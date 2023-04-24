Ahead of Way Day 2023, Wayfair has started slashing prices on furniture and home decor, including rugs for every room in your house. Hardwood floors may look great, but they can also leave you and your toes cold. A cozy rug can not only warm up and soften your living room, bedroom or nursery, but it can also add an extra touch of style to any room.

Way Day is scheduled for Wednesday, April 26 and Thursday, April 27, but because Wayfair loves to dish out the savings, you can save up to 50% on more than 300 rugs today with Wayfair's early Way Day deals.

Shop Way Day Rug Deals

Pile height, size and color are all good factors to consider when you're shopping for a new rug. For a high traffic area like an entryway, you may want an easy-to-clean, low-pile rug. Whereas, when looking for a rug to place in a low traffic guest room or home office, you might want to opt for an extra-cozy, high-pile rug. Whatever your preferences are, the early Wayfair Way Day sale is filled with indoor and outdoor rugs of every size to bring that finishing touch to your space.

A spring refresh is always a good idea. Below are some of the most stylish rug deals to shop ahead of the much-anticipated Way Day sale. From boho to modern, Scandinavian and other design schemes, these top-rated area rugs are marked down by hundreds of dollars right now.

