Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year is underway. Way Day 2023 ends at midnight tonight, which means there's still a little time to find the best deals on all things for the home. With discounts on everything from sectional sofas to decorative mirrors for up to 60% off, this year's deals are not to be missed.

You can find trendy home decor for less at Wayfair's annual Way Day sale. From deals on home decor accents like wall art, pillows, area rugs, and curtains to artificial plants, there's something that fits everyone's personal style during this home shopping extravaganza. If you’ve been waiting to buy a new mirror, big accent shelves, or stylish throw pillows, today is the best day to redecorate.

Shop Way Day Deals

Whether you're looking to treat your living space to a full design revamp or you're simply hoping to spruce up your home with a cozy touch, Way Day is the perfect place to start — and save big on some of Wayfair's most popular home decor essentials, while you're at it. Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best home decor deals at Way Day 2023.

The Best Way Day 2023 Deals on Home Decor

Ceramic Floor Vase Wayfair Ceramic Floor Vase The 24" tall ceramic vase is a great touch to add to a bare corner or narrow nook. It can hold real flowers and water or artificial decorative flowers — it's also stunning on its own. $57 $48 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Wayfair Way Day Deals on Rugs You Can Shop Right Now

Save Up to 50% On iRobot Roombas at Wayfair's Way Day 2023 Sale

Wayfair's Way Day Sale Is Offering Deep Discounts on Sleeper Sofas

Way Day 2023: The 15 Best Deals on Lighting for Every Room

18 Best Kitchen Deals to Shop During The Wayfair Way Day Sale

The Best Mattress Sales to Shop Now: Wayfair, DreamCloud and More

Wayfair's Way Day Sale Is Here: Shop the Best Deals on All Things Home

Best Way Day Deals: Save on Office Chairs at Wayfair

The 15 Best Wayfair Sofa Deals to Shop During Way Day

Refresh Your Outdoor Space with Way Day Deals on Patio Furniture