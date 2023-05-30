Memorial Day has come and gone and that means it’s officially time to give your home a summer refresh, inside and out. Whether you plan on spending the warmer months laying by the pool or dining al fresco, tons of high-quality patio essentials are still on sale right now thanks to extended Memorial Day deals.

With summer on the horizon, it's time to turn our attention to our patios, balconies, and backyards. From weather-proof sectionals to patio umbrellas with built-in lights, the best Memorial Day patio furniture sales have plenty of deals you can still get to get your outdoor space ready for the hot days ahead.

From West Elm to Wayfair and Walmart, we've found sales on everything from Adirondack chairs to patio dining sets to fit your budget. Holiday weekends tend to be the best times to save on big-ticket items like furniture, mattresses, and appliances, and Memorial Day is no exception.

Ahead, find the best Memorial Day 2023 outdoor furniture deals you can still shop now before summer really sinks in.

Save up to 70% on outdoor furniture with early access to Wayfair's Memorial Day 2023 deals.

Patio furniture at Walmart is now even more affordable with discounts on everything from 4-piece conversation sets to wicker egg chairs.

Save up to 60% on West Elm's mid-century modern outdoor dining sets, chairs, sofas and more.

All of Frontgate’s outdoor furniture is up to 70% off, and you'll also get free shipping on your outdoor furniture set.

This week's best Amazon deals include tons of outdoor furniture pieces for as much as 80% off.

Take up to 30% off select outdoor furniture, fire pits, and accessories at Target to refresh your backyard for summer.

Save up to 50% off the best outdoor furniture essentials and accessories at Pottery Barn's Memorial Day Sale.

The Memorial Day Event at Anthropologie is offering up to 40% off outdoor chairs, daybeds, umbrellas and more stylish patio upgrades.

Enjoy 20% off sitewide during the Lulu and Georgia Memorial Day Sale. Until the end of today, you can save on every single piece of outdoor furniture.

Use code SPLASH to take 20% off everything at Serena & Lily, including clearance styles through May 31.

The Best Patio Furniture Deals to Shop Now

To help you keep your holiday weekend shopping going, we've also rounded up the standout patio furniture deals from the extended Memorial Day sales. Ahead, save hundreds on a home makeover with sale prices on furniture sets and outdoor chairs, sofas and more. Be sure to pick up your favorite pieces while they’re still on sale.

Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set Walmart Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set Enjoy the sunshine in front of the pool or just lay down on the sofas on the patio and admire the scenery. This patio furniture set is made from all-weather rattan wicker and the breathable cushions hold you comfortably while sitting. $430 $190 Shop Now

Alvina Blue Indoor/Outdoor Runner Wayfair Alvina Blue Indoor/Outdoor Runner Designed with resilience against everyday wear-and-tear, this rug is kid and pet friendly and perfect for high traffic areas both indoors and outdoors such as patio, living room, kitchen, and hallways. $379 $135 Shop Now

