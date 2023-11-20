Keep it cozy this season with the best deals on luxurious bedding from Parachute's Black Friday Sale.
Winter is almost here, which means we're swapping out our lightweight quilts for snuggly duvets and puffy comforters. This week's Black Friday sales are officially here, giving you the perfect opportunity to prepare your bedroom for the new season. Starting today, the Parachute Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale is officially on with dreamy savings on everything — yes, everything.
Shop the Parachute Black Friday Sale
Now through Monday, November 27, everything on Parachute's site is 20% off. You can save on all of the internet-loved home brand's best-selling bedding, towels, furniture, gifts and more. From linen duvet covers to the best-selling waffle robe, prices on cozy must-haves are dropped before temperatures start doing the same.
If you're looking to finally treat yourself to some luxurious linens, now is the time. You can deck out your bed with the most comfortable pure down duvet, buttery-soft Turkish cotton sheets, and sweater-knitted throw blankets for less during Parachute's Black Friday Sale.
Sitewide Parachute sales only happen twice a year, so this Black Friday sale is nothing to sleep on. Ahead, shop eight of Parachute best-selling items for your best night’s sleep in the best-looking bedding.
Linen Duvet Cover
Made from the softest linen for a perfectly lived-in feel, this cover feels as good as it looks.
Down Duvet Insert
Filled with decadently fluffy, temperature-regulating goose down, this duvet insert will transform your bed into a cloud-like paradise.
Linen Sham Set
Finish your bed with this set of two decorative shams that are washed for a perfectly lived-in feel from night one.
Classic Turkish Cotton Towel Bundle
Odds are, your collection of towels could use a refresh. Upgrade to luxe Turkish cotton for the ultimate at-home spa experience.
Cloud Cotton Robe
Soft and fluffy while still lightweight, this gauzy cotton robe comes in a wide range of soothing elemental tones from bone white to cobalt blue.
Brushed Cotton Duvet Cover Set
Made in Portugal from 100% brushed cotton, this bedding set includes two shams and a duvet cover.
Brushed Cotton Sheet Set
The start to making your perfect bed, this sheet set has a buttery soft finish, just like your favorite lived-in shirt.
Oversized Rib Knit Throw
This sweater-knit throw blanket is the ultimate cozy gift, made from 100% Turkish cotton.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.
