Just in time to gear up your home for the holidays, Black Friday furniture sales are here. While tech, appliances, and gift giving may be top of the mind during the holiday shopping weekend, Black Friday provides the chance to elevate your space at a fraction of the cost. This year, Pottery Barn is kicking off the shopping sale season early with their pre-Black Friday sale.

Shop the Pottery Barn Sale

Until Tuesday, November 28, the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals at Pottery Barn are slashing prices on coffee tables, bed frames, dining chairs, and more furniture for every room in the home. If you’ve been dreaming of a rare discount on a big ticket item like a sectional sofa or dresser, now's the time to buy it for a lot less.

We've spotted major savings on our favorite home products, but the Pottery Barn Black Friday deals include major savings on stylish holiday decor. From luxurious stockings and plaid duvet covers to festive mugs and candles, you can easily redecorate on a budget and make your home cozy with holiday cheer.

If you’ve been holding off on refreshing your home until holiday sales kick off, consider your wait over. Shop the best deals from Pottery Barn's Black Friday Sale below before the wintertime festivities begin.

Raylan Leather Armchair Pottery Barn Raylan Leather Armchair Comfortable and casual, Pottery Barn's best-selling armchair is a natural in any room. The laid-back frame is crafted of solid oak, and the generous cushions will make this your favorite seat in the house. $1,799 $1,439 Shop Now

Durham Round Coffee Table Pottery Barn Durham Round Coffee Table Save 50% on this striking coffee table. Carefully carved and finished by hand, each piece has unique detailing that adds drama and interest to your living room. $799 $400 Shop Now

Logan Executive Desk Pottery Barn Logan Executive Desk For busy work days at home, we love this desk's traditional American styling with clean lines, understated hardware and paneled door fronts. $1,599 $1,119 Shop Now

Classic Velvet Stockings Pottery Barn Classic Velvet Stockings Sewn in luxurious velvet with 8 colorways to choose from, these classic Christmas stockings are holiday keepsakes and ornaments in their own right. $35 $26 Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

