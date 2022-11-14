Amazon has officially kicked off its Black Friday sale event to offer members major deals on devices for their early holiday shopping. Among the thousands of discounts are plenty of Amazon device deals worth shopping during Amazon Black Friday Sale. With deals on Amazon's latest hardware from Kindle e-readers to Fire TVs and Ring Security Cameras, shoppers can make their homes smarter than ever without breaking the bank.

For a limited time, Amazon is offering up to 70% off Amazon's smart home devices. To access these deals you'll need an Amazon Prime membership, so if you want to try a membership to get in on these tech deals, Amazon is offering one month of Prime for only $14.99.

Historically, Amazon has used Prime Day to deeply discount its own devices, and Black Friday and Cyber Monday is no different. Since Amazon constantly releases new devices or new versions of existing devices, it can be difficult to decide which ones are the best. But don't worry, we've got you covered and created this list to help you decide which Amazon device is right for you.

Whether you’re shopping for a new 4K TV or a Fire Tablet, we’ve rounded up the biggest tech deals on Amazon devices below.

Best Black Friday Kindle Deals

Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Kindle Paperwhite The Kindle Paperwhite has up to 10 weeks of battery life making sure your reading time is rarely interrupted. The glare-free display and waterproof capacity allow you to enjoy your book in endless outdoor settings. $190 $170 Buy Now

Best Black Friday Echo Device Deals

Echo Buds Amazon Echo Buds The Echo Buds bring the power of Alexa straight into your ears. These earbuds have active noise cancellation and can stream music, play podcasts or read Audible audiobooks with the help of your Alexa app. These earbuds will give you five hours of playback on a single charge, or 15 hours with the help of the charging case. $120 $70 Buy Now

Best Black Friday Ring Deals

Ring Indoor Cam Amazon Ring Indoor Cam Ring devices are some of the more popular home security cameras among Amazon shoppers. The Ring Indoor Cam is a compact plug-in HD security camera with two-way talk availability. This camera also works with any Alexa device. $60 $45 Buy Now

Best Black Friday Fire TV Deals

Best Fire TV Streaming Devices Deals

