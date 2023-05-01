Wayfair Is Having a Major Sale on Area Rugs — Save Up to 70% on Best-Selling Styles for Every Room
If there’s one piece of decor that completes a space, it’s a rug. Not only do rugs tie together your living room, bedroom or nursery, but they can also add an extra touch of style to your space. No matter what room you're looking to complete, Wayfair just launched a massive Rug Sale with steep discounts on indoor and outdoor rugs.
Now through Friday, May 5, you can save up to 70% on rugs for every room in your home. Whether you’re looking for an outdoor rug to prep your backyard ahead of summer 2023 or a washable option that makes cleaning a breeze, the Wayfair sale has more than a thousand rug deals to match everyone's style.
Pile height, size and color are all good factors to consider when you're shopping for a new rug. For a high traffic area like an entryway, you may want an easy-to-clean, low-pile rug. Whereas, when looking for a rug to place in a low traffic guest room or home office, you might want to opt for an extra-cozy, high-pile rug. Whatever your preferences are, the Wayfair Rug Sale is a one-stop shop to bring that finishing touch to your space.
From boho to modern and farmhouse-chic, here are the best rug deals to shop at Wayfair now.
Perfect for a cozy feel that's still easy to clean, this rug showcases a braided pattern with a variety of colors for a bright accent on your floors.
The rug's intricate pattern is ideal if you have varying furniture and room themes you may be looking to seamlessly compliment, or if you want to completely change the look of a room for something new and fresh.
This minimalistic, abstract rug comes in a variety of shapes, colors and sizes.
Designed with resilience against everyday wear-and-tear, this rug is kid and pet friendly and perfect for high traffic areas both indoors and outdoors such as patio, living room, kitchen, and hallways.
This casual rug will warm up any outdoor space. Choose from any of the five unique colorways to find the perfect style for your home.
Add vintage-inspired vibes with this decadent patterned rug.
This geometric shag rug that comes in numerous sizes and shapes will look great in any room.
Get the Scandinavian look with this white, faux-sheepskin area rug. This cozy, high-pile rug is machine washable. It comes in one size: 3-by-5 feet.
Take more than 50% off this clean and comfortable rug that comes in nine different colors.
This abstract, blue-and-gray area rug has a splatter motif. Find it in 34 different sizes. It's billed as stain-resistant and non-shedding.
This blue-and-white, stain-resistant rug works both indoors and outdoors. It has a chevron print, and comes in six rectangular and runner sizes.
RELATED CONTENT:
Wayfair's Way Day Sale Is Offering Deep Discounts on Sleeper Sofas
Way Day 2023: The 15 Best Deals on Lighting for Every Room
18 Best Kitchen Deals to Shop During The Wayfair Way Day Sale
Amazon Just Launched a Big Spring Home Deals Event Ahead of Prime Day
Wayfair's Way Day Sale Is Here: Shop the Best Deals on All Things Home
The Best Adirondack Chair Deals to Shop During Way Day: Save Up to 55%
This Top-Rated KitchenAid Mixer Is $90 Off at Wayfair's Way Day Sale
Wayfair's Way Day Sale: The Best Deals on Cozy Bedding and Mattresses
Best Way Day Deals: Save on Office Chairs at Wayfair
Cuisinart's Air Fryer Toaster Oven Is $315 Off for Wayfair's Way Day