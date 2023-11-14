The 11 Best Brooklinen Black Friday Deals to Shop Right Now

The Brooklinen Black Friday Sale is happening now and taking 20% off everything for a bed and bath refresh.
There's nothing better than sleeping on a fresh set of sheets or wrapping up in a cozy comforter during the winter. If you've been dreaming of treating yourself to a comfy bedroom refresh, there's no better time than Black Friday to upgrade your bedding for a better night's sleep.
Now through Wednesday, November 22, you can shop early access to the Brooklinen Black Friday Sale. The internet's favorite bedding brand is taking 20% off everything across its site to revamp your bedroom and loungewear ahead of the holidays. For even bigger savings, Brooklinen bundles are up to 40% off and make shopping for bed and bath essentials that much easier.
Shop the Brooklinen Black Friday Sale
Brooklinen bedding is best known for its durable construction, irresistible softness, and modern prints. Experts recommend you should replace your sheets every two years, so there's a good chance you might be due for a new set. This Brooklinen sale is a great opportunity to spruce up your space before the temperatures really drop and overnight guests start to arrive for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Brooklinen's beloved bedding usually comes at a premium, but right now you can save on best-selling sheets, duvets, quilts, blankets and more. Below, sink into dreamy savings and shop our favorite bedding deals from the Brooklinen Black Friday Sale.
All-Season Down Comforter
Like the Goldilocks of comforters, the All-Season Down Comforter provides ideal comfort that lasts year round.
Ultra-Warm Down Comforter
For those who like it extra cozy, this comforter is luxurious and fit for snuggling.
Lightweight Down Comforter
Snuggle up to varied levels of warmth and construction, each tucked within Brooklinen's ultra-soft, 100% long staple cotton shell.
Lightweight Textured Throw Blanket
The Lightweight Textured Throw Blanket is a versatile option all year long, wrap it around yourself or layer it on your bed.
Weighted Throw Blanket
Cozy up in something warmer with Brooklinen's heavy-duty, weighted blanket throw.
Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen's best-selling luxe sateen sheets feature a luxurious 480-thread count — the ultimate bedding upgrade.
Classic Core Sheet Set
The Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set will help you stay cool all night long during warmer nights.
Brooklinen Down Comforter
This down comforter from Brooklinen comes in three warmth options for customizable comfort. The comforter’s down cluster fill is hypoallergenic and comes encased in a 100% cotton, 400 thread count shell.
Brooklinen Down Alternative Comforter
Choose between lightweight, all-season or ultra-warm weight to snuggle up to varied levels of warmth and construction, each tucked within an ultra-soft, 100% long staple cotton shell.
Brooklinen Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Upgrade his sleep by gifting a Brooklinen sheet bundle, which includes one Core Sheet Set, Duvet Cover and two extra Pillowcases. If he's a hot sleeper, these breathable sheets will help him stay cool throughout the night.
Classic Pillowcases
The Classic Pillowcase from Brooklinen is crafted out of the same material as their percale sheets, which are breathable and soft with a 270 thread count and an envelope closure to keep your pillow secured inside.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.
RELATED CONTENT: