The Best Amazon Deals on Ninja and KitchenAid Appliances to Help Upgrade Your Cooking This Spring
Spring is around the corner, which means it is the perfect time to refresh your kitchen with new and improved appliances. Whether you are looking for an air fryer to cook up crispy snacks or an iconic stand mixer for a new baking recipe, Ninja and KitchenAid have tons of options for all of your cooking needs. Luckily for you, Amazon is currently offering incredible deals on kitchen appliances from these two legendary cookware brands that you can score just in time for spring.
Are you in need of a new blender or handheld mixer? What about a viral TikTok-approved pressure cooker? Are you wondering whether or not it lives up to the hype? It's the perfect time to answer those questions—and the best part? You can do so without breaking the bank.
Right now, you can secure many Ninja and KitchenAid kitchen staples on sale that will make cooking easier and save you time in the kitchen this spring. We've rounded up the best deals from these two popular kitchen brands to add to your shopping carts below.
Best Deals on Ninja Appliances
Ninja appliances are known for their wide range of small appliances and are beloved by many. Most recognized for their Ninja Foodi collection, there are other excellent choices (in addition to the Foodi) to invest in now.
Ninja's extra-large, family-sized multicooker has the ability to pressure cook, air fry, and SteamCrisp - all under one SmartLid.
If you're in the market for an air fryer, this Ninja Air Fryer is the perfect addition to your kitchen. Designed with 5 versatile cooking programs, you can choose from air fry, air roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate.
An indoor grill that'll air fry, roast, bake, and dehydrate? That's an automatic yes in our books.
It's truly hard to say no to a single kitchen staple that can do nine different things, including air fry, crisp, steam, sear and sauté and do so much more.
The Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System is the ultimate blending and food processing appliance. It comes complete with the Total Crushing Pitcher, a food processing bowl, two Nutri Nina Cups (with To-Go Lids) and stacked blades that can chop and pulverize nearly anything. Blend, puree and enjoy your creations at home or on the go.
Air fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods in this dishwasher safe Ninja air fryer.
The Ninja Foodi Power Blender and Processor System comes with multiple blades, a smoothie bowl maker and a nutrient extractor. Therefore, you can blend your morning smoothie and sip out of the same bowl, so you don't have to dirty up multiple glasses. The system includes multiple speeds and blending settings. Along with Ninja's recipe guide, you can blend and puree a ton of different drinks and beyond.
Best Deals on KitchenAid Appliances
KitchenAid appliances are praised for their innovative stand mixers, but now, treat yourself to everything the brand offers (and is on sale).
Crafted with 10 speeds for nearly any task or recipe, you can't go wrong with investing in a KitchenAid stand mixer.
Designed with 3 Speed Options (High, Low and Pulse), you can chop, puree, shred and slice all kinds of foods.
Opt for a handheld KitchenAid mixer. With 7 different speeds and a soft grip handle, this hand mixer makes it easier and faster to mix your favorite treats.
Score a classic KitchenAid Stand Mixer for 17% off right now. Mix and whip up your favorite frostings, doughs and more with this multifaceted mixer.
A 2-speed chopper is ideal for chopping nuts for your baked dishes or dicing and pureeing vegetables.
7 Speeds to stir, mix, and whip all of your favorite recipes - from slow stir for chunky ingredients, to medium for creaming butter & sugar, and high speed to whip egg whites and heavy creams.
Enjoy coffee on Super Bowl Sunday morning with this easy to use KitchenAid Blade Coffee Grinder.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.
