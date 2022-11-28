The time for holiday gift shopping has arrived, and one of the brands at the top of our wish list is lululemon. An authority in athletic and loungewear, lululemon is famous for its high-quality leggings, comfy joggers, and sweat-wicking workout essentials. To help make your gift shopping a little easier this year, lululemon is offering Cyber Monday specials now through November 28.

Right now, you can score special offers on some of lululemon's most sought-after products. One of the brand's most famous offerings has to be the Align collection: tights, joggers, tops, and bras made with a buttery-soft Nulu fabric perfect for yoga and lounging in style. For more intense workouts, the AirSupport bra, Base Pace running tights, and Metal Vent Tech tee offer ventilation and support while wicking away sweat.

For products marked "final sale", members can still enjoy in-store exchanges on these items. Don't have a membership? You can sign up for free here and enjoy special members-only perks.

Below, we've rounded up 15 of our favorite finds to shop from lululemon's Cyber Monday event, from the TikTok-beloved Align collection to activewear gifts for both men and women.

InStill Tank Top lululemon InStill Tank Top Make it a matching set by pairing your InStill tights with the InStill tank top, offering light support for low-impact workouts. $78 $29 FINAL SALE Shop Now

GridLiner Fleece Hoodie lululemon GridLiner Fleece Hoodie This soft, cozy fleece hoodie is perfect for warming up or adding an extra layer to your winter workout outfits. $148 $79 Shop Now

Court Crush Dress lululemon Court Crush Dress This flirty tennis dress looks adorable on and off the court with a flowy skirt and supportive top. $138 $69 FINAL SALE Shop Now

AirSupport Bra lululemon AirSupport Bra Larger chests will find plenty of support with this sports bra designed specifically for C-DDD cups. $98 $39 FINAL SALE Shop Now

Love Tank Top lululemon Love Tank Top Light and breezy, the Love Tank Top keeps you cool and comfortable all day with lightweight cotton fabric. $42 $24 Shop Now

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Cyber Monday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

