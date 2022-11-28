This year there's no more waiting in long lines or pushing inside crowded department stores trying to grab the best deals before they fly off the rack on Black Friday. Sit down and put your feet up, because this year you can shop the incredible savings of Cyber Monday deals online even after Black Friday. We are entering the final day of Walmart's Deals for Days, which allows you to shop steep holiday deals across all departments online and in stores.

Walmart is spreading out the 2022 savings across three scheduled sales this November. On each Monday of the month, you can begin shopping new Black Friday discounts online at 7 p.m. EST. On November 28, the sale will wrap up with one final Cyber Monday savings event. This week, they've added Smart TVs, our favorite KitchenAid Mixer, and LEGO Sets for gifting.

With the number of major savings across Walmart’s categories including toys, technology, home goods, and clothing, you'll want to get a jump on holiday shopping. Ahead, we've found the best Walmart Cyber Monday deals during the Deals for Days event.

Best Walmart Cyber Monday 2022 Tech Deals

Acer Chromebook 315 Walmart Acer Chromebook 315 Multitask with ease and stream video with crystal-clear quality using the Acer Chromebook. One charge will get you through your day as the Chromebook battery can last up to 12.5 hours. $179 $149 Shop Now

Best Walmart Cyber Monday 2022 Home Deals

KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer Walmart KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer With 10 speeds, you can gently knead or briskly mix whatever you create in the kitchen. The large bowl can hold a lot, like 8 dozen cookies in one go. $419 $279 Shop Now

Walmart Cyber Monday Deals On Gifts for Kids

If you're a Walmart+ member, you can get early access to these astounding deals before everyone else. You can start shopping the savings at 12 p.m. EST each Monday meaning you'll grab the best discounts before they sell out. If you don't have Walmart+, now is the time to sign up. Not only will you get access to these significant savings, but you'll also get perks like a subscription to Paramount+ and free grocery delivery. Subscriptions start at $12.95/month, but you don't need to pay a thing now, you can try it out for free with a 30-day trial.

