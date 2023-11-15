Pottery Barn's early Black Friday sale offers deals up to 50% off on furniture, holiday decor and bedding.
Just in time to gear up your home for the holidays, Black Friday furniture sales are here. While tech, appliances, and gift giving may be top of the mind during the holiday shopping weekend, Black Friday provides the chance to elevate your space at a fraction of the cost. This year, Pottery Barn is kicking off the shopping sale season early with their pre-Black Friday sale.
Until Tuesday, November 28, the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals at Pottery Barn are slashing prices on coffee tables, bed frames, dining chairs, and more furniture for every room in the home. If you’ve been dreaming of a rare discount on a big ticket item like a sectional sofa or dresser, now's the time to buy it for a lot less.
We've spotted major savings on our favorite home products, but the Pottery Barn Black Friday deals include major savings on stylish holiday decor. From luxurious stockings and plaid duvet covers to festive mugs and candles, you can easily redecorate on a budget and make your home cozy with holiday cheer.
If you’ve been holding off on refreshing your home until holiday sales kick off, consider your wait over. Shop the best deals from Pottery Barn's Black Friday Sale below before the wintertime festivities begin.
Heritage Farmhouse Platform Bed - Queen
With its classic lines and traditional details, this bed offers a look that never goes out of style. Gently carved legs and buffed-out edges recall the look of an heirloom.
Raylan Leather Armchair
Comfortable and casual, Pottery Barn's best-selling armchair is a natural in any room. The laid-back frame is crafted of solid oak, and the generous cushions will make this your favorite seat in the house.
Plymouth Woven Dining Chair (Set of 2)
Designed to work well in smaller spaces, the sleigh-shaped iron frame of these dining chairs provides sturdy support for comfortable seating.
Durham Round Coffee Table
Save 50% on this striking coffee table. Carefully carved and finished by hand, each piece has unique detailing that adds drama and interest to your living room.
Malone 37" Round Wall Mirror
Not only do decorative mirrors dress up a plain wall, but they also give the illusion of a bigger space.
Westbrook Rectangular Coffee Table
A solid travertine top is contrasted by weathered kiln-dried wood and gives this coffee table a rustic yet refined look.
Brenner Wood Bar Stool
These mango wood and steel bar stools give a sleek, industrial look to your space while still adding warmth.
Logan Executive Desk
For busy work days at home, we love this desk's traditional American styling with clean lines, understated hardware and paneled door fronts.
Classic Velvet Stockings
Sewn in luxurious velvet with 8 colorways to choose from, these classic Christmas stockings are holiday keepsakes and ornaments in their own right.
