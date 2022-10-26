Shopping

Way Day 2022: The 12 Best Couches and Sectionals to Shop Before The Sale Ends Tomorrow

By Wesley Horvath‍
Wayfair Way Day Deals on Couches and Sectionals
Wayfair

Wayfair's Way Day 2022 is back for only two days with tons of deals on the most important piece of living room furniture — a couch. The sale ends tomorrow which doesn't give you a lot of time to find the perfect home furnishings for your living room — that's where we come in. ET has sorted through all of the top Way Day deals, and we've found the best couches, sectionals and sleeper sofas. 

It can be difficult to find cheap couches that match your living room aesthetic. Thanks to Wayfair's Way Day Sale, there are hundreds of affordable couches, sleeper sofas, sectionals and other comfy seating arrangements that are on sale for up to 70% off. 

Whether you want a swivel cushioned chair, sofa and chaise lounger, a comfy sleeper sofa or something else, we've found something for your living room. Shop the best deals on sofas, couches and sectionals at Wayfair's Way Day event below.

Latitude Run Dawnelle Wide Symmetrical Modular Sectional with Ottoman
Latitude Run Dawnelle Wide Symmetrical Modular Sectional with Ottoman

Add some gorgeous structure to your home with this classic symmetrical sofa in gray velvet fabric. This sectional is one of Wayfair's nearly countless deals, but there are more deals to shop. After all, Wayfair's Way Day Sale is here, which features up to 70% off on furniture, home decor, and more. 

$2,040$1,290
Lark Manor Lourenco Square Arm Sofa Bed with Reversible Cushion
Lark Manor Lourenco Square Arm Sofa Bed with Reversible Cushion

The only thing this deal is missing is some cute decorative pillows to accent your new couch that acts as a sleeper sofa as well.

$1,150$980
Andover Mills Hiller Left Hand Facing Sofa & Chaise
Andover Mills Hiller Left Hand Facing Sofa & Chaise

Gather all your friends together and get ready for a movie marathon with this sofa and chaise. All three colorways are on sale, by the way. 

$650$445
Zipcode Design Cazenovia Reversible Sofa & Chaise
Zipcode Design Cazenovia Reversible Sofa & Chaise

Update your living room with this contemporary sofa and chaise lounger. Plus, the firm cushions offer some extra support while you relax and settle in for movie night.

$1,109$690
Willa Arlo Shurtz Velvet Curved Loveseat
Willa Arlo Shurtz Velvet Curved Loveseat

Cuddle up on this velvety soft loveseat at an affordable price.

$2,660$1,000
Mistana Dingler Round Arm Sleeper
Mistana Dingler Round Arm Sleeper

Sleeper sofas are great for lounging around on your days off. Relax on this sleeper sofa for 32% off its original price. 

$635$430
AllModern Aaron Reversible Sofa & Chaise
AllModern Aaron Reversible Sofa & Chaise

If you're on the hunt for an inexpensive couch that can seat several people comfortably, you might want to try this two-in-one sofa and chaise lounger.

$1,999$1,220
Perdue Square Arm Sleeper Sofa
Perdue Square Arm Sleeper Sofa

Finish your living room furniture arrangement with this tufted velvet sleeper sofa. Then, just finish up the set-up with some cushions and pillows.

$865$530
Rosdorf Park Miranda Velvet Symmetrical Sofa & Chaise
Rosdorf Park Miranda Velvet Symmetrical Sofa & Chaise

Whether you're moving or looking to upgrade your old living room furniture, this sofa velvet sectional will definitely bring your room together. The sectional set includes a sofa and two chaise loungers on either end.

$7,880$2,700
Rosdorf Park Dahlonega Wide Swivel Barrel Chair
Rosdorf Park Dahlonega Wide Swivel Barrel Chair

If you've been seduced by orange this season, you're not alone. Make this the next addition to your living room at 45% off the regular price! This swivel barrel chair is an honorary sofa thanks to its extra seat depth and cushioning.

$950$520
Novogratz Brittany Faux Leather Round Arm Sleeper
Novogratz Brittany Faux Leather Round Arm Sleeper

Liven up your living room with a classic faux leather sleeper sofa. 

$805$530
AllModern Lark Square Arm Sofa
AllModern Lark Square Arm Sofa

Add a mid-century modern essence to any room in your home with this deep green sofa from Wayfair.

$900$760

