Memorial Day has come and gone and that means it’s officially time to give your home a summer refresh, inside and out. Whether you plan on spending the warmer months laying by the pool or dining al fresco, tons of high-quality patio essentials are still on sale right now thanks to extended Memorial Day deals.
With summer on the horizon, it's time to turn our attention to our patios, balconies, and backyards. From weather-proof sectionals to patio umbrellas with built-in lights, the best Memorial Day patio furniture sales have plenty of deals you can still get to get your outdoor space ready for the hot days ahead.
From West Elm to Wayfair and Walmart, we've found sales on everything from Adirondack chairs to patio dining sets to fit your budget. Holiday weekends tend to be the best times to save on big-ticket items like furniture, mattresses, and appliances, and Memorial Day is no exception.
Ahead, find the best Memorial Day 2023 outdoor furniture deals you can still shop now before summer really sinks in.
Wayfair
Save up to 70% on outdoor furniture with early access to Wayfair's Memorial Day 2023 deals.
Walmart
Patio furniture at Walmart is now even more affordable with discounts on everything from 4-piece conversation sets to wicker egg chairs.
West Elm
Save up to 60% on West Elm's mid-century modern outdoor dining sets, chairs, sofas and more.
Frontgate
All of Frontgate’s outdoor furniture is up to 70% off, and you'll also get free shipping on your outdoor furniture set.
Amazon
This week's best Amazon deals include tons of outdoor furniture pieces for as much as 80% off.
Target
Take up to 30% off select outdoor furniture, fire pits, and accessories at Target to refresh your backyard for summer.
Pottery Barn
Save up to 50% off the best outdoor furniture essentials and accessories at Pottery Barn's Memorial Day Sale.
Anthropologie
The Memorial Day Event at Anthropologie is offering up to 40% off outdoor chairs, daybeds, umbrellas and more stylish patio upgrades.
Lulu and Georgia
Enjoy 20% off sitewide during the Lulu and Georgia Memorial Day Sale. Until the end of today, you can save on every single piece of outdoor furniture.
Serena & Lily
Use code SPLASH to take 20% off everything at Serena & Lily, including clearance styles through May 31.
The Best Patio Furniture Deals to Shop Now
To help you keep your holiday weekend shopping going, we've also rounded up the standout patio furniture deals from the extended Memorial Day sales. Ahead, save hundreds on a home makeover with sale prices on furniture sets and outdoor chairs, sofas and more. Be sure to pick up your favorite pieces while they’re still on sale.
Enjoy the sunshine in front of the pool or just lay down on the sofas on the patio and admire the scenery. This patio furniture set is made from all-weather rattan wicker and the breathable cushions hold you comfortably while sitting.
Give your space a rustic feel with this outdoor (or indoor!) rectangular dining set that can seat up to 4 people.
Get your lawn ready for those inevitable climbing temperatures with a discount on this essential Adirondack chair.
Simple and yet elegant, this rustic dining table is the perfect piece to complete your backyard, patio, and garden. It can be expanded, allowing you to resize depending on your crowd.
Gently rounded backs paired with super sturdy metal sled bases give this set of 2 rattan rope club chairs with plush seat cushions a trendy, boho look that blends into almost any decor.
A beautiful outdoor sectional that'll be the solution to all your patio seating.
Take your outdoor space to the next level with this elegant and functional patio set. The perfect size for any patio, this set features a sleek black-finished frame and a square glass top that adds a touch of sophistication to any sunny ensemble.
The finest FSC-certified teak is left unfinished and lush with natural oils that repel moisture and insects. As their silvery patina emerges, these durable pieces make outdoor living a breeze.
Designed with resilience against everyday wear-and-tear, this rug is kid and pet friendly and perfect for high traffic areas both indoors and outdoors such as patio, living room, kitchen, and hallways.
Our patio chair and table set with 71'' umbrella will be a perfect addition to your indoor and outdoor places. 4 pieces folding chairs with high back, widened seat and ergonomic armrests provide optimum comfort.
The Better Homes & Gardens Willow Sage All-Weather Wicker Outdoor Loveseat and Ottoman Set, Beige is a comfortable seating option that is perfect alone for smaller outdoor spaces or paired with other outdoor furniture as part of a larger seating arrangement.
A bar cart that will match your rattan patio set that's perfect for when you are hosting guests.
Give yourself something to look forward to in the coming seasons and upgrade your backyard space with this Gymax 8-piece patio furniture set.
