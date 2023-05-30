Shopping

The Best Memorial Day Patio Furniture Sales That You Can Still Shop Ahead of Summer

By ETonline Staff
Memorial Day Patio Furniture Sales
Memorial Day has come and gone and that means it’s officially time to give your home a summer refresh, inside and out. Whether you plan on spending the warmer months laying by the pool or dining al fresco, tons of high-quality patio essentials are still on sale right now thanks to extended Memorial Day deals. 

With summer on the horizon, it's time to turn our attention to our patios, balconies, and backyards. From weather-proof sectionals to patio umbrellas with built-in lights, the best Memorial Day patio furniture sales have plenty of deals you can still get to get your outdoor space ready for the hot days ahead.

From West Elm to Wayfair and Walmart, we've found sales on everything from Adirondack chairs to patio dining sets to fit your budget. Holiday weekends tend to be the best times to save on big-ticket items like furniture, mattresses, and appliances, and Memorial Day is no exception.

Ahead, find the best Memorial Day 2023 outdoor furniture deals you can still shop now before summer really sinks in.

Wayfair

Save up to 70% on outdoor furniture with early access to Wayfair's Memorial Day 2023 deals.

Walmart

Patio furniture at Walmart is now even more affordable with discounts on everything from 4-piece conversation sets to wicker egg chairs. 

West Elm

Save up to 60% on West Elm's mid-century modern outdoor dining sets, chairs, sofas and more. 

Frontgate

All of Frontgate’s outdoor furniture is up to 70% off, and you'll also get free shipping on your outdoor furniture set. 

Amazon

This week's best Amazon deals include tons of outdoor furniture pieces for as much as 80% off. 

Target

Take up to 30% off select outdoor furniture, fire pits, and accessories at Target to refresh your backyard for summer.

Pottery Barn

Save up to 50% off the best outdoor furniture essentials and accessories at Pottery Barn's Memorial Day Sale

Anthropologie

The Memorial Day Event at Anthropologie is offering up to 40% off outdoor chairs, daybeds, umbrellas and more stylish patio upgrades.

Lulu and Georgia

Enjoy 20% off sitewide during the Lulu and Georgia Memorial Day Sale. Until the end of today, you can save on every single piece of outdoor furniture.

Serena & Lily

Use code SPLASH to take 20% off everything at Serena & Lily, including clearance styles through May 31.

The Best Patio Furniture Deals to Shop Now

To help you keep your holiday weekend shopping going, we've also rounded up the standout patio furniture deals from the extended Memorial Day sales. Ahead, save hundreds on a home makeover with sale prices on furniture sets and outdoor chairs, sofas and more. Be sure to pick up your favorite pieces while they’re still on sale.

Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set
Costway 4PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set
Walmart
Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set

Enjoy the sunshine in front of the pool or just lay down on the sofas on the patio and admire the scenery. This patio furniture set is made from all-weather rattan wicker and the breathable cushions hold you comfortably while sitting.

$430$190
Winston Porter Bronius Rectangular 4 - Person Outdoor Dining Set
Winston Porter Bronius Rectangular 4 - Person Outdoor Dining Set
Wayfair
Winston Porter Bronius Rectangular 4 - Person Outdoor Dining Set

Give your space a rustic feel with this outdoor (or indoor!) rectangular dining set that can seat up to 4 people. 

$540$430
Hartington Folding Adirondack Chair
Hartington Folding Adirondack Chair
Wayfair
Hartington Folding Adirondack Chair

Get your lawn ready for those inevitable climbing temperatures with a discount on this essential Adirondack chair.

$224$152
Christopher Knight Home Outdoor Expandable Acacia Wood Dining Table
Christopher Knight Home Wilson Outdoor Expandable Acacia Wood Dining Table
Amazon
Christopher Knight Home Outdoor Expandable Acacia Wood Dining Table

Simple and yet elegant, this rustic dining table is the perfect piece to complete your backyard, patio, and garden. It can be expanded, allowing you to resize depending on your crowd. 

$549$337
Flash Furniture Set of 2 Indoor/Outdoor Patio Boho Club Chairs
Flash Furniture Devon Set of 2 Indoor/Outdoor Patio Boho Club Chairs
Amazon
Flash Furniture Set of 2 Indoor/Outdoor Patio Boho Club Chairs

Gently rounded backs paired with super sturdy metal sled bases give this set of 2 rattan rope club chairs with plush seat cushions a trendy, boho look that blends into almost any decor. 

$349$175
Orange-Casual Outdoor Sectional Sofa
Orange-Casual Outdoor Sectional Sofa
Walmart
Orange-Casual Outdoor Sectional Sofa

A beautiful outdoor sectional that'll be the solution to all your patio seating.

$510$340
Tadwick Square 2 Person Outdoor Dining Set
Tadwick Square 2 Person Outdoor Dining Set
Wayfair
Tadwick Square 2 Person Outdoor Dining Set

Take your outdoor space to the next level with this elegant and functional patio set. The perfect size for any patio, this set features a sleek black-finished frame and a square glass top that adds a touch of sophistication to any sunny ensemble.

$445$320
Malibu FSC Teak Outdoor Lounge Chair
Malibu FSC Teak Outdoor Lounge Chair
Pottery Barn
Malibu FSC Teak Outdoor Lounge Chair

The finest FSC-certified teak is left unfinished and lush with natural oils that repel moisture and insects. As their silvery patina emerges, these durable pieces make outdoor living a breeze.

$1,099$659
Alvina Blue Indoor/Outdoor Runner
Alvina Blue Indoor/Outdoor Runner
Wayfair
Alvina Blue Indoor/Outdoor Runner

Designed with resilience against everyday wear-and-tear, this rug is kid and pet friendly and perfect for high traffic areas both indoors and outdoors such as patio, living room, kitchen, and hallways.

$379$135
Yairet Round 4 Person Outdoor Dining Set
Yairet Round 4 Person Outdoor Dining Set
Wayfair
Yairet Round 4 Person Outdoor Dining Set

Our patio chair and table set with 71'' umbrella will be a perfect addition to your indoor and outdoor places. 4 pieces folding chairs with high back, widened seat and ergonomic armrests provide optimum comfort.

$299$237
Better Homes & Gardens Willow Sage All-Weather Wicker Outdoor Loveseat and Ottoman Set
Better Homes & Gardens Willow Sage All-Weather Wicker Outdoor Loveseat and Ottoman Set
Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens Willow Sage All-Weather Wicker Outdoor Loveseat and Ottoman Set

The Better Homes & Gardens Willow Sage All-Weather Wicker Outdoor Loveseat and Ottoman Set, Beige is a comfortable seating option that is perfect alone for smaller outdoor spaces or paired with other outdoor furniture as part of a larger seating arrangement. 

 

$349$314
Warba Bar Cart with Metal Frame and Wicker Outer
Warba Bar Cart with Metal Frame and Wicker Outer
Wayfair
Warba Bar Cart with Metal Frame and Wicker Outer

A bar cart that will match your rattan patio set that's perfect for when you are hosting guests. 

$223$114
Gymax 8-Piece Patio Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set
Gymax 8-Piece Patio Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set
Walmart
Gymax 8-Piece Patio Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set

Give yourself something to look forward to in the coming seasons and upgrade your backyard space with this Gymax 8-piece patio furniture set.

$560$389

