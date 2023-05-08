The Best Deals at Wayfair's Mother's Day Sale — Score Last-Minute Savings on Kitchen Appliances and Upgrades
Mother's Day is around the corner and if you're searching for the perfect gift for the mom who loves to spend time in the kitchen, Wayfair's Mother's Day deals have got you covered. From now until May 15, you can score major savings on kitchen upgrades including highly-rated kitchen appliances, cookware sets, kitchen furniture pieces and more that mom will be sure to love.
Right now, you can find deals on items mom's been wanting to upgrade in the home in time for Mother's Day. Is she in need of a new rug that will add a fresh look under the kitchen table or a brand new toaster oven to easily bake the ultimate chocolate chip cookie recipe? Perhaps she's looking for a bar cart for the kitchen to create a coffee bar station. Whatever she needs for the home, we can almost guarantee that Wayfair's Sale has it for a steal.
Since there are almost endless deals during this incredible sale, you could spend hours scrolling through Wayfair's website trying to find the ideal gift for mom. To save you time and make mom proud, below we've rounded up the best Mother's Day deals at Wayfair to shop ahead of May 14.
Wayfair Mother's Day Kitchen Appliance Deals
This Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker allows you to brew up to 5 cups before having to refill and even dispenses hot water without a K-cup.
The durable tilt-head stand mixer was built to last and has the capacity for every occasion.
Elevate mom's cookware with Cuisinart Advantage Non Stick 11-Piece cookware set — including one stock pot, three saucepans, one frying pan, one saute pan, and five lids.
Vitamix is known for being the best of the best when it comes to blenders, and Wayfair has the prestigious brand on sale during Way Day.
A toaster oven can be a lifesaver in the summer when it's too hot to turn on the oven. This toaster oven from Cuisinart can broil, bake, toast, warm and cook a pizza in minutes.
Kitchen experts and beginners alike will appreciate the essential pieces included in this cookware set. With two saucepans, two frying pans, a stockpot, and a sauté pan this nonstick cookware set offers all of the basics for everyday cooking.
Tramontina Gourmet's enameled cast iron features superior heat distribution and retention to provide outstanding cooking results.
She can drink delicious cold brew each day with this easy-to-use cold brew coffee maker from BonJour.
Wayfair Mother's Day Kitchen Furniture Deals
This compact rolling cart is the perfect addition to Mom's kitchen. Two drawers and a cabinet provide enough storage space for everything from dry ingredients to utensils and appliances.
If your mom enjoys a glass of wine, but doesn't have a dedicated spot to store her bottles and glasses she will be delighted to open up this bar cart on Mother's Day. The stylish bar cart has wine bottle racks, hanging wine glass racks and plenty of additional space.
Minimal and sleek but far from basic, these wood bar and counter stools have backless saddle-style seats that can be hidden under counters when not in use.
Rolling carts are a stylish way to add more functional space to Mom's kitchen.
This stunning rug that comes in a variety of sizes and colors will add a touch of whimsy under your kitchen table.
