Shopping

The 33 Best Amazon Deals to Elevate Your Kitchen This Spring: Air Fryers, Cookware Sets, Blenders & More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Prime Day Kitchen Appliances_2
Amazon

With spring officially here, comes more thought into how you want to improve your cooking and upgrade your kitchen for the new season. Whether that means cooking more meals at home, attempting to bake more, or simplifying your time in the kitchen by trying a meal kit or a new kitchen gadget. Luckily for you, Amazon's Spring Sale has some great ideas and deals to refresh your kitchen essentials.

Shop Amazon's Kitchen Deals

To help you dive back into cooking or baking, or just upgrade any worn-out kitchen gadgets, Amazon is offering incredible deals ahead of Prime Day on kitchen appliances and cookware you'll want to use over and over again. Now is the time to save big on kitchen appliances for the spring like pressure cookers, food dehydrators, coffee makers, pots and pans, air fryers and more kitchen essentials. Plus, you can score a deal on best-selling kitchen items and hand tools from popular brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Keurig, Cusinart, Ninja and KitchenAid

Below, shop the best Amazon Prime Day-level deals on cookware, bakeware, small appliances, and kitchen tools to give your kitchen a refresh this spring. 

Best Amazon Deals on Cookware and Bakeware

Cusinart 11-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Cuisinart 11-Piece Cookware Set
Amazon
Cusinart 11-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set

This stainless steel cookware set includes three saucepans, a stockpot, two skillets, and a steamer insert with glass covers. Plus, it is still discounted at 71% off. 

$450$130
Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Bakeware Set
Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Bakeware Set
Amazon
Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Bakeware Set

This 10-piece bakeware set — a Rachael Ray gem among Rachael Ray gems — includes essentials like cookie pans, round cake pans, cake pans, loaf pans and a cupcake pan.

$110$77
CAROTE Pots and Pans Set
CAROTE Pots and Pans Set Nonstick
Amazon
CAROTE Pots and Pans Set

Elevate your cookware with Carote's Pots and Pans Set which includes two frying pans, a saucepan with lid and steamer, casserole pot and a saute pan. 

$120$90
WITH COUPON
Le Creuset 5.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 5.5 Qt
Amazon
Le Creuset 5.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven

The iconic Le Creuset Dutch oven is indispensable in the kitchens of home cooks and professional chefs alike. Expertly crafted from enameled cast iron, the everyday versatility of the Dutch oven makes it ideal for everything from slow-cooking and braising to roasting, baking, frying and more.

$420$336
All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Frying Pan Set
All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Frying Pan Set
Amazon
All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Frying Pan Set

Now for $60, you get two durable All-Clad frying pans — an 8-inch and a 10-inch option. They are compatible with all cooktops, including induction. 

 

$110$60
WITH COUPON
Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware 10 Piece Set
Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware 10 Piece Set
Amazon
Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware 10 Piece Set

The Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware 10 Piece Set includes baking sheets, cake and loaf pans, a cooling rack and more for all of your baking needs. 

$132$80
Ninja C33000 Foodi NeverStick Premium 3-Piece Cookware Set
Ninja C33000 Foodi NeverStick Premium 3-Piece Cookware Set
Amazon
Ninja C33000 Foodi NeverStick Premium 3-Piece Cookware Set

Ninja's 3-piece cookware set features NeverStick Technology to withstand high-heat cooking and aggressive scrubbing for years. 

$129$110
Rachael Ray 12-Piece Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set
Rachael Ray 12-Piece Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set
Amazon
Rachael Ray 12-Piece Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set

Save now on an entire set of cookware essentials, including 1-quart and 3-quart saucepans, a 6-quart stockpot, 8.5-inch and 10-inch frying pans, 3-quart sauté pan, slotted turner and spoon. 

$170$136
Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set
Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set
Amazon
Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set

Calphalon's set of nonstick cookware brings every pot and pan you need to get started in the kitchen and effortlessly clean up after. 

$240$160
Nordic Ware 3 Piece Baker's Delight Set
Nordic Ware 3 Piece Baker's Delight Set
Amazon
Nordic Ware 3 Piece Baker's Delight Set

This Nordic Ware set includes a quarter sheet, a jelly roll and a half sheet. These baking sheets are known for their durability and even browning.

$52$36

Best Amazon Deals on Kitchen Appliances

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Amazon
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Air fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods in this dishwasher safe Ninja air fryer. You can now save 31% on this highly-rated air fryer ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

$130$90
Vitamix ONE Blender
Vitamix ONE Blender
Amazon
Vitamix ONE Blender

If you're searching for a smaller blender, the Vitamix ONE is a great size and won't take up much space in your kitchen. 

$250$150
Septree Food Dehydrator
Septree Food Dehydrator
Amazon
Septree Food Dehydrator

A food dehydrator is a kitchen appliance you never knew you needed. Make your own healthy snacks like beef jerky, fruit leathers, and even dog treats for your furry companion. Lightning deals like this don't last, so now is the perfect time to score this incredible discount. 

$146$80
WITH COUPON
Chefman Electric Egg Cooker
Chefman Egg-Maker Rapid Poacher
Amazon
Chefman Electric Egg Cooker

Easily boil, poach, or steam up to 6 eggs in minutes with Chefman's Electric Egg Cooker. 

$25$22
Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System
Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System
Amazon
Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System

The Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System is the ultimate blending and food processing appliance. It comes complete with the Total Crushing Pitcher, a food processing bowl, two Nutri Nina Cups (with To-Go Lids) and stacked blades that can chop and pulverize nearly anything. Blend, puree and enjoy your creations at home or on the go.

$200$150
Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
Amazon
Philips Premium Airfryer XXL

In addition to producing less smell and splattering than conventional fryers, this air fryer is easy to clean, safe, and economical to use daily. With over 2,500 five-star reviews on Amazon, this air fryer will surely get the job done.

$350$177
Crockpot 8-Quart Slow Cooker with Auto Warm Setting and Cookbook
Crockpot 8-Quart Slow Cooker with Auto Warm Setting and Cookbook
Amazon
Crockpot 8-Quart Slow Cooker with Auto Warm Setting and Cookbook

One-pot cooking means there are fewer dishes to clean, plus the lid and removable stoneware are dishwasher safe. Throw in your veggies and meat that only have a few days left for a quick and easy meal.

$100$75
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
Amazon
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker

Up your daily coffee game with this sleek, single serving coffee brewer from Keurig, which is on sale for 30% off.

$130$90
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fryer, Roast, Bake & Dehydrate
Amazon
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill

An indoor grill that'll air fry, roast, bake, and dehydrate? That's an automatic yes in our books.

$230$180
Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville
Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine
Amazon
Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville

This Nespresso machine provides smooth hot or cold milk froth for your coffee recipes in a few seconds with one touch.

$270$189
Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro 6.5 Qt. Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer
11-in-1 Pro 6.5 qt. Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer
Amazon
Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro 6.5 Qt. Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer

If you've been considering an air fryer, pressure cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker or dehydrator, the Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 Pro is your solution. 

$200$180
KitchenAid Food Processor, 7 Cup
KitchenAid KFP0718CU Food Processor
Amazon
KitchenAid Food Processor, 7 Cup

Designed with 3 Speed Options (High, Low and Pulse), you can chop, puree, shred and slice all kinds of foods. 

$100$80
Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer, 5 Qt
Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer, 5 Qt
Amazon
Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer, 5 Qt

This Cosori air fryer features 9 one-touch cooking functions that allow you to choose from seven cooking presets, add shake reminders, adjust cooking time and more.

$100$80

Best Amazon Deals on Kitchen Tools

Gorilla Grip Durable Kitchen Cutting Board Set of 3
Gorilla Grip Durable Kitchen Cutting Board Set of 3
Amazon
Gorilla Grip Durable Kitchen Cutting Board Set of 3

These ultra durable and non-slip Gorilla Grip cutting boards make meal prep a breeze.

$40$24
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Amazon
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's now 40% off. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.

$40$24
All-Clad Stainless Steel 6 Piece Kitchen Utensil Set
All-Clad Stainless Steel 6 Piece Kitchen Utensil Set
Amazon
All-Clad Stainless Steel 6 Piece Kitchen Utensil Set

All-Clad's stainless steel utensil set includes a ladle, solid spoon, slotted spoon, turner, and fork for all of your cooking needs. 

$162$120
Gravity Electric Pepper and Salt Grinder Set
Gravity Electric Pepper and Salt Grinder Set
Amazon
Gravity Electric Pepper and Salt Grinder Set

Without having to click any buttons, your fresh spices will fall onto your food with just the simple flip of the grinder. You don't want to miss out on this deal.

$36$24
Sondiko Butane Torch
Sondiko Butane Torch
Amazon
Sondiko Butane Torch

If you love making crème brûlée, you might want to snag this kitchen torch while it's on sale.

$30$20
Dash Precision Quick-Read Meat Thermometer
Dash Precision Quick-Read Meat Thermometer
Amazon
Dash Precision Quick-Read Meat Thermometer

Elevate your cooking with the Dash Precision Quick-Read Thermometer that provides an accurate reading within 3 seconds.

$40$35
Cuisinart Stainless Steel Food Chopper
Cuisinart Stainless Steel Food Chopper
Amazon
Cuisinart Stainless Steel Food Chopper

Designed with an easy push down handle allows for quick chops, the Cuisinart Stainless Steel Food Chopper is perfect for vegetables, nuts and more. 

$40$24
Mueller Multi Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer
Mueller Austria Mandoline
Amazon
Mueller Multi Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer

If you're looking to make aesthetically pleasing sliced vegetables, you're going to need this mandoline with 5 interchangeable blades. 

$40$29
WITH COUPON
McCook 20-Piece Knife Set
McCook 20-Piece Knife Set
Amazon
McCook 20-Piece Knife Set

With this 20-piece stainless steel knife set you'll never have to worry about dull knives as this set has a built-in sharpener. 

$110$80
WITH COUPON
KitchenAid Classic Multifunction Can Opener/Bottle Opener
KitchenAid Classic Multifunction Can Opener/Bottle Opener
Amazon
KitchenAid Classic Multifunction Can Opener/Bottle Opener

The KitchenAid stainless steel opener is easy to use and durable for all types of cans and bottles.

$20$11

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Just Launched a Big Spring Home Deals Event Ahead of Prime Day

Wayfair's Way Day Sale Is Here: Shop the Best Deals on All Things Home

This Top-Rated KitchenAid Mixer Is $90 Off at Wayfair's Way Day Sale

Cuisinart's Air Fryer Toaster Oven Is $315 Off for Wayfair's Way Day

This Top-Rated KitchenAid Mixer Is $90 Off at Wayfair's Way Day Sale

Cuisinart's Air Fryer Toaster Oven Is $315 Off for Wayfair's Way Day

Save On Caraway's Best Mother's Day Gifts for Moms Who Love to Cook

Save Up to $100 On Top-Rated Blenders at the Vitamix Spring Sale

Shop the 12 Best Outdoor Grill Deals for Spring Cookouts

Save Up to 30% on Highly-Rated Keurig Coffee Makers at Amazon

Shop the Instant Brands Kitchen Appliance Sale to Save On Air Fryers, Pressure Cookers and More

Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives from Selena + Chef Are on Sale Right Now

Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful Kitchenware Line Is On Sale Right Now

16 Best Deals on Highly-Rated Air Fryers — Shop Ninja, Cosori & More

Best Spring Kitchen Deals at Amazon — Save Now on Cookware Essentials

The Best Portable Grills for Beaches, Backyard BBQs and More

The Best Ninja and KitchenAid Appliance Deals For Spring Cooking

 