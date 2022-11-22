When it comes to innovative technology, Garmin is one of the global leaders in GPS navigation and wearable tracking devices. One of the first companies providing automobile GPS navigation systems, Garmin has now expanded into smartwatches, fitness trackers, wristwatches that improve your golf stroke, and more. If you haven't tried out products from this cutting-edge company, Best Buy offers a full line of their devices, some of which are now discounted for Black Friday.

Shop Garmin Deals

You can save as much as $400 when shopping for Garmin devices during Best Buy's Black Friday Sale. The fēnix 6S Pro Solar GPS Smartwatch, which uses the power of sunlight to stay charged, usually runs for $800 and is now 50% off for the sales event. To track all aspects of your workout, go for the vívoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch that can monitor blood oxygen saturation, sleep, heart rate and stress levels. If you're not into fitness, but want to keep your car extra secure, Garmin also has a mini dash cam that's discounted.

Ahead, we've picked out our favorite Garmin products, some which are steeply discounted thanks to Black Friday Deals at Best Buy. While you'll want to shop these products for yourself, they'll also make great gifts and stocking stuffers this holiday season.

fēnix 6 Sapphire GPS Smartwatch Best Buy fēnix 6 Sapphire GPS Smartwatch If you find yourself doing workouts in the sunny outdoors, this is the watch for you. The unique watch face has a sunlight readable display so you won't have to worry about a glare. $700 $400 Shop Now

vívoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch 45mm Best Buy vívoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch 45mm Unlike some smartwatches, you can wear this one for eight days without needing a charge. Meaning you can track your workouts during the day and your sleep patterns during the night without having to take it off. $350 $180 Shop Now

Swim 2 Smartwatch Best Buy Swim 2 Smartwatch Keep track of your water-based workouts unlike ever before with the Garmin Swim 2 Smartwatch. The waterproof watch will track how much distance you cover while doing laps in the pool and track your cardiac health. $250 Shop Now

Dash Cam Mini 2 Best Buy Dash Cam Mini 2 Capturing crisp video day and night, the Dash Cam Mini provides round the clock incident detection. Through a wireless connection, saved videos are automatically uploaded to an online vault. $130 $110 Shop Now

Striker 4 Fishfinder GPS Best Buy Striker 4 Fishfinder GPS You won't have to worry about a day of fishing without any bites with the Striker 4 Fishfinder. Attach the device to your boat and see where the fish are hiding for a more successful trip. $140 $121 Shop Now

Approach S62 GPS Smartwatch Best Buy Approach S62 GPS Smartwatch The golfers in your life can improve their game with this smartwatch. The AutoShot technology tracks the distance of their shots automatically, making scorekeeping easier than ever. $500 $350 Shop Now

vívosmart 5 Smart Fitness Tracker Best Buy vívosmart 5 Smart Fitness Tracker If you don't need all the bells and whistles, but want some basic fitness tracking, the vívosmart 5 Smart Fitness Tracker is the way to go. The lightweight bracelet tracks your activities through the day and your sleep patterns at night. $150 Shop Now

