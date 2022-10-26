The holiday shopping season is starting early this year. Samsung Week kicked off on Monday, during which Samsung is celebrating its 53rd anniversary with nine days of early Black Friday deals. If your smartphone could use an upgrade, Samsung is offering deep discounts on all Galaxy S22 phones, the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Now through Tuesday, November 1, everything from Samsung's Galaxy smartphones to its Frame TV is on sale.

The three phones in the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup are some of the best Android smartphone options for 2022. Now, if you have a device you're looking to trade in, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S22 for as low at $100 or get up to $800 enhanced trade-in credit with your Galaxy S22 Ultra, bringing the price down to $400.

Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The main reason to choose the S22 Ultra is the phone's 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, making it the best of Samsung's phones at capturing photos in low light—and now you can get a memory upgrade for only $50 more. $1,200 $400 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Buy Now

For a limited time, the Galaxy Z Flip4 is $200 off and the Galaxy Z Fold4 is $300 off. For those who want a phone and tablet in one gadget, the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a bright display and excellent multitasking features. With S Pen support, plus an under-display camera to make for a more immersive display, the durable 7.6-inch screen really is like using a mini tablet.

Galaxy Z Flip4 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Get $200 off Galaxy Z Flip4 512GB. Plus, get up to $600 enhanced trade-in credit or a minimum $150 credit — guaranteed with any Galaxy phone or iPhone trade-in, in any condition. The Galaxy Z Flip4 features a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset with 8GB of RAM for fast performance. Complete with an upgraded battery and new adaptive refresh rate display, the new phone also has camera improvements for better lighting and image stabilization. $1,060 $310 WITH TRADE-IN Buy Now

Galaxy Z Fold4 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Samsung's deal on its newest, lightweight Galaxy Z Fold4 includes $300 off select devices and up to $1,000 enhanced trade-in credit. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 makes multitasking easier and delivers better cameras, a wider front display and a brighter main screen in a sleeker package. $1,920 $620 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Buy Now

Ahead, find more of the best early Black Friday deals on Galaxy phones to shop during Samsung Week for a new smartphone that fits right into your budget.

Galaxy S22+ Samsung Galaxy S22+ The S22+ has a 6.6-inch screen and was released in four colors: white, pink, black and green. The display features a 240Hz refresh rate in gaming mode, 120Hz in regular usage. This model also has a larger 4,500 mAh battery, which should be enough for more than 24 hours of use. $1,050 $300 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Buy Now

Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S22 The new Galaxy S22's three-lens camera system features Nightography, Samsung's brightest innovation yet to capture vivid colors and crisp images even in low light. The sensor pulls in more light, the Super Clear Glass dials down lens flare, and fast-acting AI delivers near-instant intelligent processing. Get a free memory upgrade to enjoy 256GB for the price of 128GB.Plus, get up to $700 trade-in credit. $850 $100 WITH TRADE-IN Buy Now

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G For a limited time, get $150 off the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G and up to $165 trade-in credit. A full-sized smartphone that folds to fit small-sized pockets. Take photos more easily than you ever could before with Flex mode. With a steady hand built in, all you have to do is adjust the angle and step back for hands-free selfies. $900 $585 WITH TRADE-IN Buy Now

Samsung's current trade-in deals also includes the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for as low as $35. This offer is available on both storage capacities and all color options, including Graphite, White, Olive, and Lavender. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was released on January 7, 2022 as a cheaper alternative to the Samsung Galaxy S21 while keeping the same powerful Snapdragon 888 processor.

In March 2022, Samsung announced the Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by a brand-new processor, coupled with Galaxy’s signature AI camera and two-day battery life. Galaxy A53 5G’s new quad-camera system features improved Night mode and enhanced Portrait mode that takes crisp and steady shots every time — even in low lighting.

Galaxy A53 5G Samsung Galaxy A53 5G With fourcameras to choose from and AI-powered features such as Night Mode, Live Focus and Single Take, your Galaxy A42 5G is like your own personal film studio. $400 $295 Buy Now

For more Samsung savings, check out our guide to best deals on kitchen appliances, top-rated washers and dryers, and visually stunning 8K TVs.

