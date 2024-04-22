The Love You Make, a 1983 in-depth biography about The Beatles, became an international bestseller. Chronicling the personal lives of the legendary musicians with interviews from band members and their family and friends, it gave readers one of the most personal looks into the band from Liverpool — that is, until now.

All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words, released this month, pulls stories and insight from the vast amount of interviews conducted for the 1983 book. A huge portion of these transcribed interviews were previously unpublished, available now so that readers can learn even more about the trailblazing artists. We haven't even mentioned the part that's going to make you want to twist and shout: right now the biography is on sale on Amazon.

In this newly released biography billed as a "groundbreaking oral history," readers can discover never-before-heard stories from the mouths of Paul McCartney, Yoko Ono, George Harrison and Ringo Starr and their closest confidants. These fascinating snippets of music history were pulled from more than 100 hours of interviews making this a tomb that fans of The Beatles will want to add to their bookshelves yesterday.

For even more Beatles mania, the original biography the interviews were first conducted for is also sold on Amazon. The Love You Make: An Insider's Story of The Beatles was republished in 2002 and dives into drug addictions, the not-so-glamorous side of the music industry and the rift that occurred between the members of The Beatles.

RELATED CONTENT: