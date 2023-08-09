The Best Workout Equipment for Small Spaces: Foldable Exercise Equipment and More
Gym memberships are great, but even if you have one, sometimes getting there can seem like a chore. Even better than driving across town to a local gym is having a workout space at home. Adding a workout routine to your busy day can boost your mood and get your blood flowing, but if you're short on space, never fear, we've got you covered.
Believe it or not, no space is too small for a home gym. These days there are so many innovative, space-saving workout products on the market. Foldable exercise equipment allows you to do a heart-pumping workout on workout tools that can then be easily stored away out of sight.
Don't let a small apartment or cramped bedroom keep you from getting in a good workout. We've rounded up the best foldable exercise equipment on the market and tech that will fit in with your decor. These exercise gear scores will get your muscles going while taking up minimal space. No matter what type of exercise you like to do: running, yoga, strength training or HIIT, we've found what you need to fit in your small space.
Best Foldable Cardio Machines
Folding up in half, this rower takes up less space than your traditional models. It pairs with an app so you can track your workouts and see your improvement over time.
Bike without having to go out into the cold or bad weather with this indoor exercise bike. It folds up quickly, so after you're done with your workout you can easily store it in a closet.
Unlike your traditional treadmills that take up quite a bit of space, this one folds together into a nice compact size.
The Mirror looks like a typical wall mirror, blending seamlessly into home decor. The secret is it's actually an interactive workout device. All you need is a clear space in front of it to take thousands of fitness classes from the comfort of your home.
The compact size of this elliptical won't take up too much space in your home compared to your average elliptical.
Best Small Space Accessories
Self-care starts with building your body's strength and setting an effective workout routine. Get your physical fitness in check with these pretty Bala Bangle Weights.
Stakt debuted The Mat on Shark Tank, which features a unique, foldable design for greater support, flexibility and mobility as you move and is available in 3 colors. This mat is 12 mm thick when flat, making it twice as thick as the leading mats on the market!
You might have seen this nifty toning device on Shark Tank. A mix of a dumbbell and a kettlebell, the 10lbs Bala Power Ring can upgrade your normal bodyweight workouts.
An upgraded yoga mat is a luxury people don't know they need until they try it. This plush yoga mat from alo is perfectly cushioned to support your joints and has plenty of space to spread out. Simply roll it up after you're done.
For someone who wants to get serious about working out, this Gonex Portable Home Gym Workout Equipment has 14 accessories to give you the best results. Save an extra $50 with the coupon.
Best Small Space Weight Training Equipment
Increase or decrease the intensity of your workout with an easily adjustable kettlebell. The Bowflex kettlebell weight can adjust from 8 lbs. to 40 lbs.
Not only is this weight bench adjustable for all kinds of positions while pumping iron, but it also folds down to fit under a bed or in a closet.
Place this pull up bar on your doorframe for an instant bodyweight workout. It also comes with straps so you can do multiple types of body weight workouts, not just pull ups.
If you don't have the space for a full home gym, this Resistance Bands Set can help you meet your fitness goals.
For those who like a home workout, the TRX Suspension Trainer can take their sessions to the next level. The innovative system allows you to do hundreds of different workouts and increase them at your own pace.
RELATED CONTENT:
TikTok’s Favorite Amazon Brands That Offer Affordable Workout Clothes
The Best Amazon Home Deals — Shop Fall Home Decor, Furniture & More
13 Best Workout Shoes for Women to Crush Your Next Gym Session
10 Best Matching Workout Sets to Shop on Amazon — All Under $30
Wayfair’s Anniversary Sale Is Here: Shop the Best Deals Up to 70% Off
The 13 Best Women's Workout Shorts for Every Type of Activity
The Best Labor Day Sales to Shop Now
Save Up to $250 on the Best Rowing Machines at Hydrow's Summer Sale
The Cult-Favorite Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress Is Up to 50% Off Now