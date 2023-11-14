The 11 Best Brooklinen Black Friday Deals to Shop Right Now

There's nothing better than sleeping on a fresh set of sheets or wrapping up in a cozy comforter during the winter. If you've been dreaming of treating yourself to a comfy bedroom refresh, there's no better time than Black Friday to upgrade your bedding for a better night's sleep.

Now through Wednesday, November 22, you can shop early access to the Brooklinen Black Friday Sale. The internet's favorite bedding brand is taking 20% off everything across its site to revamp your bedroom and loungewear ahead of the holidays. For even bigger savings, Brooklinen bundles are up to 40% off and make shopping for bed and bath essentials that much easier.

Shop the Brooklinen Black Friday Sale

Brooklinen bedding is best known for its durable construction, irresistible softness, and modern prints. Experts recommend you should replace your sheets every two years, so there's a good chance you might be due for a new set. This Brooklinen sale is a great opportunity to spruce up your space before the temperatures really drop and overnight guests start to arrive for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Brooklinen's beloved bedding usually comes at a premium, but right now you can save on best-selling sheets, duvets, quilts, blankets and more. Below, sink into dreamy savings and shop our favorite bedding deals from the Brooklinen Black Friday Sale.

Brooklinen Down Comforter Brooklinen Brooklinen Down Comforter This down comforter from Brooklinen comes in three warmth options for customizable comfort. The comforter’s down cluster fill is hypoallergenic and comes encased in a 100% cotton, 400 thread count shell. $189 $151 Shop Now

Brooklinen Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle Brooklinen Brooklinen Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle Upgrade his sleep by gifting a Brooklinen sheet bundle, which includes one Core Sheet Set, Duvet Cover and two extra Pillowcases. If he's a hot sleeper, these breathable sheets will help him stay cool throughout the night. $307 $246 Shop Now

Classic Pillowcases Brooklinen Classic Pillowcases The Classic Pillowcase from Brooklinen is crafted out of the same material as their percale sheets, which are breathable and soft with a 270 thread count and an envelope closure to keep your pillow secured inside.

$49 $39 Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

