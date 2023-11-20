Sales & Deals

The 8 Best Deals to Shop from Parachute's Black Friday Sale: Get 20% Off Your Coziest Home Ever

Parachute Black Friday Sale 2023
Parachute
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 11:08 AM PST, November 20, 2023

Keep it cozy this season with the best deals on luxurious bedding from Parachute's Black Friday Sale.

Winter is almost here, which means we're swapping out our lightweight quilts for snuggly duvets and puffy comforters. This week's Black Friday sales are officially here, giving you the perfect opportunity to prepare your bedroom for the new season. Starting today, the Parachute Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale is officially on with dreamy savings on everything — yes, everything.

Shop the Parachute Black Friday Sale

Now through Monday, November 27, everything on Parachute's site is 20% off. You can save on all of the internet-loved home brand's best-selling bedding, towels, furniture, gifts and more. From linen duvet covers to the best-selling waffle robe, prices on cozy must-haves are dropped before temperatures start doing the same.

If you're looking to finally treat yourself to some luxurious linens, now is the time. You can deck out your bed with the most comfortable pure down duvet, buttery-soft Turkish cotton sheets, and sweater-knitted throw blankets for less during Parachute's Black Friday Sale.

Sitewide Parachute sales only happen twice a year, so this Black Friday sale is nothing to sleep on. Ahead, shop eight of Parachute best-selling items for your best night’s sleep in the best-looking bedding.

Linen Duvet Cover

Linen Duvet Cover
Parachute

Linen Duvet Cover

Made from the softest linen for a perfectly lived-in feel, this cover feels as good as it looks. 

$320 $154

Shop Now

Down Duvet Insert

Down Duvet Insert
Parachute

Down Duvet Insert

Filled with decadently fluffy, temperature-regulating goose down, this duvet insert will transform your bed into a cloud-like paradise.

$400 $320

Shop Now

Linen Sham Set

Linen Sham Set
Parachute

Linen Sham Set

Finish your bed with this set of two decorative shams that are washed for a perfectly lived-in feel from night one.

$89 $57

Shop Now

Classic Turkish Cotton Towel Bundle

Classic Turkish Cotton Towel Bundle
Parachute

Classic Turkish Cotton Towel Bundle

Odds are, your collection of towels could use a refresh. Upgrade to luxe Turkish cotton for the ultimate at-home spa experience.

$552 $441

Shop Now

Cloud Cotton Robe

Cloud Cotton Robe
Parachute

Cloud Cotton Robe

Soft and fluffy while still lightweight, this gauzy cotton robe comes in a wide range of soothing elemental tones from bone white to cobalt blue. 

$109 $87

Shop Now

Brushed Cotton Duvet Cover Set

Brushed Cotton Duvet Cover Set
Parachute

Brushed Cotton Duvet Cover Set

Made in Portugal from 100% brushed cotton, this bedding set includes two shams and a duvet cover.

$299 $239

Shop Now

Brushed Cotton Sheet Set

Brushed Cotton Sheet Set
Parachute

Brushed Cotton Sheet Set

The start to making your perfect bed, this sheet set has a buttery soft finish, just like your favorite lived-in shirt.

$269 $215

Shop Now

Oversized Rib Knit Throw

Oversized Rib Knit Throw
Parachute

Oversized Rib Knit Throw

This sweater-knit throw blanket is the ultimate cozy gift, made from 100% Turkish cotton.

$99 $79

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

