizmos and gadgets. With the holidays approaching, you know what they like, but it can be a bit intimidating when shopping for their presents. The good news is that the world of technology is far and wide, so we've found tech gifts even the most tech-obsessed on your holiday list will appreciate.
Tech gifts aren't just a great option for those who are already immersed in the digital world, as tech can make our everyday lives easier. For those who need a little help in the kitchen or who want to step up their workout routine and finally get some sleep, tech is becoming more and more integrated in our lives and you don’t have to spend a ton on it either. From a stylish leather charging station to a robot vacuum for pet parents and Apple Watches for fitness lovers, a new gadget can be a great option this holiday season.
Whether you're shopping for a tech enthusiast or simply looking for a way for your grandparents to stream their favorite shows, we've found the best tech gift ideas for everyone on your list. Ahead, shop ET's top tech gift picks of 2022 for a wide range of family and friends.
Charge your devices in style with this leather wireless charger. If the beautiful brown leather doesn't match your decor, it comes in seven other colors.
Listen to high-quality sound with these noise cancelling earbuds from Apple. The unique case charges the AirPods for longer battery life.
For the fitness fanatics on your shopping list, the Apple Watch 8 has the most advanced health features yet. It can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen, track temperature changes and sleep stages, and has advanced workout metrics.
Robot vacuums are only able to hold a small amount of dirt and debris because of their petite size, however with this self-emptying iRobot Roomba vacuum, now you don't have to worry about constantly emptying the bin. It empties itself for up to 60 days without anyone having to lift a finger.
Book lovers will have access to almost endless literature with the Kindle Paperwhite. It can store thousands of titles, or you can sign up for Kindle Unlimited for free access to millions of titles.
The versatile Nintendo Switch allows you to play video games on your TV or on the go. With vivid colors and sharp contrast, you'll have fun playing your favorite games wherever you are.
You'll never drink a lukewarm coffee again with this temperature controlled smart mug. You connect the device to a phone app and can set the exact temperature you want to heat your coffee to for the perfect cup every time.
Designed especially for heavy sleepers and kids, this alarm clock has 7 color changing lights to choose from and 20 brightness levels. It also doubles as a beautiful bedside lamp, night light, and reading lamp.
Great for camping, a picnic, or a bonfire friends the JBL Charge 5 bluetooth speaker has bold sound quality. It's also durable and waterproof to take on all kinds of environments.
Immerse yourself in sound with these powerful wireless headphones from Bose. It has a built in speaker in case you need to have a phone call while wearing them.
If you think these are your typical sunglasses, you're mistaken. Put these smart glasses on to take photos and videos, listen to audio, and even use voice commands.
If the gamer in your life needs a new console, get them the festive Xbox Series S Holiday Console. This is a gift they'll love and use throughout the years.
Don't forget about the old school tech. Take selfies or photos together with your loved ones and print them out in an instant with this Fujifilm camera. It's like a polaroid camera, but more adorable.
The brand new Apple iPad is perfect for those who are looking to stream, read, or just check the news while on the go.
Virtual reality can be used for gaming, fitness, and creating friendships making it a great gift for people with a variety of interests.
An improved battery, new heart rate software functions, Advanced Sleep Coaching, and Auto Workout Tracking, the new Galaxy Watch5 is a smarter wearable. Stay connected on your adventures when you sync Galaxy Watch5 to your other Galaxy mobile devices.
Get $700 off the interactive home gym with thousands of fitness classes that you can take from the comfort of your home.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year's best gifts for everyone on your list.
