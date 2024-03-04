The iconic KitchenAid stand mixer is a cult-favorite kitchen appliance used by professional chefs and loved by avid bakers. KitchenAid Professional stand mixers use multiple speeds to thoroughly mix, knead and whip ingredients quickly and easily. If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen this spring, home cooks will not want to miss Best Buy's deal on the KitchenAid Tilt Head Stand Mixer today.

Until midnight tonight, the KitchenAid 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer is on sale for $280 off at Best Buy. This KitchenAid mixer deal knocks $170 off the price, so we recommend upping your culinary caliber by scoring this unbeatable discount before it's too late.

Not only does the tilt-head design allow you to easily add ingredients, but there are also 10 speeds for nearly any task or recipe. From mixing ingredients together on the stir speed, to whipping cream at speed 8, you'll get thorough ingredient incorporation every time. Available in three different colors, this best-selling KitchenAid mixer is a majorly stylish kitchen essential.

The bowl-lift design provides sturdy bowl support when mixing heavy ingredients or large batches. For even more versatility, there are over 10 KitchenAid mixer attachments to make everything from fresh pasta to burgers, veggie spirals, ice cream and more.

From food processors to speed up all that slicing and dicing on your to-list, to a juicer to ensure your breakfast table is never out of OJ, there’s an attachment to upgrade any aspect of your kitchen arsenal. Dodge the previously inevitable powdered sugar snowstorm with a scale and sifter attachment, or skip the constant-cleaning of your measuring cups with a marked measuring and mixing bowl.

