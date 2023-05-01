If there’s one piece of decor that completes a space, it’s a rug. Not only do rugs tie together your living room, bedroom or nursery, but they can also add an extra touch of style to your space. No matter what room you're looking to complete, Wayfair just launched a massive Rug Sale with steep discounts on indoor and outdoor rugs.

Shop Wayfair's Rug Sale

Now through Friday, May 5, you can save up to 70% on rugs for every room in your home. Whether you’re looking for an outdoor rug to prep your backyard ahead of summer 2023 or a washable option that makes cleaning a breeze, the Wayfair sale has more than a thousand rug deals to match everyone's style.

Pile height, size and color are all good factors to consider when you're shopping for a new rug. For a high traffic area like an entryway, you may want an easy-to-clean, low-pile rug. Whereas, when looking for a rug to place in a low traffic guest room or home office, you might want to opt for an extra-cozy, high-pile rug. Whatever your preferences are, the Wayfair Rug Sale is a one-stop shop to bring that finishing touch to your space.

From boho to modern and farmhouse-chic, here are the best rug deals to shop at Wayfair now.

Bungalow Rose Performance Blue Rug Wayfair Bungalow Rose Performance Blue Rug The rug's intricate pattern is ideal if you have varying furniture and room themes you may be looking to seamlessly compliment, or if you want to completely change the look of a room for something new and fresh. $118 $73 Shop Now

Alvina Blue Indoor/Outdoor Runner Wayfair Alvina Blue Indoor/Outdoor Runner Designed with resilience against everyday wear-and-tear, this rug is kid and pet friendly and perfect for high traffic areas both indoors and outdoors such as patio, living room, kitchen, and hallways. $66 $46 Shop Now

