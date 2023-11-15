Sales & Deals

Pottery Barn's Black Friday Sale Is Here Early — Save Up to 50% on Furniture and Holiday Decor

Pottery Barn Black Friday Sale 2023
Pottery Barn
By ETonline Staff
Published: 11:06 AM PST, November 15, 2023

Pottery Barn's early Black Friday sale offers deals up to 50% off on furniture, holiday decor and bedding.

Just in time to gear up your home for the holidays, Black Friday furniture sales are here. While tech, appliances, and gift giving may be top of the mind during the holiday shopping weekend, Black Friday provides the chance to elevate your space at a fraction of the cost. This year, Pottery Barn is kicking off the shopping sale season early with their pre-Black Friday sale.

Shop the Pottery Barn Sale

Until Tuesday, November 28, the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals at Pottery Barn are slashing prices on coffee tables, bed frames, dining chairs, and more furniture for every room in the home. If you’ve been dreaming of a rare discount on a big ticket item like a sectional sofa or dresser, now's the time to buy it for a lot less.

We've spotted major savings on our favorite home products, but the Pottery Barn Black Friday deals include major savings on stylish holiday decor. From luxurious stockings and plaid duvet covers to festive mugs and candles, you can easily redecorate on a budget and make your home cozy with holiday cheer.

If you’ve been holding off on refreshing your home until holiday sales kick off, consider your wait over. Shop the best deals from Pottery Barn's Black Friday Sale below before the wintertime festivities begin.

Heritage Farmhouse Platform Bed - Queen

Heritage Farmhouse Platform Bed - Queen
Pottery Barn

Heritage Farmhouse Platform Bed - Queen

With its classic lines and traditional details, this bed offers a look that never goes out of style. Gently carved legs and buffed-out edges recall the look of an heirloom.

$1,699 $1,019

Shop Now

Raylan Leather Armchair

Raylan Leather Armchair
Pottery Barn

Raylan Leather Armchair

Comfortable and casual, Pottery Barn's best-selling armchair is a natural in any room. The laid-back frame is crafted of solid oak, and the generous cushions will make this your favorite seat in the house.

$1,799 $1,439

Shop Now

Plymouth Woven Dining Chair (Set of 2)

Plymouth Woven Dining Chair (Set of 2)
Pottery Barn

Plymouth Woven Dining Chair (Set of 2)

Designed to work well in smaller spaces, the sleigh-shaped iron frame of these dining chairs provides sturdy support for comfortable seating.

$598 $299

Shop Now

Durham Round Coffee Table

Durham Round Coffee Table
Pottery Barn

Durham Round Coffee Table

Save 50% on this striking coffee table. Carefully carved and finished by hand, each piece has unique detailing that adds drama and interest to your living room.

$799 $400

Shop Now

Malone 37" Round Wall Mirror

Malone 37" Round Wall Mirror
Pottery Barn

Malone 37" Round Wall Mirror

Not only do decorative mirrors dress up a plain wall, but they also give the illusion of a bigger space.

$499 $249

Shop Now

Westbrook Rectangular Coffee Table

Westbrook Rectangular Coffee Table
Pottery Barn

Westbrook Rectangular Coffee Table

A solid travertine top is contrasted by weathered kiln-dried wood and gives this coffee table a rustic yet refined look.

$1,299 $649

Shop Now

Brenner Wood Bar Stool

Brenner Wood Bar Stool
Pottery Barn

Brenner Wood Bar Stool

These mango wood and steel bar stools give a sleek, industrial look to your space while still adding warmth.

$249 $174

Shop Now

Logan Executive Desk

Logan Executive Desk
Pottery Barn

Logan Executive Desk

For busy work days at home, we love this desk's traditional American styling with clean lines, understated hardware and paneled door fronts.

$1,599 $1,119

Shop Now

Classic Velvet Stockings

Classic Velvet Stockings
Pottery Barn

Classic Velvet Stockings

Sewn in luxurious velvet with 8 colorways to choose from, these classic Christmas stockings are holiday keepsakes and ornaments in their own right. 

$35 $26

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

