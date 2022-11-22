Shop Garmin Products During Best Buy's Black Friday Sale Including Smartwatches, GPS Systems, and More
When it comes to innovative technology, Garmin is one of the global leaders in GPS navigation and wearable tracking devices. One of the first companies providing automobile GPS navigation systems, Garmin has now expanded into smartwatches, fitness trackers, wristwatches that improve your golf stroke, and more. If you haven't tried out products from this cutting-edge company, Best Buy offers a full line of their devices, some of which are now discounted for Black Friday.
You can save as much as $400 when shopping for Garmin devices during Best Buy's Black Friday Sale. The fēnix 6S Pro Solar GPS Smartwatch, which uses the power of sunlight to stay charged, usually runs for $800 and is now 50% off for the sales event. To track all aspects of your workout, go for the vívoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch that can monitor blood oxygen saturation, sleep, heart rate and stress levels. If you're not into fitness, but want to keep your car extra secure, Garmin also has a mini dash cam that's discounted.
Ahead, we've picked out our favorite Garmin products, some which are steeply discounted thanks to Black Friday Deals at Best Buy. While you'll want to shop these products for yourself, they'll also make great gifts and stocking stuffers this holiday season.
If you find yourself doing workouts in the sunny outdoors, this is the watch for you. The unique watch face has a sunlight readable display so you won't have to worry about a glare.
Not only does this watch stay charged for weeks using the power of the sun, it also tracks your performance levels for surfing and indoor climbing, as well as your typical fitness activities.
Unlike some smartwatches, you can wear this one for eight days without needing a charge. Meaning you can track your workouts during the day and your sleep patterns during the night without having to take it off.
Keep track of your water-based workouts unlike ever before with the Garmin Swim 2 Smartwatch. The waterproof watch will track how much distance you cover while doing laps in the pool and track your cardiac health.
Capturing crisp video day and night, the Dash Cam Mini provides round the clock incident detection. Through a wireless connection, saved videos are automatically uploaded to an online vault.
While most of our phones have a GPS, it is safer and much easier to navigate using a large GPS like this one for RV drivers. It even is connected to TripAdvisor so you can see the ratings of RV parks before you stay at them for the night.
Your kids can track their activities wearing this Star Wars-themed activity tracker. Parents can even set reminders and a schedule for chores or personal grooming like teeth brushing.
You won't have to worry about a day of fishing without any bites with the Striker 4 Fishfinder. Attach the device to your boat and see where the fish are hiding for a more successful trip.
The golfers in your life can improve their game with this smartwatch. The AutoShot technology tracks the distance of their shots automatically, making scorekeeping easier than ever.
If you don't need all the bells and whistles, but want some basic fitness tracking, the vívosmart 5 Smart Fitness Tracker is the way to go. The lightweight bracelet tracks your activities through the day and your sleep patterns at night.
