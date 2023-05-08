Toast to Mom This Mother's Day With a Gift from Saucey

While we should be saying it much more often than once a year, Mother's Day gives us a reason to finally say "cheers to Mom."

A simple Mother's Day celebration can be elevated with a nice bottle of champagne, and thanks to Saucey you don't have to leave the festivities to buy one. With Saucey, you can order a bottle and have it delivered to you and Mom Sunday morning. Saucey is also a great option if you're unable to make it to the Mother's Day party because you can have something special delivered directly to her doorstep — even if you're far apart.

Shop Saucey

It doesn't matter who you're shopping for, whether it be mom, grandma, the mother to your children, an aunt, mother-in-law or any other mother figure, Saucey can help you on your quest to find their preferred adult beverage of choice. Saucey works directly with local liquor stores to offer a wide selection of wine, beer and liquor where ever you're looking to have it delivered.

Along with the added convenience of using Saucey, right now they're also offering a Mother's Day deal. On orders $65 or more, use code TREATMOM and receive free delivery on a bottle of Mother's Day cheer. Want an extra bonus to raise a glass to? Enjoy $7 off your first order with our exclusive code ETONLINE7, valid through May 31.

Whether you're looking to send mom a bottle of Ketel One vodka to make her favorite cocktail or want to treat her with her preferred bottle of wine, Saucey has a wide selection that won't disappoint. Just check out some of ET's favorite picks to add to "Mommy's little helper" from Saucey below.

Cîroc French Vodka Saucey Cîroc French Vodka Made with fine French grapes and distilled five times, Cîroc French Vodka has a hint of sweetness and is silky smooth for a drink Mom will love. $41 1 L Shop Now

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Every Budget That Mom Will Love

This KitchenAid Mixer Deal Is Perfect for Mother's Day — Save $100 Now

Our Place Spring Sale: The 11 Best Deals to Shop Ahead of Mother's Day

15 Stunning Jewelry Gifts To Shop for Mother's Day

Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives from Selena + Chef Are on Sale Right Now

The Best Luxe Mother's Day Gifts Under $100 to Spoil Every Type of Mom

The NuFace Mother's Day Sale Is Taking 20% Off Skincare Gifts for Mom