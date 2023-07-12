Time is running out to shop not just Amazon Prime Day, but also all the rival summer sales. Best Buy's annual answer to Amazon Prime Day is called the Black Friday in July Sale and there are only a few more hours to shop the thousands of deals on top tech and appliances.

From laptops and video games to TVs and major appliances, Best Buy is serving up significant discounts on trusted brands to upgrade your tech and home. No matter which electronics you have your heart set on, Best Buy has can't-miss deals — some with better-than-Prime Day pricing — that you can shop until midnight tonight.

Shop the Best Buy Sale

The Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale offers some of the best alternative Amazon Prime Day deals of 2023. Though the event is only on for 72 hours, you can save hundreds on brands like ASUS, Samsung, iRobot, Sony, and much more. We've already sifted through Best Buy's offerings with a fine-toothed comb to bring you all the best deals you'll want to snag fast.

From souped-up gaming laptops to eye-popping 4K TVs, you can snag what you're looking for at Best Buy's competing Prime Day sale. Keep scrolling to shop all the best Prime Day deals from Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale before they're gone tomorrow.

Best Buy Black Friday in July: TV Deals

Best Buy Black Friday in July: Laptop Deals

ASUS ROG 14-inch Zephyrus Laptop Best Buy ASUS ROG 14-inch Zephyrus Laptop Save $600 on this powerful gaming laptop. The ASUS ROG Zephyrus boasts an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU paired with an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU to ensure you can enjoy any game you throw at it, from The Sims to Cyberpunk 2077. Plus, it boasts 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for plenty of space for all your favorite games. $1400 $800 Shop Now

Best Buy Black Friday in July: Appliance Deals

LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator Best Buy LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator Save on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from 5 chill to freeze options with one quick touch. $4,400 $2,900 Shop Now

Best Buy Black Friday in July: Gaming Deals

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con Best Buy Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con Nintendo's versatile console/handheld hybrid is your go-to system for enjoying some of the hottest games, like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and the upcoming Pikmin 4. Get some gaming in on the go or place it in its included dock for full-screen enjoyment with your TV. Get a free $25 Best Buy e-Gift Card when you purchase a Nintendo Switch. If you're a Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total member, that gift card jumps up to $50. $300 STARTING AT $250 Shop Now

Nintendo Switch Ring Fit Adventure Best Buy Nintendo Switch Ring Fit Adventure This interactive Nintendo Switch title is the perfect way to get fit while getting some game time in. Embark on a challenging adventure to vanquish a dragon bodybuilder by jogging in place, attacking enemies, and working on your flexibility with the included Ring-Con controller and Leg Strap. It's a great alternative to gym time that you can really see results from. $80 $50 Shop Now

