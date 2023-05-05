Shopping

Drew Barrymore's Beautiful Kitchenware is the Perfect Mother's Day Gift: Shop Air Fryers, Blenders & More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Drew Barrymore Beautiful Kitchen Line
Mother's Day is almost a week away and if you're looking for the perfect gift for the mom who loves to cook, Drew Barrymore in collaboration with Walmart, is here to help with everything from small appliances to kitchen tools. To get ready for May 14, we have rounded up our favorite kitchen cookware essentials to shop from Drew Barrymore's Beautiful Kitchenware collection.  

Since its inception in the spring of 2021, Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful Kitchenware line at Walmart has proven that quality and colorful cookware can also be budget-friendly. From air fryers and blenders to electric kettles and toasters, Barrymore's Beautiful Kitchenware collection is filled with tons of gifting options that moms will love. And these devices aren't just handy in the kitchen, they're basically design elements because they're absolutely adorable and stylish. In short, it's the perfect time to spoil the chef in your life with some seriously pretty kitchen essentials—and there's no wrong way to go. 

Shop Beautiful Kitchenware

But what makes her collection so special? Easy: each piece has a touch-activated display and looks super adorable thanks to the multiple colorways available, including shades from sage green to cornflower blue and elevated with gold hardware. Thus proving kitchen appliances don't need to be eyesores on your countertop. Don't believe us? Try it yourself—but hurry! Ahead, shop all the best  Beautiful by Drew Barrymore kitchenware essentials for the perfect Mother's Day gift.

Beautiful 5.3QT Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Beautiful 5.3QT Capacity Lightweight & Powerful Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Walmart
Beautiful 5.3QT Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

The perfect gift for the mom who loves to bake. Designed with 12 optimal speed settings, the Beautiful Tilt-Head Stand Mixer can mix a variety of ingredients. 

$129$99
Beautiful 5-Speed 1000W Electric Juice Extractor
Beautiful 5-Speed 1000W Electric Juice Extractor
Walmart
Beautiful 5-Speed 1000W Electric Juice Extractor

The Beautiful 5 Speed Juice Extractor features five unique settings — soft, citrus, medium, leafy greens and hard vegetables for any need.

$79$59
14 Cup Programmable Touchscreen Coffee Maker
14 Cup Programmable Touchscreen Coffee Maker
Walmart
14 Cup Programmable Touchscreen Coffee Maker

Now mom can make coffee for the whole house in one go with this 14-cup coffee pot. With a few presses of the touch-screen buttons, a nicely brewed cup will be ready in no time. 

$59$50
Beautiful High Performance Touchscreen Blender
Beautiful High Performance Touchscreen Blender
Walmart
Beautiful High Performance Touchscreen Blender

Drew Barrymore's high performance blender with touch activated display comes in contemporary colors that look beautiful on any kitchen counter.

$59$40
6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer
Beautiful Touchscreen Air Fryer by Drew Barrymore
Walmart
6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer

Air fryers are a great multi-faceted tool for anyone's kitchen. You don't need to be a culinary expert to roast a couple of delicious chicken thighs or air fry some crispy fries in this kitchen essential.

$79
Beautiful 1.7L One-Touch Electric Kettle
Beautiful 1.7L One-Touch Electric Kettle
Walmart
Beautiful 1.7L One-Touch Electric Kettle

This impressive electric kettle can boil seven cups of water in under seven minutes. Plus, it has a 60-minute keep-warm mode. 

$40
6 Quart Slow Cooker in White Icing
6 Quart Slow Cooker in White Icing
Walmart
6 Quart Slow Cooker in White Icing

Start dinner for the day before you even head out to work with this slow cooker. Thanks to its cool-touch handles, you can safely move it (which makes it perfect for pot lucks).

$69
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 2 Slice Touchscreen Toaster
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 2 Slice Touchscreen Toaster
Walmart
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 2 Slice Touchscreen Toaster

A two-slice toaster that has seven settings, including bagel, frozen and reheat. 

$40
Beautiful 9QT TriZone Air Fryer
Air Fryer
Walmart
Beautiful 9QT TriZone Air Fryer

Cook two foods two different ways with this incredible two-drawer air fryer. Or, swap out the basket to use the entire nine quart capacity for one item in bulk. Roast, reheat, bake, broil or air fry, all with this extra-large gadget. 

$139
6-Slice Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 6 Slice Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Walmart
6-Slice Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven

A toaster oven and air fryer hybrid that can air fry, toast, broil, bake, reheat, slow cook and dehydrate. 

$117$99

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

