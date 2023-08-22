For home cooks, the start of a new season brings the motivation to revitalize their kitchen with new cookware and appliances. Whether you're looking to update your old pots and pans or searching for the perfect housewarming gift for a friend or family member who loves to cook, the Our Place Goodbye Summer Sale is filled with incredible cookware deals on best-sellers, including the iconic Always Pan.

Now through Saturday, August 26, Our Place's cult-favorite cookware, tableware and kitchen essentials are all up to 25% off — and bundles are up to 40% off — so now is the perfect time to shop to add these must-have pieces to your home.

Shop the Our Place Sale

The do-it-all Our Place Always Pan is a fan favorite across social media for its stylish design and versatility. New and improved, the Always Pan is now oven-safe with 50% longer-lasting toxin-free nonstick coating and can do the job of ten pieces of traditional cookware. Marked down from $150, get the Always Pan 2.0 for $112 before your favorite color sells out.

Our Place Always Pan 2.0 Our Place Our Place Always Pan 2.0 Adding two extra functions with it's upgraded technology, the Always Pan 2.0 basically does it all. Plus, it's made with 100% recycled aluminum. Just as gorgeous as the original, you can get the new pan in 10 different colors. $150 $112 Shop Now

Our Place's customer favorites make excellent housewarming gifts for the foodies and chefs in your life. From the brand's newest releases like the Cast Iron Always Pan, ovenware set, and the mini versions of the Always Pan and Perfect Pot to Selena Gomez's kitchenware collection, you can't go wrong gifting these stylish cooking bestsellers.

Cast Iron Set Our Place Cast Iron Set This limited-time deal from Our Place's Goodbye Summer sale includes two heirloom-quality enameled cast iron pans, a cast iron grill press, lid, spatula and custom hot grips. $280 $194 Shop Now

Perfect Pot Our Place Perfect Pot Our Place's reimagined cooking pot does it all — no, really. From boiling and baking to crisping and steaming, you can consider this your new favorite, all-in-one cooking essential. $165 $123 Shop Now

Our Place Always Pan Duo Our Place Our Place Always Pan Duo The Always Pan is a revolutionary cooking tool that does the job of eight different pans. The nonstick pan works as a braiser, searing pan, steamer, strainer, saute pan, fry pan, boiling pot, serving pot and storage container. And with this bundle, you get the incredible Always Pan in two different sizes. $270 $202 Shop Now

Cookware Set Our Place Cookware Set Try out new recipes this season with Our Place's multifunctional 4-piece cookware set, designed with ceramic nonstick coating. $565 $339 Shop Now

The cookware, tableware, and kitchen tools in Our Place's collection make stylish additions to any home. Included in the Our Place sale are plates, bowls, and mugs that will liven up any kitchen's aesthetic this season. Shop more of our favorite kitchen must-haves from Our Place below.

Main Plates Our Place Main Plates We love the chic and simple look of these hand-painted porcelain plates. $50 $37 Shop Now

Side Bowls Our Place Side Bowls Ready to complete your set of dinnerware? Opt for these soup and side bowls, which will match your plates perfectly. $45 $33 Shop Now

Mug Set Our Place Mug Set Start your mornings with Our Place's limited-edition, handmade porcelain mugs. They come in a set of four so you can easily share with your nearest and dearest. $40 $30 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Our Place Just Launched New Mini Sizes of The Always Pan & Perfect Pot

Selena Gomez and Our Place Launch New Summer Cookware Collection

Shop the 30 Best Amazon Labor Day Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials

The 25 Best Kitchen Gadgets Found on TikTok That Are Worth the Hype

The Best Amazon Deals on Kitchen and Dining Essentials for Fall

The 12 Best Cold Brew Coffee Makers to Shop Now

Save Up to 40% On Instant Pot Pressure Cookers, Air Fryers and More