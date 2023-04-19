Way Day 2023 Is Coming Soon: Here's Everything to Know About Wayfair's Biggest Sale of the Year
Way Day 2023 is almost (finally) here!
Wayfair's Way Day is one of the biggest sales events of the year for shoppers looking to update all things home, home decor, furniture, mattresses and so much more. The two-day event is scheduled to begin April 26, 2023 and all signs point to Wayfair offering the best deals and discounts of 2023 so far.
What is Way Day?
Wayfair hosts their huge Way Day sale once a year and savvy shoppers know that Way Day — perhaps even more than Black Friday — has become the most popular Wayfair sales event to cash in on. The deals for 2023 are expected to be better than ever before, with discounts of up to 80% off across multiple categories including bedroom furniture, dining furniture, rugs, office furniture, kitchen appliances and even outdoor furniture. You'll also get free shipping on everything at this year's event.
Similar to Amazon's Prime Day, Wayfair often drops limited-time flash deals and brings tons of huge discounts across the site. You do not need a promo code or membership to shop Wayfair's "better-than-Black-Friday-deals" on an unrivaled selection of lamps, sleeper sofas, sectionals, coffee tables, accent chairs and many more home items to refresh every room in the house.
When is Way Day 2023?
Wayfair's annual Way Day sales event kicks off on Wednesday, April 26 at 12 a.m. ET, and runs through the end of Thursday, April 27 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The company has a bunch of early deals that you can start shopping right now.
What Are the Best Way Day Deals in 2023?
Timed ahead of Amazon Prime Day, Way Day 2023 is an ideal time to score amazing home shopping deals. But with so many great products on sale, it can be tough to wade through to find what you need. That's where we come in! While we're a week out from the official 48-hour sale, you can get started on some great deals at Wayfair right now. Shop a few of our favorite discounts already available at Wayfair below.
This set includes 4 foldable chairs, a table and an umbrella. It's great for enjoying lunch outside on a sunny day.
Unwind after a long week by relaxing on your patio with this gorgeous Adirondack chair. The material is perfectly complemented with a painted wood-inspired finish for a simple yet chic touch.
Available in burnt orange, turquoise, yellow, and light and dark grey, this linen-upholstered bed frame is extra cushy with a padded headboard and no-box-spring-needed design.
Minimal and sleek but far from basic, these wood bar and counter stools have backless saddle-style seats that can be hidden under counters when not in use.
One of the most stylish futons on the market, this Mercury Row sleeper sofa comes in 10 beautiful velvet colors. Velvet is not only trendy, but super soft for an even cozier experience.
This convertible sleeper combines a sleek design with a functional guest bed. It extends into a twin-sized bed that's just right for an extra sleeping space.
Set a fresh foundation for your deck or outdoor dining area with this area rug. This rug has a non-slip and stain-resistant backing, so it's perfect for daily use.
This linen couch features a multi-position, allowing you to easily convert from a sofa to a lounger to a sleeper with just a push or pull.
This Alcott Hill Pinnell 2-person Outdoor Dining Set is the perfect addition to your outdoor area. The set comes pre-treated to ensure it continues to look great all year long, even during harsh weather.
With a hidden handle, the sofa is easy to open and fold, saving you space instantly. Even better, the sofa is ergonomically designed to soothe every part of your body.
Be sure to check back here on April 26 to stay on top of all the best Wayfair Way Day 2023 deals. Ahead, check out our ultimate guide for finding exactly what you want for a steal during Way Day.
Way Day Bedding Deals
We spend one-third of our lives in bed. Make it look good.
Way Day Sleeper Sofa Deals
It's always a good idea to be prepared for out-of-towners that turn into overnight guests.
Way Day Patio Furniture Deals
There's no better time than the start of spring to update your outdoor space.
Way Day Mattress Deals
While you're at it, upgrade your entire mattress thanks to these discounts.
Way Day Home Decor Deals
Home is where the heart is, but also where you let your style shine.
Way Day Deals on Office Chairs
Optimize your home office seating.
Way Day Rug Deals
They might live under your feet, but they truly bring a room together.
