Way Day is officially here and the major home deals are rolling in. As part of Wayfair's biggest sale of the year, the retail giant is slashing prices up to 80% on hundreds of kitchen items from top brands like Cuisinart, Le Creuset, KitchenAid and more. For 48-hours only, the bestselling Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is currently 57% off.

The compact air fryer toaster oven takes multifunctionality to a whole new level. Cuisinart makes air frying easier than ever, with presets to perfectly fry your favorite foods. The range of low temperatures also lets users proof dough, dehydrate foods, and more. Normally $555, you can save $315 on the do-it-all countertop appliance now.

Since the Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven has a hybrid design, toaster oven functions include bake, broil, pizza, roast, toast, bagel, reheat, warm, and dual cook. The air-fry function and presets take the guesswork out of frying wings, fries, nuggets, snacks, and veggies. More than 1,400 shoppers love this "everything oven" with reviewers saying it "works like magic" and fits with ease on their limited counter space.

In addition to this nifty Cuisinart appliance, Wayfair's Way Day sale is filled with deals you don't want to miss across all home categories, including low prices on outdoor furniture, bedding, area rugs, home decor and more. The sale ends at midnight on Thursday, April 27, so don't miss out on the great savings to upgrade your home for less.

