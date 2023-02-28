Spring is around the corner, which means it is the perfect time to refresh your kitchen with new and improved appliances. Whether you are looking for an air fryer to cook up crispy snacks or an iconic stand mixer for a new baking recipe, Ninja and KitchenAid have tons of options for all of your cooking needs. Luckily for you, Amazon is currently offering incredible deals on kitchen appliances from these two legendary cookware brands that you can score just in time for spring.

Are you in need of a new blender or handheld mixer? What about a viral TikTok-approved pressure cooker? Are you wondering whether or not it lives up to the hype? It's the perfect time to answer those questions—and the best part? You can do so without breaking the bank.

Right now, you can secure many Ninja and KitchenAid kitchen staples on sale that will make cooking easier and save you time in the kitchen this spring. We've rounded up the best deals from these two popular kitchen brands to add to your shopping carts below.

Best Deals on Ninja Appliances

Ninja appliances are known for their wide range of small appliances and are beloved by many. Most recognized for their Ninja Foodi collection, there are other excellent choices (in addition to the Foodi) to invest in now.

Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System Amazon Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System The Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System is the ultimate blending and food processing appliance. It comes complete with the Total Crushing Pitcher, a food processing bowl, two Nutri Nina Cups (with To-Go Lids) and stacked blades that can chop and pulverize nearly anything. Blend, puree and enjoy your creations at home or on the go. $200 $159 Shop Now

Ninja SS351 Foodi Power Blender and Processor System Amazon Ninja SS351 Foodi Power Blender and Processor System The Ninja Foodi Power Blender and Processor System comes with multiple blades, a smoothie bowl maker and a nutrient extractor. Therefore, you can blend your morning smoothie and sip out of the same bowl, so you don't have to dirty up multiple glasses. The system includes multiple speeds and blending settings. Along with Ninja's recipe guide, you can blend and puree a ton of different drinks and beyond. $200 $146 Shop Now

Best Deals on KitchenAid Appliances

KitchenAid appliances are praised for their innovative stand mixers, but now, treat yourself to everything the brand offers (and is on sale).

