Wayfair's Way Day Sale is back and the deals are rolling in on everything bedding. The spring and summer season bring the annual motivation to refresh our homes, especially preparing our beds for the impeding heat. If you've been sleuthing retailers for a new comforter, you're in luck because Wayfair has marked down their bedding up to 70% off including its top-selling comforter during their Way Day sale. The best part? It's only $48 right now.

That's right, you can snag Wayfair's Sleep All Season Down Alternative Comforter for 68% off its original price. The comforter is designed to keep you comfortable and well-rested no matter what season it is, which just makes this deal even better.

Wayfair's Way Day 2023 is only happening for 48 hours on April 26 and 27, so now's the time to shop deals up to 80% off before the sale ends. The annual sale has steep discounts on duvet cover sets, cooling pillows, mattress toppers, and more bedding essentials that are perfect for summer.

Shop Way Day Bedding Deals

Achieve the bed of your dreams with more Way Day bedding deals below.

RELATED CONTENT:

This Brooklinen Birthday Sale Is the Biggest One Yet

Oprah’s Favorite Pajamas and Bedding Are On Sale for Mother's Day

The Best Amazon Home Deals — Shop Spring Decor, Furniture & More

10 Best Linen Bedding Picks From Around the Web

Refresh Your Outdoor Space with Way Day Deals on Patio Furniture

15 Best Mother's Day Deals to Shop During Way Day

Wayfair's Way Day Sale Is Here: Shop the 15 Best Deals

The Best Wayfair Way Day Deals on Rugs You Can Shop Right Now