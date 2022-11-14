Amazon Devices are up to 70% off Right Now Ahead of Black Friday 2022—Shop The Sale
Amazon has officially kicked off its Black Friday sale event to offer members major deals on devices for their early holiday shopping. Among the thousands of discounts are plenty of Amazon device deals worth shopping during Amazon Black Friday Sale. With deals on Amazon's latest hardware from Kindle e-readers to Fire TVs and Ring Security Cameras, shoppers can make their homes smarter than ever without breaking the bank.
For a limited time, Amazon is offering up to 70% off Amazon's smart home devices. To access these deals you'll need an Amazon Prime membership, so if you want to try a membership to get in on these tech deals, Amazon is offering one month of Prime for only $14.99.
Historically, Amazon has used Prime Day to deeply discount its own devices, and Black Friday and Cyber Monday is no different. Since Amazon constantly releases new devices or new versions of existing devices, it can be difficult to decide which ones are the best. But don't worry, we've got you covered and created this list to help you decide which Amazon device is right for you.
Whether you’re shopping for a new 4K TV or a Fire Tablet, we’ve rounded up the biggest tech deals on Amazon devices below.
Best Black Friday Kindle Deals
This Kindle, with a built-in front light, features 8 GB of storage for thousands of titles on hand all in a compact size.
The Kindle Paperwhite has up to 10 weeks of battery life making sure your reading time is rarely interrupted. The glare-free display and waterproof capacity allow you to enjoy your book in endless outdoor settings.
Get more with the Kindle Signature Edition: this has everything the Kindle Paperwhite does, plus wireless charging, auto-adjusting front light, 32 GB storage, wifi, without ads, & comes with an Amazon Leather Cover.
Best Black Friday Echo Device Deals
The Echo Buds bring the power of Alexa straight into your ears. These earbuds have active noise cancellation and can stream music, play podcasts or read Audible audiobooks with the help of your Alexa app. These earbuds will give you five hours of playback on a single charge, or 15 hours with the help of the charging case.
Amazon's most compact smart speaker, the Echo Dot 3rd Gen fits perfectly into small spaces with richer and louder sound.
Best Black Friday Ring Deals
The 2021 Ring Video Doorbell Wired is built with two-way talk, advanced motion detection, and night vision.
Ring devices are some of the more popular home security cameras among Amazon shoppers. The Ring Indoor Cam is a compact plug-in HD security camera with two-way talk availability. This camera also works with any Alexa device.
It has over 20,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. With the bright floodlights and color night vision capabilities, there is very little this Ring Floodlight Surveillance Camera won't be able to record.
Best Black Friday Fire TV Deals
This Amazon Fire TV comes with built-in microphones, so you can ask Alexa to turn on your favorite series, pause or to start up for go-to video game.
If you've been toying with the idea of upgrading to a smart TV, this is the deal you want to take advantage of. You can save on the Amazon Fire TV to get cinematic 4K entertainment with Alexa built in for a hands-free experience.
Enjoy breathtaking 4K movies and TV shows at 4 times the resolution of Full Fire HD, and upscale your current content to Ultra HD-level picture quality.
This compact, 24-inch Smart TV is perfect for your kitchen, child's room, home office and more. You can now access your favorite content instantly and choose from a variety of streaming services.
Best Fire TV Streaming Devices Deals
Amazon's hands-free entertainment Fire TV cube delivers a fast, fluid 4K streaming experience.
This is Amazon's most powerful streaming stick yet — it's 40% more powerful than the original Fire TV Stick 4K and it's 36% off.
Stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more with the Fire TV stick.
