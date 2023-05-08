Mother's Day is around the corner and if you're searching for the perfect gift for the mom who loves to spend time in the kitchen, Wayfair's Mother's Day deals have got you covered. From now until May 15, you can score major savings on kitchen upgrades including highly-rated kitchen appliances, cookware sets, kitchen furniture pieces and more that mom will be sure to love.

Shop Mother's Day Deals

Right now, you can find deals on items mom's been wanting to upgrade in the home in time for Mother's Day. Is she in need of a new rug that will add a fresh look under the kitchen table or a brand new toaster oven to easily bake the ultimate chocolate chip cookie recipe? Perhaps she's looking for a bar cart for the kitchen to create a coffee bar station. Whatever she needs for the home, we can almost guarantee that Wayfair's Sale has it for a steal.

Since there are almost endless deals during this incredible sale, you could spend hours scrolling through Wayfair's website trying to find the ideal gift for mom. To save you time and make mom proud, below we've rounded up the best Mother's Day deals at Wayfair to shop ahead of May 14.

Wayfair Mother's Day Kitchen Appliance Deals

Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender Wayfair Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender Vitamix is known for being the best of the best when it comes to blenders, and Wayfair has the prestigious brand on sale during Way Day. $450 $290 Shop Now

Cuisinart Toaster Oven Wayfair Cuisinart Toaster Oven A toaster oven can be a lifesaver in the summer when it's too hot to turn on the oven. This toaster oven from Cuisinart can broil, bake, toast, warm and cook a pizza in minutes. $165 $130 Shop Now

Wayfair Mother's Day Kitchen Furniture Deals

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

