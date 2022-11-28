Walmart's Cyber Monday is Here — Don't Miss The Best Deals On Tech, Home, Gifts and More
This year there's no more waiting in long lines or pushing inside crowded department stores trying to grab the best deals before they fly off the rack on Black Friday. Sit down and put your feet up, because this year you can shop the incredible savings of Cyber Monday deals online even after Black Friday. We are entering the final day of Walmart's Deals for Days, which allows you to shop steep holiday deals across all departments online and in stores.
Walmart is spreading out the 2022 savings across three scheduled sales this November. On each Monday of the month, you can begin shopping new Black Friday discounts online at 7 p.m. EST. On November 28, the sale will wrap up with one final Cyber Monday savings event. This week, they've added Smart TVs, our favorite KitchenAid Mixer, and LEGO Sets for gifting.
With the number of major savings across Walmart’s categories including toys, technology, home goods, and clothing, you'll want to get a jump on holiday shopping. Ahead, we've found the best Walmart Cyber Monday deals during the Deals for Days event.
Best Walmart Cyber Monday 2022 Tech Deals
Upgrade your home theater with the Samsung soundbar and subwoofer. You can connect wirelessly so you don't have to worry about unsightly cords.
Multitask with ease and stream video with crystal-clear quality using the Acer Chromebook. One charge will get you through your day as the Chromebook battery can last up to 12.5 hours.
Get your own virtual assistant with the Google Nest Mini. Ask this device the temperature before you head out the door or have it give you reminders for important tasks.
Tablets are great for when you're on the go. Catch up with friends, update work documents, or stream movies with the touch of a button using this Lenovo tablet that is now discounted.
Download movies, browse the web, or play video games on the ultra fast Samsung Galaxy Tablet.
Immerse yourself in sound with wireless Airpods from Apple. The noise cancelling headphones also have a transparency mode to allow you to hear thing around you if needed.
Best Walmart Cyber Monday 2022 Home Deals
Take your crafting hobby to the next level with the Cricut Explore Air 2. You can make personalized home decor, mugs, decals, and so much more with this nifty device.
Elevate your home office with this cushioned and velvety roller chair. If pink doesn't go with your style, the chair is also available in white.
Not only does this smart vacuum map your house for precision clean up, it also senses when it moves from carpet to hardwood to increase the suction action as needed.
Offered in black and gold, this arched full length mirror adds a beautiful and functional design element to any space. A mirror can even make a smaller space look larger.
With 10 speeds, you can gently knead or briskly mix whatever you create in the kitchen. The large bowl can hold a lot, like 8 dozen cookies in one go.
Walmart Cyber Monday Deals On Gifts for Kids
For the Pokemon fans, you can now save on the coveted trading cards. The set also includes one foil card.
Crack open up this egg to find a surprise Rainbocorn plush, but that's not all. There are 20 surprises to discover in this one egg-shaped package.
Almost two feet long, this is one large battery-operated truck. Kids (and kids at heart) will love driving this car around the house and the yard.
Gift the board game classic, Guess Who, this Christmas for endless fun on family game nights.
Children and adults can both enjoy building these classic LEGO sets. Each build comes with its own instruction manual to get it just right.
If you're a Walmart+ member, you can get early access to these astounding deals before everyone else. You can start shopping the savings at 12 p.m. EST each Monday meaning you'll grab the best discounts before they sell out. If you don't have Walmart+, now is the time to sign up. Not only will you get access to these significant savings, but you'll also get perks like a subscription to Paramount+ and free grocery delivery. Subscriptions start at $12.95/month, but you don't need to pay a thing now, you can try it out for free with a 30-day trial.
