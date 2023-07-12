Best Buy's Black Friday in July Sale Ends Tonight: Shop the Best Deals on TVs, Appliances and More
Time is running out to shop not just Amazon Prime Day, but also all the rival summer sales. Best Buy's annual answer to Amazon Prime Day is called the Black Friday in July Sale and there are only a few more hours to shop the thousands of deals on top tech and appliances.
From laptops and video games to TVs and major appliances, Best Buy is serving up significant discounts on trusted brands to upgrade your tech and home. No matter which electronics you have your heart set on, Best Buy has can't-miss deals — some with better-than-Prime Day pricing — that you can shop until midnight tonight.
The Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale offers some of the best alternative Amazon Prime Day deals of 2023. Though the event is only on for 72 hours, you can save hundreds on brands like ASUS, Samsung, iRobot, Sony, and much more. We've already sifted through Best Buy's offerings with a fine-toothed comb to bring you all the best deals you'll want to snag fast.
From souped-up gaming laptops to eye-popping 4K TVs, you can snag what you're looking for at Best Buy's competing Prime Day sale. Keep scrolling to shop all the best Prime Day deals from Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale before they're gone tomorrow.
Best Buy Black Friday in July: TV Deals
Samsung's OLED TV changes the game again with 8.3 million self lit pixels and ultra powerful 4K AI Neural Processing, all for a picture so real, it’s surreal.
Save $500 on LG's newest OLED TV. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display art, photos and other content to blend the LG C3 into your space.
The QN90B offers crisp, bright colors with high peak brightness and local dimming features. It's great for rooms where glare is an issue and has a slew of gaming-centric features including low input lag and fast response time. It also boasts a variety of apps included in its simple-to-navigate smart interface.
Whether you prefer dramatic thrillers or fantasy football, lose yourself in the viewing adventure with a contrast-rich picture, boosted by Quantum Dots.
Best Buy Black Friday in July: Laptop Deals
Save $600 on this powerful gaming laptop. The ASUS ROG Zephyrus boasts an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU paired with an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU to ensure you can enjoy any game you throw at it, from The Sims to Cyberpunk 2077. Plus, it boasts 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for plenty of space for all your favorite games.
Unlock speed and style with the sleek Microsoft Surface Laptop 5. Features includes multitasking speed powered by 12th Gen Intel Core, Windows 11 and a vibrant PixelSense touchscreen.
The Surface Pro 9 gives you tablet flexibility and the laptop performance and battery life you need to move through your day — all in one ultra-portable device. Now with powerful new processors and a fresh feel.
Work while on the go with this flexible laptop featuring a 360° hinge and 10 hour battery life.
Best Buy Black Friday in July: Appliance Deals
The Samsung Front Control Slide-in Gas Range is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice-enabled. You can currently save over $600 on the five-burner gas stove.
Samsung’s new 4.5 cu. ft. large capacity Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes. It also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your smartphone.
Save on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from 5 chill to freeze options with one quick touch.
This smart electric dryer is Wi-Fi connected, so you can get end of cycle alerts, remotely start, schedule and more from your smartphone with the SmartThings App. It also features Steam Sanitize+, which reduces wrinkles and odors and steams away 95% of pollen from fabric.
The clean lines and modern form help blend this refrigerator beautifully into any kitchen. With a fingerprint resistant finish, you spend less time cleaning.
Best Buy Black Friday in July: Gaming Deals
Nintendo's versatile console/handheld hybrid is your go-to system for enjoying some of the hottest games, like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and the upcoming Pikmin 4. Get some gaming in on the go or place it in its included dock for full-screen enjoyment with your TV. Get a free $25 Best Buy e-Gift Card when you purchase a Nintendo Switch. If you're a Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total member, that gift card jumps up to $50.
This interactive Nintendo Switch title is the perfect way to get fit while getting some game time in. Embark on a challenging adventure to vanquish a dragon bodybuilder by jogging in place, attacking enemies, and working on your flexibility with the included Ring-Con controller and Leg Strap. It's a great alternative to gym time that you can really see results from.
