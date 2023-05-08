Toast to Mom This Mother's Day With a Gift from Saucey
While we should be saying it much more often than once a year, Mother's Day gives us a reason to finally say "cheers to Mom."
A simple Mother's Day celebration can be elevated with a nice bottle of champagne, and thanks to Saucey you don't have to leave the festivities to buy one. With Saucey, you can order a bottle and have it delivered to you and Mom Sunday morning. Saucey is also a great option if you're unable to make it to the Mother's Day party because you can have something special delivered directly to her doorstep — even if you're far apart.
It doesn't matter who you're shopping for, whether it be mom, grandma, the mother to your children, an aunt, mother-in-law or any other mother figure, Saucey can help you on your quest to find their preferred adult beverage of choice. Saucey works directly with local liquor stores to offer a wide selection of wine, beer and liquor where ever you're looking to have it delivered.
Along with the added convenience of using Saucey, right now they're also offering a Mother's Day deal. On orders $65 or more, use code TREATMOM and receive free delivery on a bottle of Mother's Day cheer. Want an extra bonus to raise a glass to? Enjoy $7 off your first order with our exclusive code ETONLINE7, valid through May 31.
Whether you're looking to send mom a bottle of Ketel One vodka to make her favorite cocktail or want to treat her with her preferred bottle of wine, Saucey has a wide selection that won't disappoint. Just check out some of ET's favorite picks to add to "Mommy's little helper" from Saucey below.
A quality scotch from Johnnie Walker is excellent for sipping. Add a slice of citrus to enhance the flavor.
A bottle of award-winning botanical gin from Tanqueray is sure to be a hit on Mother's Day.
A vodka martini will taste even better with premium Kettle One vodka.
Treat Mom to Casamigos, a crisp, yet smooth tequila, that was co-founded by none other than George Clooney.
With notes of oak and sweet vanilla, this Canadian whisky from Crown Royal will be a welcome addition to her liquor cabinet.
Mom can upgrade her coffee or create a delicious creamy cocktail with the help of Bailey's liqueur.
Made with fine French grapes and distilled five times, Cîroc French Vodka has a hint of sweetness and is silky smooth for a drink Mom will love.
Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.
