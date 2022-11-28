Sponsored by Lululemon

lululemon's Cyber Monday Event Is Here: Score the Best Finds from Leggings to Loungewear and Gifts

lululemon Cyber Monday Deals
lululemon

The time for holiday gift shopping has arrived, and one of the brands at the top of our wish list is lululemon. An authority in athletic and loungewear, lululemon is famous for its high-quality leggings, comfy joggers, and sweat-wicking workout essentials. To help make your gift shopping a little easier this year, lululemon is offering Cyber Monday specials now through November 28.

Right now, you can score special offers on some of lululemon's most sought-after products. One of the brand's most famous offerings has to be the Align collection: tights, joggers, tops, and bras made with a buttery-soft Nulu fabric perfect for yoga and lounging in style. For more intense workouts, the AirSupport bra, Base Pace running tights, and Metal Vent Tech tee offer ventilation and support while wicking away sweat. 

For products marked "final sale", members can still enjoy in-store exchanges on these items. Don't have a membership? You can sign up for free here and enjoy special members-only perks.

Below, we've rounded up 15 of our favorite finds to shop from lululemon's Cyber Monday event, from the TikTok-beloved Align collection to activewear gifts for both men and women.

Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets 25"
Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets 25"
lululemon
Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets 25"

lululemon's cult-favorite Align leggings also come with pockets for stashing your phone and more on the go.

$128$59
FINAL SALE
Align Long Sleeve Shirt
Align Long Sleeve Shirt
lululemon
Align Long Sleeve Shirt

The buttery-soft, stretchy Nulu fabric of this fitted cropped long-sleeve feels luxurious against your skin.

$78$54
All Powered Up Bra
All Powered Up Bra
lululemon
All Powered Up Bra

The All Powered Up bra provides medium support for an impressive range of A-G cups.

$88$49
InStill High-Rise Tight 25"
InStill High-Rise Tight 25"
lululemon
InStill High-Rise Tight 25"

Moisture-wicking, supportive SmoothCover fabric lets these leggings move with you through low-impact activities such as yoga.

$128$79
InStill Tank Top
InStill Tank Top
lululemon
InStill Tank Top

Make it a matching set by pairing your InStill tights with the InStill tank top, offering light support for low-impact workouts.

$78$29
FINAL SALE
GridLiner Fleece Hoodie
GridLiner Fleece Hoodie
lululemon
GridLiner Fleece Hoodie

This soft, cozy fleece hoodie is perfect for warming up or adding an extra layer to your winter workout outfits.

$148$79
Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight 25"
Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight 25"
lululemon
Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight 25"

Made with runners in mind, these ankle-length tights wick away sweat with weightless Nulux fabric.

$98$68
Court Crush Dress
Court Crush Dress
lululemon
Court Crush Dress

This flirty tennis dress looks adorable on and off the court with a flowy skirt and supportive top.

$138$69
FINAL SALE
AirSupport Bra
AirSupport Bra
lululemon
AirSupport Bra

Larger chests will find plenty of support with this sports bra designed specifically for C-DDD cups.

$98$39
FINAL SALE
Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0
Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0
lululemon
Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0

Designed for running and training, this tee is outfitted with plenty of ventilation to keep you cool throughout your workout.

$78$39
FINAL SALE
Lululemon Align High-Rise Jogger
Align Long Sleeve Shirt
lululemon
Lululemon Align High-Rise Jogger

Designed for yoga, these joggers are perfect if you want a more relaxed fit.

$118
Love Tank Top
Love Tank Top
lululemon
Love Tank Top

Light and breezy, the Love Tank Top keeps you cool and comfortable all day with lightweight cotton fabric.

$42$24
Hotty Hot High-Rise Skirt Long
Hotty Hot High-Rise Skirt Long
lululemon
Hotty Hot High-Rise Skirt Long

This running skirt features a built-in liner, pockets, and ventilated side panels for maximum comfort and convenience.

$78-88$39
FINAL SALE
Align Reversible Bra
Align Reversible Bra
lululemon
Align Reversible Bra

Lovers of the Align collection will adore this buttery-soft sports bra for lounging and low-impact exercises.

$58$29
Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 25"
Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 25"
lululemon
Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 25"

Slick, low-friction fabric makes the Wunder Under tights a great option for training and yoga alike.

$98$59
FINAL SALE

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Cyber Monday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

