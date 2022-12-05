We all have that friend or family member who is a tech wizard, always getting the latest gizmos and gadgets. With the holidays approaching, you know what they like, but it can be a bit intimidating when shopping for their presents. The good news is that the world of technology is far and wide, so we've found tech gifts even the most tech-obsessed on your holiday list will appreciate.

Tech gifts aren't just a great option for those who are already immersed in the digital world, as tech can make our everyday lives easier. For those who need a little help in the kitchen or who want to step up their workout routine and finally get some sleep, tech is becoming more and more integrated in our lives and you don’t have to spend a ton on it either. From a stylish leather charging station to a robot vacuum for pet parents and Apple Watches for fitness lovers, a new gadget can be a great option this holiday season.

Whether you're shopping for a tech enthusiast or simply looking for a way for your grandparents to stream their favorite shows, we've found the best tech gift ideas for everyone on your list. Ahead, shop ET's top tech gift picks of 2022 for a wide range of family and friends.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Robot Vacuum Robot vacuums are only able to hold a small amount of dirt and debris because of their petite size, however with this self-emptying iRobot Roomba vacuum, now you don't have to worry about constantly emptying the bin. It empties itself for up to 60 days without anyone having to lift a finger. $550 $349 Buy Now

Nintendo Switch OLED Amazon Nintendo Switch OLED The versatile Nintendo Switch allows you to play video games on your TV or on the go. With vivid colors and sharp contrast, you'll have fun playing your favorite games wherever you are. $349 Buy Now

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 Amazon Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 You'll never drink a lukewarm coffee again with this temperature controlled smart mug. You connect the device to a phone app and can set the exact temperature you want to heat your coffee to for the perfect cup every time. $150 Buy Now

Sunrise Alarm Clock Amazon Sunrise Alarm Clock Designed especially for heavy sleepers and kids, this alarm clock has 7 color changing lights to choose from and 20 brightness levels. It also doubles as a beautiful bedside lamp, night light, and reading lamp. $60 $43 Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch5 An improved battery, new heart rate software functions, Advanced Sleep Coaching, and Auto Workout Tracking, the new Galaxy Watch5 is a smarter wearable. Stay connected on your adventures when you sync Galaxy Watch5 to your other Galaxy mobile devices. $280 $65 Buy Now

lululemon Studio Mirror Mirror lululemon Studio Mirror Save on the interactive home gym with thousands of fitness classes that you can take from the comfort of your home. $1,495 $795 WITH CODE HOLIDAY22 Shop Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

